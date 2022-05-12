 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   "Rescuers don't know where the six kittens came from, or who abandoned them starving in overheated cramped carriers, but they are committed to their care and recovery - and to finding out who did this." Welcome to Caturday   (abc7ny.com) divider line
380
    More: Caturday, New Jersey, Cat, Passaic County, New Jersey, Passaic River, animal refuge, Bergen County, New Jersey, building owner, Animal control  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poor babies!  They will know nothing but love for the rest of their lives. ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What I love is the consistency -- Thursdays have become my favorite day.

It's my day off, so I get to start drinking at noon with the pastFORWARD crew and spend a couple of hours listening to cool music.

Then I get to mosey on over here and rub elbows with you lot -- it's good times all around!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank goodness it's Catur-

Wait...

What do you mean it's only THURSDAY!?

Heh, it hasn't been that bad of a week. So far. Hope y'all are doing well! Don't know about you guys but I've been hugging my pupper a lot more lately and it seems to be working. I'm still not in prison or a psych ward, so I think I can safely say moar fuzz therapy is a good thing 🥰👍🏻😽. Also, the furbaby seems to enjoy it, too.

So, what's shakin' y'all?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone here violently allergic to cats and has managed get past it and still live with them?  OTC allergy pills take the edge off, but it's still bad.  Haven't done shots.  :(
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

foo monkey: Anyone here violently allergic to cats and has managed get past it and still live with them?  OTC allergy pills take the edge off, but it's still bad.  Haven't done shots.  :(


talk to your doc. my daughter has "terminal" allergies. like really bad. her doc came up with a combo of OTC meds that have worked wonders. talk to your doc!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Winding down at work, lots of schedule disruptions. Kinda boring, ya know? June 3rd is our last professional day and then I am off to join the folks in MI. For a short week. Dad and I will go fishing!!

Eli's Boy continues to get interviews for internships this Summer. Needed for his Masters, and unfortunately his other 2 internships don't count..ugh! He needs to get his liscence so he can drive to the venue himself. Evidently he would only need to be there one day a week.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???


and???

really nasty cut, no bone involved is my guess.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???


I would think the finger would be dangling by a thread!  How bad was it really?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gin Buddy: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???


[Fark user image 850x270]


Haha.....just what I was thinking!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: foo monkey: Anyone here violently allergic to cats and has managed get past it and still live with them?  OTC allergy pills take the edge off, but it's still bad.  Haven't done shots.  :(

talk to your doc. my daughter has "terminal" allergies. like really bad. her doc came up with a combo of OTC meds that have worked wonders. talk to your doc!


Can you list your daughters meds so he has a suggested regimen?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???


Oh my, not to be sexist or anything, but if bone/tendons aren't exposed...saying that, my husband has sliced open his palm a number of time on chisels and he got his finger on a japanese pruning saw..very cut, much blood, bandaid.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???


No! He did not scare you like that! Ooh, I'm guessing he's in trouble? Well, assuming you let him live after you could catch your breath again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: valnt9: foo monkey: Anyone here violently allergic to cats and has managed get past it and still live with them?  OTC allergy pills take the edge off, but it's still bad.  Haven't done shots.  :(

talk to your doc. my daughter has "terminal" allergies. like really bad. her doc came up with a combo of OTC meds that have worked wonders. talk to your doc!

Can you list your daughters meds so he has a suggested regimen?


zertec and flonase
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: valnt9: foo monkey: Anyone here violently allergic to cats and has managed get past it and still live with them?  OTC allergy pills take the edge off, but it's still bad.  Haven't done shots.  :(

talk to your doc. my daughter has "terminal" allergies. like really bad. her doc came up with a combo of OTC meds that have worked wonders. talk to your doc!

Can you list your daughters meds so he has a suggested regimen?

zertec and flonase


Good combo!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

I would think the finger would be dangling by a thread!  How bad was it really?


Yeah, that's exactly what I pictured.

It was more "halfway to the bone" and on the back of his hand, rather than the palm side.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another quagmire project at work; two or three times as long to do as I promised.  Crap!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

Oh my, not to be sexist or anything, but if bone/tendons aren't exposed...saying that, my husband has sliced open his palm a number of time on chisels and he got his finger on a japanese pruning saw..very cut, much blood, bandaid.


Have you ever had the "pleasure" of trying to apply a butterfly strip on a cut one-handed? Been there, did a terrible job of it but still avoided a trip to the emergency room so, win? At least the owie was on my left arm and I'm right-handed. Still joke my left hand is just there for symmetry.

FYI, you probably never want to assign me to any kitchen duties involving knives....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

I would think the finger would be dangling by a thread!  How bad was it really?

Yeah, that's exactly what I pictured.

It was more "halfway to the bone" and on the back of his hand, rather than the palm side.



On it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meet Mason, the newest member of son & DIL's household.  He's one of the strays they have been feeding and decided he liked living inside.  He's completely ignoring Sir Percy the Chonker's antics.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

I would think the finger would be dangling by a thread!  How bad was it really?

Yeah, that's exactly what I pictured.

It was more "halfway to the bone" and on the back of his hand, rather than the palm side.


On it!
[Fark user image 259x194]


NO! Don't give them a taste for human blood!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

No! He did not scare you like that! Ooh, I'm guessing he's in trouble? Well, assuming you let him live after you could catch your breath again.

[Fark user image image 320x316]


Oh. He absolutely did! I was relaxing in a nice bath, with Tabitha and Jack keeping an eye on me, when he came in the door and hollered that. I yell back "that sounds like you should be at the ER, not home!!"

