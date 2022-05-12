 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Meanwhile, in India someone is suing their son for not providing grandchildren fast enough. Coming soon to an Arkansas or Missouri near you   (bbc.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a healthy relationship any son would be glad to be a part of and clearly bringing a child into the mix would only improve things.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Sounds like a healthy relationship any son would be glad to be a part of and clearly bringing a child into the mix would only improve things.


Interestingly, they might have a case though.  In Hindu wedding vows there is often an explicit declaration of having children.  You could argue that it obligates them to pop one out.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bullshiat, subby.  In America, they'll sue their daughter or daughter-in-law.  Actually, they may not even have to sue in a couple generations - "honor" killings will probably be legal if things don't change direction.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Cubansaltyballs: Sounds like a healthy relationship any son would be glad to be a part of and clearly bringing a child into the mix would only improve things.

Interestingly, they might have a case though.  In Hindu wedding vows there is often an explicit declaration of having children.  You could argue that it obligates them to pop one out.


Promises ain't science, even if religion hopes to be, my friend
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC, India has the lowest abortion rate in the world.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: phalamir: Cubansaltyballs: Sounds like a healthy relationship any son would be glad to be a part of and clearly bringing a child into the mix would only improve things.

Interestingly, they might have a case though.  In Hindu wedding vows there is often an explicit declaration of having children.  You could argue that it obligates them to pop one out.

Promises ain't science, even if religion hopes to be, my friend


This is India, where simply pointing out that Hindus drinking cow piss and taking cow shiat baths isn't a cure for ailments gets you arrested.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just adopt a baby from one of those really underprivileged places, like--oh wait.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, this is going to be laughed out of court, right?

Right?!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Cubansaltyballs: Sounds like a healthy relationship any son would be glad to be a part of and clearly bringing a child into the mix would only improve things.

Interestingly, they might have a case though.  In Hindu wedding vows there is often an explicit declaration of having children.  You could argue that it obligates them to pop one out.


Infertility gives exactly zero farks about vows.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe I will sue my one brother for not making me an uncle yet.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, India is dangerously underpopulated.
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I mean, this is going to be laughed out of court, right?

Right?!


"Yeah. Sure. Case dismissed."
"Now let's see what else is on the docket..."

"Indian man to sue parents for giving birth to him" (Linked to by this thread's article.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-47154287
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eravior: FormlessOne: I mean, this is going to be laughed out of court, right?

Right?!

"Yeah. Sure. Case dismissed."
"Now let's see what else is on the docket..."

"Indian man to sue parents for giving birth to him" (Linked to by this thread's article.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-47154287


Judge to himself: "Go into law, they said. It'll be a rewarding career, they said. I shoulda become a sewer worker like mom and dad..."
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably cheaper to just pay the settlement, kids are farking expensive.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Their population might be bigger than China's now.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eravior: FormlessOne: I mean, this is going to be laughed out of court, right?

Right?!

"Yeah. Sure. Case dismissed."
"Now let's see what else is on the docket..."

"Indian man to sue parents for giving birth to him" (Linked to by this thread's article.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-47154287


Three years ago. But what was the outcome?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love this story so much.loving parents giving their son enough rope to learn a good life lesson. So much good happening here.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: IIRC, India has the lowest abortion rate in the world.


The gender ratio at birth says "sacred bull shiat".
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sweet Moses, stop giving them ideas!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Eravior: FormlessOne: I mean, this is going to be laughed out of court, right?

Right?!

"Yeah. Sure. Case dismissed."
"Now let's see what else is on the docket..."

"Indian man to sue parents for giving birth to him" (Linked to by this thread's article.)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-47154287

Judge to himself: "Go into law, they said. It'll be a rewarding career, they said. I shoulda become a sewer worker like mom and dad..."


I know a woman who has a PhD in Archaeology, and teaches at the university.

Her family is from Mexico and she said her grandpa is fairly befuddled that he worked digging ditches so she could get her doctorate and go dig ditches.
 
