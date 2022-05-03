 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 79 of WW3: Russian troops launch a third attempt to cross the Siversky Donets river and get turned into chutney, Russian ship barely gets out of the way of a Ukrainian missile, and the war drags on. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Russia, Ukraine, Russians, Russian language, Ukrainians, Russian abuses, Human rights, Ukrainian language  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

denofgeek.comView Full Size


Kitties are fed. I am up because Mrs VHTS is hurting bad. I plan to stay up with her tomorrow night and mainline Picard Season 2 with her.

At least I don't have any meetings tomorrow.

A Ukrainian counter-attack in the north continues to disrupt Russian supply lines.
Russian forces "did not conduct offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts were focused on preventing the advance of our troops in the area of the settlement of Vesele," the Ukrainian General Staff said on Friday.
The Ukrainians have taken a number of villages in this area east of Kharkiv.
CNN reported early on Friday that two bridges in the area had been demolished, according to satellite imagery. It seems likely that Russian units destroyed the bridges in an effort to protect their supply lines from further Ukrainian advances.
Elsewhere in Kharkiv region, the Russians appear to be using artillery sporadically but with deadly effect.
On Thursday, shelling of the town of Derhachi killed two people, according to the local administration, and destroyed the humanitarian center and medical facilities.
Derhachi is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second-largest city.

After weeks of resistance, Ukrainian troops have pulled back from the city of Rubizhne in Luhansk region, according to multiple reports from the area.
Video from the city shows intense fighting in its industrial outskirts on Thursday.
A bridge linking Rubizhne with neighboring Severodonetsk has been destroyed, suggesting the Ukrainians are taking up new defensive lines.
There has been no official confirmation from the Ukrainian General Staff that Ukrainian troops have left the outskirts of Rubizhne.
The General Staff reported on Friday only that "the enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the settlement of Rubizhne," a description repeated by the regional military administration.
Ukrainian officials reported earlier on Thursday that a nearby town had fallen to advancing Russian forces. And in its latest analysis, the Institute for the Study of War said that "Russian forces likely control almost all of Rubizhne as of May 12, and have likely seized the town of Voevodivka, north of Severdonetsk."
Ukrainian troops continue to defend Severodonetsk, which has been pummelled by Russian shelling and air attacks for weeks. Some 15,000 civilians are still thought to be in Severodonetsk, out of a pre-war population of 100,000. The city is more than 70% destroyed according to the local government.

Satellite images of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol show the extent of the destruction the Russian bombardment has had on the complex.
The images from Maxar Technologies, taken on May 12, show the heavily damaged plant from above.
Azovstal has been under constant shelling from Russian forces for about two months.
Prior to evacuation efforts, hundreds of civilians had been sheltering in the complex along with the last remaining Ukrainian defenders of the city.
A Ukrainian officer inside the facility said on Thursdaythat all the trapped civilians have likely been evacuated, though he added it was difficult to make a full assessment of the situation across the plant given the constant shelling.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday that "very difficult negotiations" are ongoing on the evacuation of seriously wounded fighters from the plant in exchange for Russian prisoners of war.
There are thought to be several hundred soldiers still at Mariupol's last Ukrainian stronghold.
Their families have sent an emotional appeal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urging him to "be a hero" and initiate an extraction procedure for all remaining fighters at the plant.


A new satellite image from Maxar Technology appears to show a missile strike Thursday near Snake Island, in southern Ukraine.
Two plumes of smoke are seen near to a Russian Serna-class landing ship in the Black Sea, identified by Maxar.
The ship appears to be making a sharp turn where the missile hits the water.
dynaimage.cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

Near the island, a barge with a heavy-lift crane is seen next to another sunken vessel, which Maxar has also identified as a Serna-class landing ship.
It's unclear how the ship sank, but on Sunday, spokesman for Odesa region military administration Serhiy Bratchuk said that a landing boat was hit, in addition to two Raptor-class patrol boats.
Bratchuk also claimed the Ukrainian military had destroyed a Russian helicopter on the island. The Ukraine Armed Forces Southern Operational Command released video showing a helicopter being destroyed by a missile on Sunday.
In recent weeks, the Ukrainians have repeatedly - and successfully - destroyed Russian forces and vehicles on the island.
Bratchuk claimed on Thursday that a Russian support ship, the 'Vsevolod Bobrov' was on fire and being towed to Sevastopol from the area of Snake Island. That support ship is not seen in this satellite image, and the claim remains unverified by CNN.
So far Russia has not confirmed the loss of any of the ships mentioned.

