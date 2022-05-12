 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   There was an attempt to U-Haul   (foxnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Unlikely, Okanogan Trooper Cunningham, Automobile, Fox Broadcasting Company, Mutual fund, All rights reserved, Washington, back of the truck, north of Okanogan  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 9:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got a strap.  WTF more do you want???
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"surprising discovery" lol it's hanging out the back of the truck
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: It's got a strap.  WTF more do you want???


I walk, everywhere.  Those straps must be worthless seeing how many busted ones i see regularly on the side of the road
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since the driver didn't have a valid license and the rented U-Haul was overdue for return

I wonder how long it's been since this driver made a good decision.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks to be an Isuzu. Why? Not even good for scrap to get beer money
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Suddenly, a jeep
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

I walk, everywhere.

BS. You do not. You are one of the many more than 3 people that have never been in my kitchen. You have never walked there.
:)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: It's got a strap.  WTF more do you want???


As long as the grabbed the strap, jostled it a couple times, and said "That ain't goin' nowhere!" it will be fine.

The bigger crime here is owning an Isuzu Rodeo.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought this was about the trailer stolen from a gun show packed with guns that crashed on I5. nope. different idiot.
 
gideon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since this is on FauxNews, I assume that the issue was that the car was foreign and the driver black.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Knight Rider cosplay on a budget?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They rent car trailers dude...
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I kinda expected lesbians.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Just the tip".....

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: It's got a strap.  WTF more do you want???


Over 3' past the bumper requires a red flag be attached. All states. Mangled red tailgate doesn't count.

Pull over, buddy.

aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The news in this story is that WA police are enforcing traffic laws.
 
lithven
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fine...I'll do it (NSFW language)

Why did you turn? Honda meets a UHaul & more car fails
Youtube gHMNZrdh6f4
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The worst part of the story was the poor dog inside the car.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: They rent car trailers dude...


Those are way more expensive. And they require a truck to pull it. This is the cost-effective way.
:)
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: "Just the tip".....

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]


Looks like lipstick.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The news in this story is that WA police are enforcing traffic laws.


These are Eastern Washington police, probably up by Tonasket.

They are just itching for a ticket to write. Times are tough and idiots are aplenty.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.   o_0

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great. Now I can't get the "Spy Hunter" music out of my head!
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's the strap's capacity? It looks like a 5k pound strap. Should be good.

/Truckers, chime in and correct me if I'm wrong
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: waxbeans:

I walk, everywhere.

BS. You do not. You are one of the many more than 3 people that have never been in my kitchen. You have never walked there.
:)


The things that happen in your kitchen when you're asleep could fill a...well it's already filling a few OnlyFans pages. By the way, you're almost out of whipped cream, and I wouldn't recommend eating the mayo. Well, what's in the mayo jar, anyway.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.