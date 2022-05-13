 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Suddenly, monkeypox   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
would you like to touch my monkeypox
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You have made it through Covid-19 Pandemic.
The next game is 'Monkey Pox'.
Get ready!
 
bangman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Keep your mask on.
Stay isolated
and plug your bung hole
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't spread easily, mild symptoms, and people recover quickly. Yeah scary tag for sure.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When my mom told me to pox the monkeys every day, I knew it would lead to something sinister...and here we are.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [i.pinimg.com image 564x371]


Yeh, the infection was actually traced to a chippie selling deep-fried monkey brains....
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody got some 'splaining to do...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with Monkeepox, my death metal Monkees cover band.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bangman: Keep your mask on.
Stay isolated
and plug your bung hole


Done and done!

How is this different from any other weekend, though?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Brooke Shields has monkey pox?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Doesn't spread easily, mild symptoms, and people recover quickly. Yeah scary tag for sure.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Mild symptoms you say??
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I caught this, I bet I could totally spank that virus.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: Doesn't spread easily, mild symptoms, and people recover quickly. Yeah scary tag for sure.


oh let the fear junkies have their harmless fun.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This isn't helping!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
