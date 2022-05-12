 Skip to content
(MSN)   Either the US is preparing "just in case' we go to war with Russia, or they think Canada might get uppity in the near future. Army to replace Stryker brigade in Alaska with a lighter mobile infantry force capable of "extreme cold weather operations"   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we're just getting ready in case North Korea can't keep the Pacific Ocean in it's place by themselves.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they plan this sh*t out years in advance and it has nothing to do with current events?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe they plan this sh*t out years in advance and it has nothing to do with current events?


GTFO of here with your common sense and rational thinking.  This is Fark.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone just wasn't watching as someone took a joyride in a top secret battle RV.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It could be both. Those Canadians are getting a bit too unfriendly.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new Ursine overlords.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is America.  If you can contrive a way for the military to waste money and have connections to power, it's a blank check from the Treasury.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The 10th Mountain Division laughs at your wimpy "cold weather training" in Alaska.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe give the grunts a round or 2 during training so they stop being eaten by bears though.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: It could be both. Those Canadians are getting a bit too unfriendly.


Frigg off.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: It could be both. Those Canadians are getting a bit too unfriendly.


Well look at who their neighbours are.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Thoreny: It could be both. Those Canadians are getting a bit too unfriendly.

Frigg off.


It's a joke about how Canadians are supposed to be the friendliest folk in the world.

SMB2811: Thoreny: It could be both. Those Canadians are getting a bit too unfriendly.

Well look at who their neighbours are.


I know. Greenland is the worst country in the world.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would Canada attack Alaska? We have more than enough frozen wasteland already.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Why would Canada attack Alaska? We have more than enough frozen wasteland already.


Oil.
 
pheelix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not sure Stryker is their best choice. Do they know about his drinking problem?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thoreny: DOCTORD000M: Thoreny: It could be both. Those Canadians are getting a bit too unfriendly.

Frigg off.

It's a joke about how Canadians are supposed to be the friendliest folk in the world.


It's a joke about a Canadian being unfriendly in a response to a joke about how Canadians are supposed to be the friendliest folk in the world.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Why would Canada attack Alaska? We have more than enough frozen wasteland already.


It would be swell if Canada would get serious about its northern border. The Canadian Rangers are fine and all, but do they have any tractors capable of operating way up there?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I, for one, welcome our new Ursine overlords.


Oh good, I was hoping I'd have a reason to post this one:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/strength

/still has dozens more fundraising posters to post
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Maybe give the grunts a round or 2 during training so they stop being eaten by bears though.


They tried that in the Louisiana swamps; didn't work out for most of the troops!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xOnYk70oTlc
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jee-zus. Earlier today MSN was trying to tell me that time passes more slowly for me since I'm older, or maybe faster, whatever, what a lot of nonsense. Now this. Stop. Just stop.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: Maybe someone just wasn't watching as someone took a joyride in a top secret battle RV.


Which transformer was that?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...vacationus?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