Th Finnish government is planning to issue a second white paper on Sunday proposing that the country joins NATO, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in a media briefing in Helsinki on Thursday.
The proposal would then be put into a parliamentary vote with a plenary scheduled for Monday morning.
Haavisto noted that it is "important to go through a proper parliamentary debate"
The Finnish foreign minister said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "changed very much the security landscape in Europe," adding that it also changed the public opinion on NATO membership.
For the first time ever the majority of Finns support a NATO membership," he said.
Haavisto told reporters that the country is in close contact with the Swedish Foreign Ministry as Sweden also considers joining NATO. He added that he is in talks with European partners and the UK as applicant countries are not covered by security guarantees.
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
#Russian occupiers are using an airfield in occupied #Melitopol and are building up their aviation forces. The airfield is of strategic importance, but it remains within reach of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.

#Russian occupiers destroyed the House of Culture in #Derhachi, #Kharkiv region. A humanitarian headquarters was located there where humanitarian aid was distributed to the population.

#CNN reports that the #Russian ship Matros Pozinich, loaded with stolen #Ukrainian grain, has arrived in the #Syrian port of #Latakia. It is one of three Russian vessels exporting grain from the occupied regions of #Ukraine.

The military registration and enlistment office in #Omsk, #Russia was hit with Molotov cocktails at night, reports local media.

#Japan bans exports of high-tech goods to #Russia, reports RIA Novosti. In particular, the ban will affect 3D printers, quantum computers and electron microscopes.

Authorities in unrecognized #Transnistria report an attempted arson with a Molotov cocktail at a military recruitment center and an oil depot last night.

A #Russian ammunition depot has been destroyed in the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, #Kherson region.

#Kentucky Senator Rand Paul blocked a bill to allocate additional aid to #Ukraine in the record amount of almost $40 billion: he opposed the adoption of the bill in the current wording. Because of him, the decision on aid to Ukraine is postponed at least until next week.

The defenders of #Mariupol continue to attack the enemy from the positions they had previously captured on the territory of the #Azovstal plant. And this is despite the constant use by the enemy of aviation, naval and cannon artillery, tanks and other weapons.

Washington Post: U.S. sanctions are forcing #Russia to use computer chips from dishwashers and refrigerators in some military equipment.

ISW: Russian forces may give up Izyum axis. Russian troops may redeploy to encircle Ukrainian troops near Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk instead, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian troops launch another ground offensive on Azovstal. Russian troops tried to break into the Azovstal steel plant on May 13, advisor to Mariupol mayor Peter Andryushchenko reported. According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia keeps shelling the besieged steel mill.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer says Austria could confiscate Gazprom storage facility if Russia fails to supply gas. The storage facility near Salzburg is the largest in Austria and the second in Central Europe and is currently empty, the newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports. Earlier, Austria refused to comply with Russia's demands EU countries pay for gas in rubles.
 
Damn son you up early today.

We just fed our cats too. 4 cats asking for wetfood then all nomming simultaneously makes a sound.

"millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror, then were suddenly silent."
 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


The weather remains warn in the days, cool with a chance of overnight showers.

For our Russian tourists - please continue to attempt river crossings; our children enjoy video of the turret launches.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Kentucky Senator Rand Paul blocked a bill to allocate additional aid to #Ukraine in the record amount of almost $40 billion: he opposed the adoption of the bill in the current wording. Because of him, the decision on aid to Ukraine is postponed at least until next week.


this man is such a freakin' asshole. In a congress filled with turtles, nazis, zombies, corpses and hitlerettes, this guy is the biggest asshole. that's an achievement.
 
