(WRAL)   Off-duty police officer put his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl. You better believe some criminal charges are coming... to the 12-year-girl   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Crime, Police brutality, Police officer, Complaint, Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha, Wisconsin, High school  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jane Doe...sounds black.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The school-to-prison pipeline isn't going to fill itself.  Sometimes police need to escalate the situation just to fill quota.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The school-to-prison pipeline isn't going to fill itself.  Sometimes police need to escalate the situation just to fill quota.


Gotta groom em young
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat like this is why when cops get shot these days I figure they probably have it coming.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is depressing.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ACAB.

/oblig.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe we should make it illegal to use choke holds and / or kneel on someone's neck...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the girl was offered a "diversion," however it would have required her to "admit to the charge, which was untenable." He recalled the penalty would have been similar to probation, but it was "untenable because she is not guilty."

Oh, for fark's sake, everyone wants to FA and then when they FO they don't want to pay the penalty for what they did.

It's a DC charge! Go to court, plead guilty, and pay the fine to the clerk on your way out the door!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He didn't body slam her first, so no charges for him.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AdmirableSnackbar:

I don't cry when a police dies cause he probably deserved it.

Run around with a badge and a gun a God damn fark for everyone

Enforce rules made by fools violence and fear their tools

I don't fault the police, because the people who control keep them on a short leash
 
pheelix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First question the judge should ask the prosecutor is why felony assault charges haven't been filed against the cop who put the Derek Chauvin hold on her. When The prosecutor puts up a bullshiat answer, dismiss the disorderly conduct case with prejudice. Kid's been through enough.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I ain't messin' with her...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're a cop and you need to resort to kneeling on a 12 year old's neck in order to subdue them you shouldn't be a cop. You shouldn't even be a mall cop.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pheelix: First question the judge should ask the prosecutor is why felony assault charges haven't been filed against the cop who put the Derek Chauvin hold on her. When The prosecutor puts up a bullshiat answer, dismiss the disorderly conduct case with prejudice. Kid's been through enough.


That's a different issue.

It is certainly possible that she is a delinquent AND he is an untrained, idiot that deserves to go to jail for assault.
 
eagles95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So....she got his uniform pants dirty?


/dnrtfa
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's almost like police are all trained to use the knee on the neck as a restraint hold.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kenosha PD Use of Force Policy:

B. Use of chokeholds
1. The use of chokeholds is prohibited except in those situations where deadly force is allowed and only as a last resort.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This dude looks like he has 100 lbs on me and he had to do that to hold a 12 year old girl down was she a farking mutant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It happened in Kenosha, WI. Kenosha has already shown the world how they deal with white folks who put uppity blacks/browns back in their place. Cop's probably getting a commendation and a raise to offset having to lose the school gig because of Cancel Culture.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Kenosha PD Use of Force Policy:

B. Use of chokeholds
1. The use of chokeholds is prohibited except in those situations where deadly force is allowed and only as a last resort.


But he was a-fearin' for his life!
 
