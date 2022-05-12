 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   Due to faulty brakes, Mercedes-Benz tells 290,000 customers to stop immediately   (autoblog.com) divider line
14
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Braking News!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
STOP! Hammertime!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is great. 290,000 less douchebags on the road for a while!
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is great. 290,000 less douchebags on the road for a while!


Fewer
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you have a mid-2000s Mercedes and it's still in working order, that's a damn miracle.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dave2042: FloriduhGuy: This is great. 290,000 less douchebags on the road for a while!

Fewer


Go grade a test Poindexter!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is great. 290,000 less douchebags on the road for a while!


I didn't see anything about used Audis
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


touch my calipers
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How are you supposed to get it to the dealership if you're not supposed to drive it? Are they going to pay for the flatbed? Because you're not towing it like some 95 Pontiac Grand Am.

NINEv2: FloriduhGuy: This is great. 290,000 less douchebags on the road for a while!

I didn't see anything about used Audis


Hey!
 
wiredroach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is nothing. BMW owners have been driving without turn signals for 60 years.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wiredroach: BMW owners have been driving without turn signals for 60 years.


Turn signals on BMWs work just fine. The problem is they emit a frequency of light that the poors cannot see.
 
raygundan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: wiredroach: BMW owners have been driving without turn signals for 60 years.

Turn signals on BMWs work just fine. The problem is they emit a frequency of light that the poors cannot see.


That is strictly true, except for the frequency bit. The poors can't see BMW turn signals. And they work. But the rich can't see them either. Because nobody ever uses them.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: How are you supposed to get it to the dealership if you're not supposed to drive it? Are they going to pay for the flatbed? Because you're not towing it like some 95 Pontiac Grand Am.

NINEv2: FloriduhGuy: This is great. 290,000 less douchebags on the road for a while!

I didn't see anything about used Audis

Hey!


Audi drivers suck the most!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
brake boosters that may become corroded after prolonged exposure to moisture

They could advertise "we've built the F-22 of SUVs"
 