JustSurfin: For our Russian tourists - please continue to attempt river crossings; our children enjoy video of the turret launches.


lol

and yes. yes we do. and i even showed it to my 9yr old yesterday. she watched it and said "so the people in the tank died, right?" i said "probably." and she said "they were the russians right?" and i said "yes." and she said "good they shouldnt be there."
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer says Austria could confiscate Gazprom storage facility if Russia fails to supply gas. The storage facility near Salzburg is the largest in Austria and the second in Central Europe and is currently empty, the newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports. Earlier, Austria refused to comply with Russia's demands EU countries pay for gas in rubles.

That's about 2 km from where I'm sitting?!?!  Maybe I'll get a photo from the train today.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 598x693]


THEY KILLED ALL FOUR TMNTS??!??!?!


<shakes tiny fist>

NOOOOOO!
 
the redditors over at r/noncredibledefense found evidence for a Top Secret Russian tank upgrade
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: mainline Picard Season 2 with her


sorry to hear Mrs VHTS is still hurting, brother :(
 
thecactusman17: the redditors over at r/noncredibledefense found evidence for a Top Secret Russian tank upgrade


best Kerbal launch of the evars!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 598x693]


hay! Superman would never wear a police hat in the shower!! applesauce!!!
 
Father_Jack: Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 598x693]

THEY KILLED ALL FOUR TMNTS??!??!?!


<shakes tiny fist>

NOOOOOO!


If you like, I can recommend somebody who can help you work through your loss..?:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: mainline Picard Season 2 with her

sorry to hear Mrs VHTS is still hurting, brother :(


Thanks, it's not fun right now for her.
 
The editor of the Kyiv Independent made the cover of TIME:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Telephone fraudsters tricked Svetlana Bondarchuk, deputy head of the #Russian Federal Tax Service, into paying 1.2 million rubles by introducing themselves as bank employees, reports TASS.

#Bulgaria has agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from the U.S. at prices lower than those of #Gazprom, reports Euractiv. The first deliveries are expected in July. Bulgaria is also planning to buy gas from #Azerbaijan.

You are most welcome here to join the 200,000 Russians that are already in Finland buried a few meters in the ground after your last attempt in 1939, warns a Finnish general following Putin's threats to Finland if it joins NATO.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Once again bookmarking an extremely informative thread.

/IGNORE ME!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: tintar: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: mainline Picard Season 2 with her

sorry to hear Mrs VHTS is still hurting, brother :(

Thanks, it's not fun right now for her.


thank you for constantly/consistently doing this in the middle of all that, I cannot even imagine.
 
Wow, I was in Catalunya in 2019:

https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1523409485364039682

NEW: On the eve of Catalonia's 2017 vote for independence, mysterious Russians reportedly offered 10,000 troops to help the territory break from Spain. Now OCCRP and partners reveal new details about this #RussianOffer, how it was made - and by whom.

On the night before the historic vote, Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont met a man whom separatist leaders privately referred to as "Putin's envoy." This was Nikolai Sadovnikov, a longtime diplomat who reportedly claimed to have a direct line to Vladimir Putin.

Sadovnikov had a long career with the Russian foreign ministry - but according to a Western intelligence agency, he was also "an actor of Russian parallel diplomacy" who was "accountable only to the head of state, with whom he claims a certain proximity."

At the meeting with the Catalonians, Sadovnikov and his small entourage offered them 10,000 soldiers to help their independence bid. They also offered the astonishing sum of $500 billion. In exchange, the Russian delegation had one request...

....a promise that an independent Catalonia would pass legislation to become a haven for cryptocurrency. Puigdemont "shiat himself" at their offer, according to an associate. He made no promises.

But text messages obtained by OCCRP show that the Russians and Catalonians stayed in touch for months afterwards. Reps from each group exchanged 100s of texts:  Jordi Sardà Bonvehí, a businessman who translated for Sadovnikov and Victor Terradellas, а Puigdemont associate.

In one exchange, Sardà claimed that Vladimir Putin would meet with Puigdemont. "The child" was a nickname of Puigdemont - while "the one on top of the bear" is a reference to a popular meme of the Russian president.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Sardà also kept promising money. At one point, he sent a photo of a suitcase of euros. Another time, he let Terradellas hold a deposit certificate showing the Russians were good for $500 billion. (Experts say it's an obvious fake.)

At one point, a potential transfer of 56 bitcoins was discussed. But in the end, the Catalonians received just one bitcoin, worth under $10,000. Despite repeated requests, they're not known to have received any more.

