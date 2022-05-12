 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Lady who miscarried after the Astroworld mess sues Travis Scott and everyone else involved for wrongful death. And since it was in Texas, presumably the state will charge them with murder, too   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pleading, amended complaint, Shanazia Williamson, Pregnancy, sustained injuries, crowd surge, wrongful death, result of negligence  
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: Texas law states ... a fetus that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit. It doesn't matter how far along the mother was in her pregnancy.

Can the father sue the mother? Lots of legal ambiguities with this stuff.
 
