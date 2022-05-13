 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If it takes a chainsaw to cut off your husband's genitals, you are shooting yourself in the foot as well. (In subby's case, such an act would merely require nail clippers) (possible nsfw content on page)
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't sell yourself short, subby.  I'm sure it would at least take toenail clippers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He said he had a woody and I took that literally."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby deserves a +1 for self-deprecating humor.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women should be able to defend themselves.  Considering we force them to keep fetuses for nine months, with no input from them .
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Women should be able to defend themselves.  Considering we force them to keep fetuses for nine months, with no input from them .


Oh there's some input going on.

About 10cc worth on average.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Women should be able to defend themselves.  Considering we force them to keep fetuses for nine months, with no input from them .

Oh there's some input going on.

About 10cc worth on average.


10cc???  Whore are you, Peter North?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Bobbitt, is that you?
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Serbian Film: Part II
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who boils a dick?  That's not cooking it, that's just boiling it.

Most people in their whole lives are never given the chance to put a chainsaw to work that way.  Sure it's crazy, but it's probably fun.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey look Paul Bunyon, maybe if you took your wife out and spun her around the dance floor occasionally you wouldn't have so much to be jelly about.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The most fark-worthy story ever
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

433: Who boils a dick?  That's not cooking it, that's just boiling it.


This person has never had British cooking.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger chainsaw.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

433: Who boils a dick?  That's not cooking it, that's just boiling it.


Seriously.
/24h dry brine.
//Sous Vide.
///Sear.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't a dick all cartilage anyway? It sounds unpleasantly chewy no matter how it's prepared.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For toenails and balls?  who knew these existed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Isn't a dick all cartilage anyway? It sounds unpleasantly chewy no matter how it's prepared.


Nah, it's probably still good when sliced thin and deep fried.  Everybody loves ranch, right?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yet they looked so happy....ffs.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Women should be able to defend themselves.  Considering we force them to keep fetuses for nine months, with no input from them .

Oh there's some input going on.

About 10cc worth on average.

10cc???  Whore are you, Peter North?


The other day there was a jeopardy clue about a directionally named film star. First thing I thought of was Peter North, but they were looking for somebody named West. I couldn't hear the answer cause I was giggling with my son in law
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
YES - Owner of a Lonely Heart (Official Music Video)
Youtube SVOuYquXuuc
 
bisi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Women should be able to defend themselves.  Considering we force them to keep fetuses for nine months, with no input from them .

Oh there's some input going on.

About 10cc worth on average.

10cc???  Whore are you, Peter North?


10cc - The Things We Do For Love
Youtube P0rf3_viTxk
 
