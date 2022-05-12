 Skip to content
(MSN)   Old and busted: Selling your house and living in a motorhome. New hotness: Selling your house and living on cruise ships   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, MSN  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
According to Angelyn, there are no drawbacks to life on the sea....

According to scientists, Angelyn has the memory of a goldfish.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They realized that they could live the rest of their lives on a cruise ship for as little as $43 a day, and could make their dream a reality with some preparation.

$1300 a month? Where?  Down in the bilges?

Ever since their departure, they've meticulously planned out their routes, how long one cruise trip will take to finish before the next one begins, and the family members they would spend time with when those timelines didn't match up.

"Nice couch, cousin Larry, mind if we crash on it for, oh, let's say EIGHT WEEKS?"

.......
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are like modern-day pirates.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it sounds awful.
at some point you just want a kitchen and not to be living out of a suitcase, shirley?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old people are the bane of cruise ships. They take up emergency medical services on the ship, and end up relying on the staff for more and more. These people living on cruise ships are not really encouraged to stay.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: it sounds awful.
at some point you just want a kitchen and not to be living out of a suitcase, shirley?


Eating a home cooked meal.
Having more than 300sq feet of privacy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not be surprised if they are swingers.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Honestly, who didn't see this coming?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Old and Busted: Fark Threads about living on cruise ships

New Hotness: Fark Threads about living on cruise ships
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The cruse ship industry is planting these stories in an attempt to share all the free Covid stay solvent.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huh.  Same story got posted on fark May 8, but with completely different people and author.  Same story about people living on cruise ships.  Smells like paid content.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12328215/Average-cost-of-assisted-care-in-US-in-2021-$4500month-Minimum-cost-of-living-on-a-cruise-ship-instead-$2670month-Bon-voyage-Mom
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Lady J: it sounds awful.
at some point you just want a kitchen and not to be living out of a suitcase, shirley?

Eating a home cooked meal.
Having more than 300sq feet of privacy.


A lot of assisted living places are like a cruise ship, stuck in dry dock.  Having helped a few people with trying to get a relative settled in one of those places is worse that trying to get a college kid settled in a dorm.

I can see the attraction, especially if the staff is somewhat nicer and more engaged, because the situation at a lot of assisted living places is flat out sad.  But, I hate being cramped for space, and buffet dining sucks.  I'll find a way to off myself before going to either a cruise or a retirement home.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: it sounds awful.
at some point you just want a kitchen and not to be living out of a suitcase, shirley?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Living on a Petri dish year round sounds like a good way to either poop yourself to death or get an untouchable ironclad immune system, no in between.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It may be cheaper than assisted living, but assisted living doesn't make you sea sick.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Huh.  Same story got posted on fark May 8, but with completely different people and author.  Same story about people living on cruise ships.  Smells like paid content.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12328215/Average-cost-of-assisted-care-in-US-in-2021-$4500month-Minimum-cost-of-living-on-a-cruise-ship-instead-$2670month-Bon-voyage-Mom


The independent, free-thinking hive-mind of Fark is the last stop on The Algorithm poop-chute.
 
