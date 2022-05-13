 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Why Friday the 13th is the most feared day of the year ...besides hangover Monday which is feared every week of the year   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jason Voorhees?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if it's ACTUALLY the source of the myth...but thousands of dead templars don't help Friday the 13th.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, interesting. I knew "13th guest at The Last Supper, on a Friday" is a common explanation, and that like 95% of Christian... pretty much everything is actually from religions that came before, but I didn't actually expect that specific thing to have an older origin.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because people are easily led automatons.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fear of a New Jersey summer camp?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I'm not sure if it's ACTUALLY the source of the myth...but thousands of dead templars don't help Friday the 13th.


That's my understanding of it.   No idea of the truth of it though.

I will generalize it to "Because humans are still superstitious barbarians."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not CH CH CH AH AH AH.

It's KI KI KI MA MA MA.

It was foreshadowing Mrs. Voorhees saying "Kill her, Mommy."
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The worst thing that ever happened to me on a Friday the 13th was getting a speeding ticket on my motorcycle 40 years ago. One could make the argument that getting that ticket was lucky, given my overall riding skills at the time.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Jason Voorhees at Home [adult swim]
Youtube bavGGIUulKw
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: It's not CH CH CH AH AH AH.

It's KI KI KI MA MA MA.

It was foreshadowing Mrs. Voorhees saying "Kill her, Mommy."


No one cares.   :-P
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Crusaders. The Knights of their day. Were becoming too powerful and threatened the King and Pope's power and influence over regional governments, and not enough 'love offerings' to the Pope and King from Pillaging villages.

So they issued a "General Order 66" to slaughter the knights to return their power and wealth to the Church and Emperor. That took place on a Friday 13th...when all good catholics, like the Knights were sleeping in that day thinking about fish and self flagellation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: The Crusaders. The Knights of their day. Were becoming too powerful and threatened the King and Pope's power and influence over regional governments, and not enough 'love offerings' to the Pope and King from Pillaging villages.

So they issued a "General Order 66" to slaughter the knights to return their power and wealth to the Church and Emperor. That took place on a Friday 13th...when all good catholics, like the Knights were sleeping in that day thinking about fish and self flagellation.


The Knights Templar STARTED as crusaders.

By the time of their downfall in 1312, they had about 20,000 members...10% of whom were actually knights. The majority of their organization moved money around and loaned money.

/ The King of France allegedly owed them a lot of money and they were getting too powerful for the Pope's taste and they decided that they'd do something about it
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: The Crusaders. The Knights of their day. Were becoming too powerful and threatened the King and Pope's power and influence over regional governments, and not enough 'love offerings' to the Pope and King from Pillaging villages.


The Templars.   The were the worlds biggest bankers at that time and damn near every monarchy in Europe was neck deep in debt to them, particularly the French.

What happened to them was a medieval version of bank fraud.
 
