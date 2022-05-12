 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tahoe Daily Tribune)   Spacruzzi. This will not end well   (tahoedailytribune.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Lake Tahoe, consumer products entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, electric motors, Spacruzzi's design team, financial contribution, custom features, wide array of color options, rental companies  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 7:04 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?  A hot tub on the water?  WHY?!?!

At least they limit the speed to 5MPH.  The inertia with all that water in the boat would be difficult to stop at the best of times.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently one of these bad boys costs $1.5 million...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I can float around in a pool of my own (and those of my travel companions) urine instead of just letting the currents do their job?  Sign me up.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And according to TFA, they are unsinkable!

Someone doesn't know about Titanic.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now you too can experience the joy of Pseudomonas folliculitis while zooming around Lake Tahoe.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: And according to TFA, they are unsinkable!

Someone doesn't know about Titanic.


Uh, this boat is already flooded with water, no iceberg needed.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That'll last for about one Scaramucci
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do da hos come wit?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Apparently one of these bad boys costs $1.5 million...

[Fark user image 400x262]


what about for all three?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Now you too can experience the joy of Pseudomonas folliculitis while zooming around Lake Tahoe.


Things I didn't want to know for 600 Alex.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fredo wants to know if he can take it fishing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpaceyCat: WTF?  A hot tub on the water?  WHY?!?!

At least they limit the speed to 5MPH.  The inertia with all that water in the boat would be difficult to stop at the best of times.


Because waves and the wind must not be things on that lake. Otherwise, it would over-top and sink in a second.

/ that is, a wave would come over the top and swamp the boat.

// on a big holiday, you might see 3 or 4 foot waves (depending on traffic and wind) on a recreational lake.

/// if you don't hit those f-ers just right, you're going to have a bad time
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.