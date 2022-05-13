 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   721 metre long nope opens in Czechia   (euronews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/oct/25/nobody-calls-it-czechia-czech-republic-new-fails-catch-on
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nope is right. It looks like a short walk around the perimeter to get to the same point anyway. Flying bridges and roller coasters should be banned.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep, nope!
 
