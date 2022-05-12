 Skip to content
(WRAL)   More than 80 students from one high school have contracted Covid after attending their prom. It seems they didn't use protection   (wral.com) divider line
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Pharma is hungry.   We need to feed it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, imagine what it'd be like if Covid wasn't over with
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone thinks COVID is over.   Everyone is wrong.

Hope none of those kids kills their grandparents.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it was 18 people dead of COVID this week in NS. If not a record then I think we'll try for one next week.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they'll have memories of that prom forever. Well, unless Long COVID zaps that part of their brain.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Everyone thinks COVID is over.   Everyone is wrong.

Hope none of those kids kills their grandparents.


How else are they supposed to pay for college?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They decided to leave masks up to schools here, and as a result every time a school says "ok, do what you like", covid just rips through all the kids and they wind up with 20-30-% absent.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll use any excuse to post this masterful vaudeville style tune
Prom Night Dumpster Baby - Family Guy
Youtube xgQ8BJdkN5U
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably started by one kid who didn't get invited.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a month I'm going to my nephew's graduation in Michigan. Nobody in his family is vaxxed, so I'm excited to see how many times I'm asked to remove my mask when I'm at their home.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No "Duke Sucks" meme?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.


It's not the flu now, but congrats, you're now repeating the same dumb bullshiat republican talking points.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who was the "practice girl" all the boys caught it from before spreading it to their dates?

Oh, you said COVID? I thought you said chlamydia.

Nevermind.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.



So Fark the masks, N95 or you're wasting your time.

me and everyone I know wear N95 masks.  Is it the flu?   are we done?
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Probably started by one kid who didn't get invited.

[Fark user image image 216x233]


That dress is something else. My mom wouldn't even let me go strapless to prom. Though technically, that has straps.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Everyone thinks COVID is over.   Everyone is wrong.

Hope none of those kids kills their grandparents.


Garsh, I hope they don't kill Zephram Cochran....

He's supposed to be comin' up with that rockets thingy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Subtonic: Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.

It's not the flu now, but congrats, you're now repeating the same dumb bullshiat republican talking points.


I'm exhausted. I don't care. Sue me.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Subtonic: Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.

It's not the flu now, but congrats, you're now repeating the same dumb bullshiat republican talking points.


You're not only a paranoid germaphobe, you're politicizing it to boot.

Jeezus, man... will you PLEASE get ahold of yourself?
 
darkmythology
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: replacementcool: Subtonic: Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.

It's not the flu now, but congrats, you're now repeating the same dumb bullshiat republican talking points.

I'm exhausted. I don't care. Sue me.


To be fair, it is absolutely exhausting to have to *checks notes* wear a small amount of cloth over your mouth and nose sometimes.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many attended? School has 1,751 students in grades 6-12, with 108 teachers.

It's important. If we're looking at a thousand students & staff, 83 positives is a bit of a concern but not overly out of line with a large group in close proximity and with lax guidelines regarding masks & distancing.

If it's 300 students & staff, 83 positives is a farking nightmare.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Meh. I'm over this covid shiat. It's the flu now. As long as your vaxxed. Learn what 'endemic' means. Fark the masks. N95 or you're wasting your time. I'm farking done.


You've been spamming antivax propaganda for 2 years.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
School's statement ("they probably went to after-parties, and, anyway, none of the cases are severe") also misses the farking point, which is that a high infection rate means more chances of an even more transmissible variant. It's a magnet school, in a county where just 56% of residents 12+ years old are fully vaccinated with at least one booster. I mean, FFS...
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

darkmythology: To be fair, it is absolutely exhausting to have to *checks notes* wear a small amount of cloth over your mouth and nose sometimes.


Yes.... yes it is.  I've had the 'vid twice.  The first time two weeks before anyone had a name for it.

It's the farking flu, unless you're a fat ass diabetic COPD patient.   In which case, feel free to mask up and hide under your kitchen table.   You probably should.
 
