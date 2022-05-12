 Skip to content
(NOAA)   It's not every year you see a PDS(Particularly Dangerous Situation) Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Derecho just blew through Sioux Falls, SD with 100+ mph winds   (spc.noaa.gov) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got water in my basement for last night's terrible deluge. Wouldn't be a shiatty but of lucky unless it happened twice in a row.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It IS kinda every year here... with the hurricanes, but, I can relate... sucks.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Had one of those in the Chicago burbs a year or two ago. No joke.

Still have poles leaning west on the north/south streets.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As falls Sioux, so falls Sioux Falls.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling there are a lot of POS's in Sioux Falls
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The meteorologist on TV last night said it was the first time he'd seen that warning issued in our area in his 17 year career.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it'll be all right.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn. Happens all the time derechos are frequent and nothing to pay attention to.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2125 107 2 NW TRIPP HUTCHINSON SD 4324 9799 MESONET STATION 26 SD RWIS TRIPP. (FSD)

That's a measured 107 mph wind 2 miles NW of Tripp in Hutchinson County SD.

2209 97 1 ENE MADISON LAKE SD 4402 9708 AWOS STATION KMDS MADISON AIRPORT. (FSD)

And a measured 97 1 ENE Madison Lake.

2250 102 1 WNW LAKE COCHRANE REC DEUEL SD 4472 9649 AMBIENT WEATHER STATION. NEARBY REPORT OF TREE DOWN. (ABR)

And a 102 reported by a home weather station 1 WNW Lake Cochrane.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 mph winds? WHIMPY WHIMPY WHIMPY!

/ what? I'm from Kansas. It's when the wind stops blowing that you should start getting concerned
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to more weather extremes. Climate chnage isn't coming, it's already here.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone tell both the people in the path of this to find shelter.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the NOAA gives some really sternly worded weather reports, witness the one from Katrina:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Weather_Service_bulletin_for_Hurricane_Katrina#Bulletin_text
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of the Eastern Iowa derecho yet? The city of Cedar Rapids got excoriated.
*Imagine photos of massive derecho damage here since image upload is failing on my mobile*
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The damage was visible from satellite photos during the day time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Take care everyone in South Dakota!!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The most exciting thing to happen in Sioux Falls since that semi hit a cow on mainstreet a few years back.
 
twocent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

It was accurate too.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
any Farkers involved here?
 
clovercat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
PDS gets a lot of use on the Brian Hall Y'all channel on youtube.

The Coming Intense Storm Will Bring Crazy Winds & Tornadoes, Next System Looking Concerning...
Youtube dK6txdNo7jA
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whew. Getting lucky. That storm is going about 30 miles north of me
 
jlee4677
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I was pulled over on the side of the road on highway 30 a couple of miles west of Tama when the derecho hit. It was surreal, the sky was purple and my work vehicle was rocking due to the high winds and debris blowing by me. It  wasn't a fun experience.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sioux Falls, SD:
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ryan, not Brian

/Brian was very naughty boy.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: any Farkers involved here?


Wrong side of the state. Lived through one in southern Illinois in 2009 though. 100+ mph gusts. (NSFW language)
Carbondale Derecho Storm - 5/8/09
Youtube WMr_M1GlHYE
/yeah, they're idiots.
//got hammered many times on this porch
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(gawp)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another Sioux Falls pic:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another shot of the dust storm before the storm in Sioux Falls.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wow!! That's "End of world" type stuff!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That is one remarkable damn photo, If it wasn't a tragic natural disaster that could be art
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is Frankie Macdonald retired? That dude knows a thing or two about PDS's.

Severe Hurricane Warning for Florida on Saturday September 9, 2017
Youtube 0pG_WFu3_tU
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Looks like a scene from Interstellar
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I was driving into work in Coralville to give a presentation when it was about 5 miles away.  Pulled into the parking lot right as the first gusts started coming in.  Spent the next 2 hours or so in the emergency shelter zone before I went back upstairs and gave the presentation.  Was pretty surreal to watch the storm roll in as a solid black wall coming at you 100+ mph.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lived through one about ten years ago and it was pretty scary. Only time I've ever felt it necessary to hide in the basement from a storm.

It ripped the porch off my house and tossed it about 30 yards away, tore the screen door from the hinges, and launched our trampoline into a tree about 50 feet up in the air. We never found the screen door.

Knocked power out for the entire region and we didn't have power on my hill for three weeks.
 
JayCab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Burbs hell, that thing caused a tornado that touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago proper. At the time I lived a couple miles south of where it hit, we were hunkered down in a hallway when that front came through. Damnedest weather thing I've ever experienced.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oh dear

:(
 
Benalto
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Iowa had a derecho a couple years ago. It was SO fast. The sky got black as night about 11 am in the morning, by 11:20 it was pretty much over. Tore the place apart, I didn't have power for 5 days but a lot of people had far worse than me so didn't complain. Everyone had so many trees and branches torn and flung the city had a special cleanup where you made a pile out front of your yard debris and they came and picked it all up. My pile was about 5' high and 8 feet long.
And compared to this SD falls I think it was a baby derecho
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The worst storm I've been through the wind only hit 80 mph.  We were "camping" in my friend's backyard, but we decided to move to his basement. The next morning there was a moderate-sized tree on top of the tent. I think that's the only reason the tent was still in the yard. The town park lost some 100+ yo cottonwoods.  IIRC, the only houses damaged had cottonwoods drop on them.
 
