(People Magazine)   U.S. Army soldier killed by bear during training exercise in Alaska. Since when are bears allowed to enlist? What are we training them to do?   (people.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The bears feed the dolphins, also recon.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I read this as "The bear did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment."

Well, duh.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nina9: I read this as "The bear did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment."


He will when he's ready. Needs to lawyer up first.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You joke.  The Polish Army enlisted a bear in World War II.  He was eventually promoted to Corporal.

He assisted the artillery unit by carrying cases of shells.  These were too heavy for a single soldier to carry, but an adult bear could carry them easily.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wojtek_(bear)
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The revenant.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Since forever but unofficially officially since, "Don't ask Don't tell".
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess the soldier forgot his safeword.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was in the Navy and I saw quite a few bears as corpsmen.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I told the army recruiter "I'm not joining for ONE reason: bears." He laughed, BUT LOOK WHO'S LAUGHING NOW! HAHA!
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was in the Navy and I saw quite a few bears as corpsmen.


We aren't talking about tattooed dudes who want to fark each other while hot racking though.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bears have been able to enlist since December 2010 when don't ask don't tell was repealed.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They've allowed bears for quite some time now subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/rawr
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.


Username checks out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.


Self preservation is something smart people contain more off. Thrill seekers aren't the brightest.
Also, there easier ways to make more money.
Also. Smart people can't obey orders.
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He had a tender heart said the family, bear.

Also, what in hell are you training near a landfill in Alaska for?  Those places are like a restaurant to a bear.  Jebus.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bears
Beets
Battlestar Galactica
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ace in your face: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I was in the Navy and I saw quite a few bears as corpsmen.

We aren't talking about tattooed dudes who want to fark each other while hot racking though.


Are you sure?
 
ybishop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
what did i expect? bear cavalry? hilarious
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.


yeah you sound like a total catch.  A soldier dies so you see this as the perfect venue to scream how you are a victim.  Now I feel sorry for two soldiers.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ace in your face: I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.

yeah you sound like a total catch.  A soldier dies so you see this as the perfect venue to scream how you are a victim.  Now I feel sorry for two soldiers.


You sound like the kind of moron who would get eaten by a bear while holding a gun.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mauled by a bear? Isn't that more of a Navy thing?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No live ammo with the gun on this training mission? Maybe when training in Alaska adjust your ft Bragg training protocols to include the very real deadly predators.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ace in your face: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ace in your face: I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.

yeah you sound like a total catch.  A soldier dies so you see this as the perfect venue to scream how you are a victim.  Now I feel sorry for two soldiers.

You sound like the kind of moron who would get eaten by a bear while holding a gun.


oh please tell us more how you are the victim in all this and please randomly capitalize words so we know you are really mad.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ace in your face: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ace in your face: I don't understand why if they are in an area they KNOW has bears they don't have them all have their weapons checked out. The military is so full of massive incompetence it's staggering. My ex husband is a farking major, a logistician, with masters in military science and a bronze star, and this farker whose whole job is logistics cannot 1. Pay child support on time for YEARS 2. Arrange a custody pick up per the custody rules that HE wrote. He's literally the best the army has and I could run circles around him when it comes to planning literally anything. The army's leadership is full of incompetent morons. They can do more push ups than me though, I'll give them that.

yeah you sound like a total catch.  A soldier dies so you see this as the perfect venue to scream how you are a victim.  Now I feel sorry for two soldiers.

You sound like the kind of moron who would get eaten by a bear while holding a gun.

oh please tell us more how you are the victim in all this and please randomly capitalize words so we know you are really mad.


Your fee fees are hurt because your reading comprehension is poor. Sad for you.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only Army soldiers carried some kind of weapon they could use to defend themselves.
 
