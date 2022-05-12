 Skip to content
(Imgur)   Going to a Roe rally Saturday, need clever and/or funny protest signs. Come on Farkers, let's see what you've got. LGT example which will be used if y'all are too lame   (i.imgur.com) divider line
47
    More: Survey  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 11:56 PM



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm still protesting this shiat after 49 years
Even the introverts are here
Keep your hands off my ovaries
The US will not be Gilead
If it were about babies, gun control laws would be passed
Men of quality do not fear equality
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I shaved my balls for this?
God hates Shrimp!
Legalize LSD!
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not really about the kid
"Row v. Wade" should only matter in fishing
You don't get a do-over just because you lost
We get it: you hate women
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leggo My Eggs, Yo
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark off, you Christian fascist motherfarkers
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I made a T Shirt with a picture of a coat hanger and the words: "Texas Obstetrics"

Feel free to meme away.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Abort the Supreme Court"

Sort of rhymes
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep religion in your church, not in my uterus.
Keep your church out of my uterus.
First Amendment means freedom from YOUR religion.
If you were really pro-life, guns would be regulated.
You're pro-life only until delivery.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By the way, I'm going to a Roe vs. Wade support rally this Sunday.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saggy-balled judges taking away all my reproductive rights is also not in the Constitution.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about "Let's do something about the Elephant in the Womb!", With a picture of the GOP Elephant
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You aren't pro life, you're pro birth, after that, you're on your own.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something, something  "fish have more eggs than humans", something.

/ there was an effort
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: Something, something  "fish have more eggs than humans", something.

/ there was an effort


Because ROE vs wade. Get it?!

/ I thought it was funny. meh.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: I shaved my balls for this?
God hates Shrimp!
Legalize LSD!


For the God Hates Shrimp one maybe include "Lev 11:9-12"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Roe, Roe, Roe, you scrotes!"   ?

Nah that sucks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My infection
My choice

/do not do this
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: "Roe, Roe, Roe, you scrotes!"   ?

Nah that sucks.


And I thought MINE was bad!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: gopher321: "Roe, Roe, Roe, you scrotes!"   ?

Nah that sucks.

And I thought MINE was bad!


How about 'ROE ROE ROE THE VOTE!'  ?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: IgG4: I shaved my balls for this?
God hates Shrimp!
Legalize LSD!

For the God Hates Shrimp one maybe include "Lev 11:9-12"


Numbers chapter 5, verses 11-28(?): How and when to perform an abortion
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: Marcus Aurelius: gopher321: "Roe, Roe, Roe, you scrotes!"   ?

Nah that sucks.

And I thought MINE was bad!

How about 'ROE ROE ROE THE VOTE!'  ?


Not bad!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: gopher321: Marcus Aurelius: gopher321: "Roe, Roe, Roe, you scrotes!"   ?

Nah that sucks.

And I thought MINE was bad!

How about 'ROE ROE ROE THE VOTE!'  ?

Not bad!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
penncapital-star.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media1.riverfronttimes.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.glamour.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
14th or 2nd
CHOOSE
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Legislation is the only way Republicans can have an effect on a vagina."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
msmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To distract from his wife's wee libido,
That sexist f*ck Samuel Alito
Will take women's rights,
But we'll continue our fights
Like his wife's nightly sexual veto.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I wanted the government in my uterus, I'd fill it with oil and Hispanic voters.

/Britta's the best
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's got to be something snappy about having a government small enough to fit in your uterus, but someone smarter than me can write the slogan.
 
selunesmom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I want Barbies | *NOT* babies.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law" would seem to fit.
 
Amoment
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They aren't womanAbcdefu
 
mjg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WAIT.
I thought
this was the lineup
for Abortions?


/hope someone makes this into a sign
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boy, America sure has turned into a shiat hole. Thank God I don't belong to this fake democracy. I'm old. As a boy America was the place we all all envied.....now it's the place we thank God we are not a part of.....but hey....at least Hillary never became President so all is good.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Go fark yourself--no self-respecting woman will."
"Anyone opposed to abortion should take one look at Sam Alito and reconsider."
"Ask Justice Barrett about her abortion."
 
raygundan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 363x363]


Let go me eggs duppy.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pROE choice
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I doubt I'll have a sign. I need both hands free for rocks.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slavery was abolished, why are plantation owners driving up birth rates?
 
raytracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God sent two bears to kill 42 kids for making fun of someone that was bald

But now I'm expected to believe he cares about the lives of the unborn?
 
Bruscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't think of anything witty for a protest sign, but in the 80's a group of teens (including me) got drunk and went to watch Alien. At some point, one of the girls in our group loudly announced "My God! This is the most pro-choice film ever made!" It drew a rowdy and mixed reaction from the rest of the viewers.
 
