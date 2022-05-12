 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Soon to be ex-Officer addressing 2 female domestic violence victims and their mom: Excuse me while I whip this out   (nypost.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Qualified Immunity. No one had told him before he couldn't. He'll be back with retroactive pay.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Qualified Immunity. No one had told him before he couldn't. He'll be back with retroactive pay.


"Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?", the ol' Costanza defence. Good luck with that one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Full bat wing or chicken?
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course this is California.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims."

This is what some people actually believe
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tough break for Handjob
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whitey McWonderbread will get an "internal investigation" and get off scot free.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Yattering: "Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims."

This is what some people actually believe


It's true in some countries.

Not yours, though.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have to withhold judgement until I know how hot they were.
 
