 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   By his perv van shall ye know him   (foxla.com) divider line
37
    More: Creepy, Hate crime, COSTA MESA, English-language films, Crime, Johnny Young, Police, Hatred, Hate speech  
•       •       •

1030 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spooney?
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, a 1988 Chevy G20 Cargo Incel Edition.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.


Assholes on the internet convinced these idiots that they are owed affection from women.  Actually making themselves attractive to women is out of the picture because they deserve it.  I don't get it either and I'll be 51 next month.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.


For some, it seems, their involuntary celibacy somehow becomes a principal feature of their identities.

The "why?" of that is beyond my pay grade, though.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.


The 90's: "I'm so alone and such a @&#%ing weirdo. I need to change this."

The 20's: "I felt alone, but look here! There're thousands of others online just like me! And now we all know that it's not us, it's those biatches' faults!"
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.


Because the internet enabled terrible people to gather and deflect their problems onto others, so they never grow. And thus, incels.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.


Exactly.   None of those guys are "involuntarily" celibate.  They are, each and every one, voluntarily celibate.  Get a farking haircut, take a bath, talk about something other than you, clean your car out you degenerate slob, and gosh a golly, the girls just might voluntarily talk to your pathetic self.  You volunteer to look like ass, so quit crying about it when it doesn't get you anywhere.

As a young guy I could always pull it down.  But never in my life have I pulled down more than when I was in San Diego in the early '90s.   Three colleges and Tijuana just down the road?  Daddy's little princes heading across the border with her girlfriends for the weekend?   If you weren't getting laid, it was your fault and your fault alone.   I'd go to work on Monday and have to listen to some douche from Kansas whine about how all these California biatches were the worst.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.

Assholes on the internet convinced these idiots that they are owed affection from women.  Actually making themselves attractive to women is out of the picture because they deserve it.  I don't get it either and I'll be 51 next month.


Not just idiots on the internet. Often their parents as well, who still live in a world of their imagination where women don't say no and marry the first guy to give them attention to "keep them out of trouble".
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.


The internet/social media.  I suspect it will turn out to be one of the most destructive things we've ever created.  That doesn't excuse dregs like this clown.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?


That's their identifier to say really they're into dudes but haven't been brave enough yet.
 
darch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EbonyCat: Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.

The internet/social media.  I suspect it will turn out to be one of the most destructive things we've ever created.  That doesn't excuse dregs like this clown.


I've said it before and I'll say it again- social media will be the downfall of our society. Twitter, tik tok, et al... all cesspools.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any anthropologist will tell you that socially / culturally, shunning is very common and serves many good uses around group cohesion, punishment, keeping individuals from injuring the cohesion/unity of a larger group, etc.

If you can't get laid and/or nobody wants to hang out with you, take it as a message that you need to change. Usually for these weirdos it's around addressing their thinking about others, their behavior, their health & cleanliness. The common feature in every instance of your isolation from others is you. But it doesn't have to be like that.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How can one be "voluntarily involuntarily celibate"? You're just admitting you go out of your way to be as greasy & unattractive as possible.
 
dryknife
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was this guy's age, I had the bluest eyes and the reddest pecker in town.

Now I've got the reddest eyes and the bluest pecker in town.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Young is known to drive a Chevrolet cargo van with a green stripe

All else aside that is a unique decorative choice however simplistic. You gotta go with the full methed out artistically inspired carnie airbrushed treatment instead to get the real perv effect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bro maybe you wouldn't have to self-describe as an "Incel" if you weren't such a farking cock to strangers.

But no, they're rarely THAT self-aware.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"self-described incel"

Well, he's not wrong. Also what is his Fark handle?
 
Jenny Piccolo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aaaah! Smells like Drakkar in here ;)
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: As a young guy I could always pull it down.  But never in my life have I pulled down more than when I was in San Diego in the early '90s.   Three colleges and Tijuana just down the road?  Daddy's little princes heading across the border with her girlfriends for the weekend?   If you weren't getting laid, it was your fault and your fault alone.   I'd go to work on Monday and have to listen to some douche from Kansas whine about how all these California biatches were the worst.


I grew up in San Diego & went to college in Boston in the early/mid 90's. So I still spent summers around home.

Can confirm. And I was kind of a chubby guy back then. Still had a number of great relationships in both cities. But I was also smart, clean, kinda funny, and worked my ass off.
 
ssa5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Poster child of why not only do we not overturn Roe v Wade, but rather start giving incentives to have more abortions.

From Incels to Qanon, I stopped believing all humans are created equal. Some are just something else, a line of homo sapiens that regressed or simply stopped evolving thousands years back and nobody noticed. Whatever it is, can't wait to see what next decade brings us from these other-than-humans.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Rent Party: As a young guy I could always pull it down.  But never in my life have I pulled down more than when I was in San Diego in the early '90s.   Three colleges and Tijuana just down the road?  Daddy's little princes heading across the border with her girlfriends for the weekend?   If you weren't getting laid, it was your fault and your fault alone.   I'd go to work on Monday and have to listen to some douche from Kansas whine about how all these California biatches were the worst.