This investigation into the #RussianOffer is a join effort between OCCRP,
@elperiodico
,
@Bellingcat
,
@irpinvestigates
, and
@istories_media
.
 
Public Call Box: Once again bookmarking an extremely informative thread.

/IGNORE ME!


IGNORE ME
Youtube -egkmhWMLdg


/can feel it in my joeys
//hay horses!
///ehl a tam meh boo co mama me
 
Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 598x693]


no washing machines?
 
DarnoKonrad: Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 598x693]

no washing machines?


those are all off the books because they're desperate for the semiconductors.

but still,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Just good advice
 
Reuters has an article updating the recent events in Ukraine.

Haven't seen anything about the orcs making a third attempt to bridge the Siversky-Donets river. The first two attempts apparently cost them two pontoon bridges, 70+ vehicles, and reportedly about 1,500 troops.

In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.
 
Wenchmaster: In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.


   They evidently required a LOT of extra plumbing to accomplish these crossing. NSFW language in the link.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://medium.com/predict/deep-wading-when-you-gotta-drive-your-tank-underwater-ac2cf532aba1
 
Mojongo: Wenchmaster: In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.

   They evidently required a LOT of extra plumbing to accomplish these crossing. NSFW language in the link.

[Fark user image image 450x296]

https://medium.com/predict/deep-wading-when-you-gotta-drive-your-tank-underwater-ac2cf532aba1


And when it goes wrong... Well let's just say the linger time is bad for morale.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in WW2 when the Germans were being pushed back the allies got over confident. What happened was that the German supply lines were getting shorter (and they stopped using radio telegraphy and their broken Enigma code).

As their supply likes got shorter things got easier for the Germans. I wonder if a similar situation may arise here.
 
Wenchmaster: In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.


My understanding is that at the time of the cold war's ending the Russians destroyed a lot of their river crossing equipment.
 
gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x283]

Back in WW2 when the Germans were being pushed back the allies got over confident. What happened was that the German supply lines were getting shorter (and they stopped using radio telegraphy and their broken Enigma code).

As their supply likes got shorter things got easier for the Germans. I wonder if a similar situation may arise here.


That's... an interesting interpretation.

It brushes off that there really weren't any supplies left and the push by the Nazi army was a surprise because it was so incredibly stupid. The dangerous last gasp, especially since when you look at all the Nazi counterattack plans none of them had any ideas, or procedures for how to actually cope with Allied artillery, numbers, or other equipment. It was simply "attack here now!"

On the Eastern front the Russian strategy was an early understanding of the OODA loop on a strategic level. The reason they would push so hard early (with what was functionally human wave tactics) was to create gaps that could be exploited faster than Nazi high command could react causing longer and longer delays in Nazi response in order to reduce casualties in the long term by rendering Nazi command and military unable to respond.

The idea was not horrible but because Russia is not huge on training or tactics it ended up "die early or die late".
 
fortheloveof:
That's... an interesting interpretation.

It brushes off that there really weren't any supplies left and the push by the Nazi army was a surprise because it was so incredibly stupid.


No question the Ardennes attack was a death spasm of the Russian western front that served no real value but my understanding was that it was made somewhat easier by them using telephones and not being eavesdropped upon, and shortening their supply lines helped.
 
fortheloveof: And when it goes wrong... Well let's just say the linger time is bad for morale.


fortheloveof: Mojongo: Wenchmaster: In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.

They evidently required a LOT of extra plumbing to accomplish these crossing. NSFW language in the link.

[Fark user image image 450x296]

https://medium.com/predict/deep-wading-when-you-gotta-drive-your-tank-underwater-ac2cf532aba1

And when it goes wrong... Well let's just say the linger time is bad for morale.


Yeah, and the Russian recruiting slogan "Die a commie for your Mommy" seems like a hard sell also but it's Russia so maybe if it's emblazoned on Adidas track suits it will increase enlistment.
 
gaslight: fortheloveof:
That's... an interesting interpretation.

It brushes off that there really weren't any supplies left and the push by the Nazi army was a surprise because it was so incredibly stupid.


No question the Ardennes attack was a death spasm of the Russian western front that served no real value but my understanding was that it was made somewhat easier by them using telephones and not being eavesdropped upon, and shortening their supply lines helped.