"Aw, they're just gonna superglue it shut. I'll go to urgent care in the morning"
He was chased out of the house using the garden fork this morning. Closest thing I had to a pitchfork 😹

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
Meet Mason, the newest member of son & DIL's household.  He's one of the strays they have been feeding and decided he liked living inside.  He's completely ignoring Sir Percy the Chonker's antics.


Awwww! 💞💕💗

Seems like Percy is trying to see if his new brother is cool.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In brighter news, a TFette in my area is moving and brought me a previously loved cat tree for our crew to enjoy.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: tigerose: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

Oh my, not to be sexist or anything, but if bone/tendons aren't exposed...saying that, my husband has sliced open his palm a number of time on chisels and he got his finger on a japanese pruning saw..very cut, much blood, bandaid.

Have you ever had the "pleasure" of trying to apply a butterfly strip on a cut one-handed? Been there, did a terrible job of it but still avoided a trip to the emergency room so, win? At least the owie was on my left arm and I'm right-handed. Still joke my left hand is just there for symmetry.

FYI, you probably never want to assign me to any kitchen duties involving knives....


You and my Mom..she once pinched her finger in the Kitchen Aid blender..that hinge between the neck and the head of the mixer...we were due at the Ballet that night so she just wrapped it up, had dinner and off we went..and she is notorious for donating blood while cooking.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

No! He did not scare you like that! Ooh, I'm guessing he's in trouble? Well, assuming you let him live after you could catch your breath again.

[Fark user image image 320x316]

Oh. He absolutely did! I was relaxing in a nice bath, with Tabitha and Jack keeping an eye on me, when he came in the door and hollered that. I yell back "that sounds like you should be at the ER, not home!!"

"Aw, they're just gonna superglue it shut. I'll go to urgent care in the morning"
He was chased out of the house using the garden fork this morning. Closest thing I had to a pitchfork 😹

[Fark user image 422x750]



i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Nurse!  250 ccs chickie-doodle soups!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nick immediately jump up on it, before I had a chance to vacuum away the fur that was already on it.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Meet Mason, the newest member of son & DIL's household.  He's one of the strays they have been feeding and decided he liked living inside.  He's completely ignoring Sir Percy the Chonker's antics.


Hai Mason...welcome to Sir Percy's fun house!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Second inspector
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Third inspector joining in
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Nick immediately jump up on it, before I had a chance to vacuum away the fur that was already on it.


Very nice!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: foo monkey: Anyone here violently allergic to cats and has managed get past it and still live with them?  OTC allergy pills take the edge off, but it's still bad.  Haven't done shots.  :(

talk to your doc. my daughter has "terminal" allergies. like really bad. her doc came up with a combo of OTC meds that have worked wonders. talk to your doc!


I did.  She said to get rid of the cats, because I maxxed out the allergy test.  After her official recommendation, she prescribed Xyzal, before it was OTC.  Shots were an option, but the difference between Xyzal and no Xyzal was night and day.  Years later, I haven't had a cat for two years and the difference is even bigger.  I had no idea how much the allergies were affecting my ability to breathe and see.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sparklecat.comView Full Size

Yes, doctor...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Inspector number 4
(Yeah, the couch is covered in crap.)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta run, team trivia tonight down at the Craft Kitchen.  And this time I KNOW I can drink, err... I mean win!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Otera: Djelibeybi: Otera: [Fark user image 425x424]

Husband gave me a panic attack last night.
Tell me, how bad an injury would YOU assume someone had if they proclaimed "I cut my pinkie finger halfway off!!" ???

No! He did not scare you like that! Ooh, I'm guessing he's in trouble? Well, assuming you let him live after you could catch your breath again.

[Fark user image image 320x316]

Oh. He absolutely did! I was relaxing in a nice bath, with Tabitha and Jack keeping an eye on me, when he came in the door and hollered that. I yell back "that sounds like you should be at the ER, not home!!"

"Aw, they're just gonna superglue it shut. I'll go to urgent care in the morning"
He was chased out of the house using the garden fork this morning. Closest thing I had to a pitchfork 😹

[Fark user image 422x750]


[i.pinimg.com image 474x355]

Nurse!  250 ccs chickie-doodle soups!


I mean, they did fix it with super glue, BUT they also prescribed an antibiotic, which is the damned important part!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am having one of those days where I sound like the rice crispys after you add milk...

I need to find a good massage therapist who is affordable.

And I need to find a barn nearby that I can ride out of. I miss the horse/leather scent! I have decided I just want to ride. I want to go out on trail, with occassional "working" rides in a barn. I need to learn how to ask for and be sure the canter is on the correct lead. I'm good enough that I don't need much instruction anymore. Just need confidence building as it was somewhat eroded with my last instructor.

Got the give Eli a bit of a scritch as he was zonked on the couch. He just lifted his chin for me...d'awww!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: In brighter news, a TFette in my area is moving and brought me a previously loved cat tree for our crew to enjoy.


Awesome!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
Meet Mason, the newest member of son & DIL's household.  He's one of the strays they have been feeding and decided he liked living inside.  He's completely ignoring Sir Percy the Chonker's antics.

Awwww! 💞💕💗

Seems like Percy is trying to see if his new brother is cool.

Mason's all, "Whatever, man!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Meet Mason, the newest member of son & DIL's household.  He's one of the strays they have been feeding and decided he liked living inside.  He's completely ignoring Sir Percy the Chonker's antics.


Hello, Mason -- keep staying alive!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
