(Phys Org2)   You never see Baptists at the liquor store: 2022 edition   (phys.org)
    Amusing, Nutrition, Health, Judgment, healthy food option, New research, Social group, consumers' food choices, different social groups  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be an outlier because I'll eat whatever I want whenever I want, regardless who knows it.
/not a fatty
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I don't.

By the way, are you gonna finish that?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you must fish with a Mormon, always take a second along, or he'll drink all your beer.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you always take two Baptists fishing?
If you take one, he will drink all your beer.
If you take two, they won't drink any of your beer.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't see each other, Subby.

Not the same.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only order the lasagna.

Yes, I'm serious, and don't call me Sheila.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Why do you always take two Baptists fishing?
If you take one, he will drink all your beer.
If you take two, they won't drink any of your beer.


I always heard the joke with Mormons, which makes more sense, as Baptists are allowed to drink, but not Mormons.  

Baptists however are not allowed to get drunk, but this rule doesn't actually stop them from getting drunk.  Instead, Baptists, more than any other group, will argue with you that they are not drunk and that they are safe enough to drive, and they know they are, because they are a good person who would never drink too much.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.


If only I new people fatter than me. And I live in San Antonio
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like a chick thing. I'm going to order something with beef. Unless we're at someplace Indian or Eastern Mediterranean, which means lamb is on the menu. I love the occasional bit of lamb.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Toxophil: If you must fish with a Mormon, always take a second along,


to help you bury the 1st one
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.

If only I new people fatter than me. And I live in San Antonio


Amazing.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was an old joke about Babtists going fishing with you and drinking all your beer, but I can't remember it
 
maram500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Sloppy Wreck: Why do you always take two Baptists fishing?
If you take one, he will drink all your beer.
If you take two, they won't drink any of your beer.

I always heard the joke with Mormons, which makes more sense, as Baptists are allowed to drink, but not Mormons.  

Baptists however are not allowed to get drunk, but this rule doesn't actually stop them from getting drunk.  Instead, Baptists, more than any other group, will argue with you that they are not drunk and that they are safe enough to drive, and they know they are, because they are a good person who would never drink too much.


Never heard about Baptists and getting drunk. Someone should have informed my grandfather, because he was an abusive alcoholic asshole.
 
maram500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.

If only I new people fatter than me. And I live in San Antonio


Move eastward a bit to Louisiana. We have people here fatter than the people on My 600lb Life.

And I know four of them from my hometown alone.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This baptist has a frequent shopper card for our local liquor store.
/Former Russian
//Thats not water in my water bottle at the potluck
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maram500: winedrinkingman: Sloppy Wreck: Why do you always take two Baptists fishing?
If you take one, he will drink all your beer.
If you take two, they won't drink any of your beer.

I always heard the joke with Mormons, which makes more sense, as Baptists are allowed to drink, but not Mormons.  

Baptists however are not allowed to get drunk, but this rule doesn't actually stop them from getting drunk.  Instead, Baptists, more than any other group, will argue with you that they are not drunk and that they are safe enough to drive, and they know they are, because they are a good person who would never drink too much.

Never heard about Baptists and getting drunk. Someone should have informed my grandfather, because he was an abusive alcoholic asshole.


Baptists honoring stuff in the breach rather the observance?  Say it isn't so
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: There was an old joke about Babtists going fishing with you and drinking all your beer, but I can't remember it


If you go fishing with a baptist, drink all your beer so you can tolerate their preaching.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.


So, you hardly ever go out?
Sorry, kidding obviously.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is a fact that you will never see a Baptist in a liquor store even if you yourself are a Baptist and are in a liquor store and another parishioner from your church walks in.  It's the Shaggy "It wasn't me" of intemperance.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are those wolf nipple chips?

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're better hot.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.

If only I new people fatter than me. And I live in San Antonio


For those of you not in the know, San Antonio is the home of DAMN on the fluffy scale

blog.chasabl.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.

If only I new people fatter than me. And I live in San Antonio

For those of you not in the know, San Antonio is the home of DAMN on the fluffy scale

[blog.chasabl.com image 495x275]


I was Husky in middle school .
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Why do you always take two Baptists fishing?
If you take one, he will drink all your beer.
If you take two, they won't drink any of your beer.


But if I take zero Baptists, I won't have to endure the presence of Baptists.
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This is why I only hang out with people who are fatter than me.


SOP. Don't be the fatty/fugly/furry in the group.

/s
 
knbwhite
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: Sloppy Wreck: Why do you always take two Baptists fishing?
If you take one, he will drink all your beer.
If you take two, they won't drink any of your beer.

I always heard the joke with Mormons, which makes more sense, as Baptists are allowed to drink, but not Mormons.  

Baptists however are not allowed to get drunk, but this rule doesn't actually stop them from getting drunk.  Instead, Baptists, more than any other group, will argue with you that they are not drunk and that they are safe enough to drive, and they know they are, because they are a good person who would never drink too much.


Dad, a Catholic from an area with a lot of fundamentalist baptists told me this one: Why don't baptists have sex standing up?
So people won't think they're dancing.
 
