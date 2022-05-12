 Skip to content
(MSN)   Leaving Las Vegas
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF, Raiders?!?

/*reads tfa*
//Nevermind.
///That mobile home you bought? This is where the "mobile" part comes in.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna miss Springfield
Youtube ex99drFJhHQ
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does not approve

cinematicos.netView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Nicholas Cage
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: does not approve

[cinematicos.net image 525x294]


Concurs.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May as well leave. There wont be water for you in another year.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 'M' stands for 'Mobile', and mobile you shall be!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParadoxDice: "The 'M' stands for 'Mobile', and mobile you shall be!"

[Fark user image image 251x201]


🥺
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let us all laugh at low income senior citizens who are getting kicked out of affordable housing.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thing is, mobile homes aren't very. And if they don't have a new place to put the ones that are movable, they're destined for demolition in place.

And it seems bad business to be building a higher density water usage project when Lake Mead is so low it's giving up old mob hits.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Thing is, mobile homes aren't very. And if they don't have a new place to put the ones that are movable, they're destined for demolition in place.

And it seems bad business to be building a higher density water usage project when Lake Mead is so low it's giving up old mob hits.


How dare you say such blasphemy to the God Capitalism!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: May as well leave. There wont be water for you in another year.


There will be plenty of water for drinking in Las Vegas.

Downstream users are probably farked, though.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously not fair. The mobile home park was there first and the town grew around it.

Theres always Pahrump
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And it seems bad business to be building a higher density water usage project when Lake Mead is so low it's giving up old mob hits.


It's the latest thing in desert living.

The folks on the top floor get fresh, treated water straight from the tap. The folks one floor down get "pre-owned" water (to borrow a phrase from the used car industry), and so on. Naturally, the top floor has the highest rent.

It's all Section 8 housing on the ground floor so that the liberals can't complain about a lack of affordable housing for the poor.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Seriously not fair. The mobile home park was there first and the town grew around it.


This is the problem when you don't own the land your domicile is on. If you pay lot rent... someone else can evict you.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And it seems bad business to be building a higher density water usage project


Apartment dwellers can use less water. They typically don't water lawns as if they own a house, don't water gardens other than maybe a couple plants on a balcony, don't wash cars at their house, etc.

However, lots of apartments are "water included" and it isn't metered to the individual units. This means that water conservation isn't properly incentivized. The best way to get apartment dwellers to conserve water is to bill them for it so they have control over their usage.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Burt Gummer warned us about eminent domain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: wildcardjack: And it seems bad business to be building a higher density water usage project

Apartment dwellers can use less water. They typically don't water lawns as if they own a house, don't water gardens other than maybe a couple plants on a balcony, don't wash cars at their house, etc.

However, lots of apartments are "water included" and it isn't metered to the individual units. This means that water conservation isn't properly incentivized. The best way to get apartment dwellers to conserve water is to bill them for it so they have control over their usage.


My last apartment had billing based on the building divided by the number of individuals on the lease. If that number had been realistic, my bill would have been lower, but around me there'd be six people in each two bedroom unit, four people in a single, but the management was afraid of the tenants.
 