Alright sure, but that's like saying one of the medical issues with death is the lost of control over the bowels. Yeah it's true but in the grander scheme of things it's kind of missing the bigger picture and issues.

However I am being a bit overly critical since that is one of the primary reasons I think US military involvement in the conflict would not help end it any faster. The fact they are closer to home and controlled territory is of benefit to the Russians in general. However much of the territory they currently occupy should be considered friendly since they were supposedly invited there and are friendly with the local insurgency (that they created).

The fact these regions are actually hostile territory does not bode well for Russian forces.
 
Mojongo: fortheloveof: And when it goes wrong... Well let's just say the linger time is bad for morale.

fortheloveof: Mojongo: Wenchmaster: In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.

They evidently required a LOT of extra plumbing to accomplish these crossing. NSFW language in the link.

[Fark user image image 450x296]

https://medium.com/predict/deep-wading-when-you-gotta-drive-your-tank-underwater-ac2cf532aba1

And when it goes wrong... Well let's just say the linger time is bad for morale.

Yeah, and the Russian recruiting slogan "Die a commie for your Mommy" seems like a hard sell also but it's Russia so maybe if it's emblazoned on Adidas track suits it will increase enlistment.


NATO snorkels are big enough the crew can crawl out. Russian snorkels are inches across.

Their tank stalls and they are stuck at the bottom of a river breathing through a tube hoping their guys can get them out. If the Russian soldiers panicked and lost their minds an acceptable (and perhaps humane) solution was a grenade down the snorkel.
 
Happy Friday the 13th


Changing objectives in the middle of an envelopment operation indicates bad planning, poor resupply capabilities, lousy force capabilities and ineffective leadership....as well as facing an opponent who is tenaciously countering the effort. https://t.co/mTdvlmVTe7
- Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) May 13, 2022
 
I still think the west should push for a foreign  volunteer group of planes, pilots, ground support personnel for Ukraine.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hang on let me see if I've got any tanks in the back.

Scott Seiss Retail TikTok Compilation FULL
Youtube P7KBcsdPhxA
 
Wenchmaster: Reuters has an article updating the recent events in Ukraine.

Haven't seen anything about the orcs making a third attempt to bridge the Siversky-Donets river. The first two attempts apparently cost them two pontoon bridges, 70+ vehicles, and reportedly about 1,500 troops.

In the 1980s, the USSR claimed the T-80 and a couple of their APCs were capable of "deep wading" across rivers. I wonder if they ever really had the ability and have since lost it, or if perhaps the local topography makes the attempt impractical.


They need fuel and ammo on the other side.  It's the supply line that's the issue.
 
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
Father_Jack: Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 598x693]

THEY KILLED ALL FOUR TMNTS??!??!?!


<shakes tiny fist>

NOOOOOO!


Forty MNTS!!!

/ What's an MNTS?
// Oh!! Now I get it.
/// Slow this morning
 
If I understand geopolitics - there are like two passes that enjoin Russia and China, the one in the West is probably very hard for either party to fight through, but the one on the East ........ is right now open for Xi and his evil bastards to take a couple of Asia cards.

What is super sad, is if Xi does this, not only will he manage to take those two green cards, but he will force the West to farkingwell help the Pu Turd.
 
JustSurfin: Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer says Austria could confiscate Gazprom storage facility if Russia fails to supply gas. The storage facility near Salzburg is the largest in Austria and the second in Central Europe and is currently empty, the newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports. Earlier, Austria refused to comply with Russia's demands EU countries pay for gas in rubles.

That's about 2 km from where I'm sitting?!?!  Maybe I'll get a photo from the train today.


This is is the only gassy-looking thing we passed. The rest of the rails yard around it was full of LNG tank cars.  No idea if this is related at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ukraine aid links

About a month back, many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  If you don't, there are still things you can do so keep reading.


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding: https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer: https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine): https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Kentuckians must be so proud.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Is there a way to recall Rand Paul?  I would even support Drew running against him if we did
 
winedrinkingman: Is there a way to recall Rand Paul?


Yes, but not legally.
 
The russians got obliterated crossing a river, huh?

Good.

fark those stupid vodka-swilling lemming rubes.
 
