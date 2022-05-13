 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Putin's WWII speed run continues on schedule as Russia starts forcedly relocating Ukrainians to 'filtration camps' for 'processing'   (cbsnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Thursday speech, Moscow, Russia's soldiers photograph victims, Co-operation, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines  
•       •       •

221 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 5:30 AM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can believe it. But always filter through the massive lens of bilateral propaganda going on.

/wait for independent confirmation
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Starts"? Haven't the orcs already been doing this for weeks at this point?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If this is real, Ukraine would be justified in not only taking its own territory back but to also invade Russia and take its territory until it gets its people back.

/Does Moscow need to be burned down again?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this is very old news.  Ukrainians have been getting relocated to remote concentration camps for so long that there is already an "underground railroad" of Russians trying to help move Ukrainian people back west.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Unfortunately, this is very old news.  Ukrainians have been getting relocated to remote concentration camps for so long that there is already an "underground railroad" of Russians trying to help move Ukrainian people back west.


It's even worse because... JFC, WHY?

What does anyone in Russia gain from this, from plebs on the ground to Putin himself? What?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Unfortunately, this is very old news.  Ukrainians have been getting relocated to remote concentration camps for so long that there is already an "underground railroad" of Russians trying to help move Ukrainian people back west.


Now that I read the article more closely, it appears that Russia's war crimes in this regard are becoming even more severe, and more systematic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

erik-k: Gawdzila: Unfortunately, this is very old news.  Ukrainians have been getting relocated to remote concentration camps for so long that there is already an "underground railroad" of Russians trying to help move Ukrainian people back west.

It's even worse because... JFC, WHY?

What does anyone in Russia gain from this, from plebs on the ground to Putin himself? What?


Clearing out Ukraine of Ukranians so they can import russians when they take over (in their belief) so they can declare "There is no Ukraine and never was a Ukraine, was always russia!". You know, cultural genocide. And probably actual genocide as well.

They did the same in Crimea, the occupied Donbas region and the parts of Georgia they took over, and probably other places as well.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Filtration camp" you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, then!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/how apt
//or is it irony? I don't know
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sure it's just like an American summer camp. You know, the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Gitmo. The one established by Republicans, starring George W. Bush. It must be a peaceful meditation center for your spiritual upbringing, with torture, rape, and death. Obama cut it down drastically, whereas Trump signed an executive order to keep its benefits open to all indefinitely.

You can't make an omelet without breaking a few heads, after all.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a good thing the Russians are there to stop the Ukrainian Nazis from doing Nazi stuff, by doing Nazi stuff to them before the Ukrainian Nazis can do Nazi stuff to the Ukraine. It shows the Ukrainians just how lucky they are to have been invaded, and will in no way shape how captured Russians will be treated. This is a winning strategy to slip those nasty sanctions and get their economy back on track. Wicked fahkin smhart.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's a good thing the Russians are there to stop the Ukrainian Nazis from doing Nazi stuff, by doing Nazi stuff to them before the Ukrainian Nazis can do Nazi stuff to the Ukraine. It shows the Ukrainians just how lucky they are to have been invaded, and will in no way shape how captured Russians will be treated. This is a winning strategy to slip those nasty sanctions and get their economy back on track. Wicked fahkin smhart.


Now i wanna reinstall and play Fallout 4 again. Thanks.
 
