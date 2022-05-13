 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Seattle libraries declare pandemic over by reinstating fines, un-instating masks   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle librarian, you say?
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now we have to explain to kids who survived the pandemic that a 'library' is an actual place you can go to and check out physical versions of e-books. But only five at a time. You can also get 'movies' that are played on 'disks' and sometimes even VHS (it's a video tape, just google it)

Sometimes you can see a homeless person masturbating there too

/ don't even ask about the microfiche...it's like digging through the 8th page of Bing search results
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not sure why they'd suspend the fines in the first place - I've never seen a library that doesn't have a book return slot, so it's not like you have to physically enter one to return your book.

Not masking in one right now though, that's just stupid.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

trerro: Not sure why they'd suspend the fines in the first place - I've never seen a library that doesn't have a book return slot, so it's not like you have to physically enter one to return your book.

Not masking in one right now though, that's just stupid.


Fines were suspended in a move only marginally related to the pandemic. It's mainly to reduce barriers of entry.

My city's library found that the heaviest fines were to young families. They sign out dozens of small books at a time. The fines can rack up quickly with so many books.

Then, they found that the families with fines owing were less likely to continue using the library until their fines were paid off.

So, given the choice of improving literacy and getting $20-100 out of a poor family, the libraries chose literacy.

Cost/benefit.

Similarly, the mag-strip alarms for theft prevention were removed. The cost of implementation plus the increased perception of distrust were far greater than simply replacing stolen goods.

The article says the libraries went fine free in Seattle, and didn't say that the fines were coming back. Because fark headlines are not indicators of accuracy.
 
