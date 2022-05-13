 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville)   Accomplished Florida Man who is a USAF Colonel and motivational speaker calls in an air strike on his life and career with a CBU-KIDPORN   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good, chomos deserve prison.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's his job on the Trump 2024 campaign?
 
tuxq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
you can take the man out of florida, but you can't take florida out of the man
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, after he gets out, at least he has that van down by the river to look forward to.
 
someonelse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like he's been disappeared off his own site already.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


-_-

South Park did it...
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What's his job on the Trump 2024 campaign?


Everybody drink!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And a former Scout leader. Hope they interview and investigate Col. McFeely's activities further
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police say Roberts is also co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training and a former Boy Scout leader.


Ha! The author buried that detail,but it explains a lot
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the United States Air Force's finest:
wokv.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x112]

-_-

South Park did it...


Colonel Slippyfist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's going to be very popular very soon.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, if he's a Republican, this is nothing more than a minor incident that is being misunderstood. He was simply trying to trap them durty demonrats for the upcoming storm!

However if he is a durty democrap then it just proves everything Q said was right, a Trump will be President until the end of America, hallelujah and praise Jeebus.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Done in two.... I'll get the lights...
 
knbwhite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snort: Jake Havechek: What's his job on the Trump 2024 campaign?

Everybody drink!


I think it's like a game to collect fark brownie points. You gotta get in early so people that have you farkied with a good color can spot and reward you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says Roberts is the owner of JTR Leadership Training. According to Roberts' website, he is a John Maxwell Certified Coach, Teacher, and Speaker, former Director of Operations for Cadence Aerospace, Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training and a former Boy Scout leader.

They left out "Republican".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police say Roberts is also co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training and a former Boy Scout leader.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Police urge anyone with information about Roberts that could help in their investigation to contact FDLE agent Bill Bowes
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was he a volunteer youth pastor as well?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's only missing being a Youth Minister.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x112]

-_-

South Park did it...


The Boy Scouts of America did that to themselves a long time before Matt and Trey's Cartoon for Libertarian Douchebags.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: [media-amazon.com image 850x1279]


Beat me to it!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