I grew up in San Diego & went to college in Boston in the early/mid 90's. So I still spent summers around home.

Can confirm. And I was kind of a chubby guy back then. Still had a number of great relationships in both cities. But I was also smart, clean, kinda funny, and worked my ass off.


My only regret about San Diego is when I pulled down my ex-wife.

You can have her back if you'd like.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jenny Piccolo: Aaaah! Smells like Drakkar in here ;)


Drakkar? What decade is it?! We.. ahem, I mean, they favor Axe Body Sprays.

So I've heard... yeah... that's the ticket.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EbonyCat: Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.

The internet/social media.  I suspect it will turn out to be one of the most destructive things we've ever created.  That doesn't excuse dregs like this clown.


Eh.

It's just that the ability to create an online community around absolutely anything is not an unalloyed good. There're real drawbacks.

The internet has really helped people like victims of rare diseases collaborate, strategize, and share what they're going through. That's great. But it also helps the neo-Nazi fringe jackwagons do the same thing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are we giving them the satisfaction of using their nonsense words? We don't need to call them "intel's" when "creep" has already been in use.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EbonyCat: Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.

The internet/social media.  I suspect it will turn out to be is one of the most destructive things we've ever created.  That doesn't excuse dregs like this clown.


FTFY. No need to wait. Look at all the wonderous glory FB and Twitter have wrought for us already.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Jenny Piccolo: Aaaah! Smells like Drakkar in here ;)

Drakkar? What decade is it?! We.. ahem, I mean, they favor Axe Body Sprays.

So I've heard... yeah... that's the ticket.


Grey hair?
Go with Old Spice.  It only works with "daddy issues" women, but it works well with "daddy issues" women.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: GregInIndy: Rent Party: As a young guy I could always pull it down.  But never in my life have I pulled down more than when I was in San Diego in the early '90s.   Three colleges and Tijuana just down the road?  Daddy's little princes heading across the border with her girlfriends for the weekend?   If you weren't getting laid, it was your fault and your fault alone.   I'd go to work on Monday and have to listen to some douche from Kansas whine about how all these California biatches were the worst.

I grew up in San Diego & went to college in Boston in the early/mid 90's. So I still spent summers around home.

Can confirm. And I was kind of a chubby guy back then. Still had a number of great relationships in both cities. But I was also smart, clean, kinda funny, and worked my ass off.

My only regret about San Diego is when I pulled down my ex-wife.

You can have her back if you'd like.


My city of doom was Colorado Springs. Sent the ex back there after the dust settled.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Netrngr: EbonyCat:  The internet/social media.  I suspect it will turn out to be is one of the most destructive things we've ever created.  That doesn't excuse dregs like this clown.

FTFY. No need to wait. Look at all the wonderous glory FB and Twitter have wrought for us already.


They're tools.  They have no inherent morality until people get involved.  I can use a hammer to build a house or break a window, but in either case the hammer isn't responsible for the outcome.

All the internet has shown us is that there are massive amounts of massive assholes out there.

/ Hammers don't break windows, people with hammers break windows....
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: EbonyCat: Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.

The internet/social media.  I suspect it will turn out to be one of the most destructive things we've ever created.  That doesn't excuse dregs like this clown.

Eh.

It's just that the ability to create an online community around absolutely anything is not an unalloyed good. There're real drawbacks.

The internet has really helped people like victims of rare diseases collaborate, strategize, and share what they're going through. That's great. But it also helps the neo-Nazi fringe jackwagons do the same thing.


With great power comes great responsibility. 
/Uncle Ben
 
Katwang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of those forgotten songs of the 70s that need to stay forgotten.
chevy van
Youtube RiEIToOWr64
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why are we giving them the satisfaction of using their nonsense words? We don't need to call them "intel's" when "creep" has already been in use.


"Creep" doesn't quite cover people like this. Creeps do not embrace their creepery, not proudly identify themselves as "creeps" and seek camaraderie with others so identifying. Psychologically, something very different is at work here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump 2024 communications director.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Aussie_As: I'm under 50 but feel so old. What's with young guys self-describing as "incels"?

When I was young, back in the 90's, we might have been involuntarily celibate but we didn't run around bragging about it. We worked on our conversation skills, got better shoes and tried chatting up girls our age. Eventually everything fell into place. Nobody got a rape van and ran around yelling at women as if they were owed sex; we might have been young and dumb but we were never that stupid. Now it's an entire subculture.

The 90's: "I'm so alone and such a @&#%ing weirdo. I need to change this."

The 20's: "I felt alone, but look here! There're thousands of others online just like me! And now we all know that it's not us, it's those biatches' faults!"


Maybe? I don't know, I hate to fall into the typical "kids these days" trope but your take sure seems reasonable.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

This guy is not what I would call ugly by a long stretch. With a haircut and polo shirt he'd be plenty farkable by at least SOME women out there, assuming he stops sabotaging himself.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Netrngr: "self-described incel"

Well, he's not wrong. Also what is his Fark handle?


Not it..!
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.