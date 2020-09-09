 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   You've lost another ship, Andrei?   (stripes.com) divider line
keldaria
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russian Warship, go fark yourself
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nyet. The ship, she is shooting fireworks on honor of glorious Russia's many victories. Now she go back to port to drink vodka and bang grateful Ukrainian women
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

keldaria: Russian Warship, go fark yourself


I just got back from Prague where I spotted people wearing t-shirts commemorating that incident.
 
limboslam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

keldaria: Russian Warship, go fark yourself


Yes, I have lots of posters for that, but I think I'll go with:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/freedom-9

Also available in Spanish: https://againstwar.gallery/products/freedom-10
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they're getting a whole lot of targeting assistance from the West.

/hehe that's fine by meeeee
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Control of the sea has been a thing for centuries
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm guessing they're getting a whole lot of targeting assistance from the West.

/hehe that's fine by meeeee


It's fairly obvious that we've been helping with intelligence.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Glorious Russian Naval Ship conversion process to submarines continues, unabated, where they will lie silently awaiting attack orders
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay, couldn't pass it up, as I suspect I'll just be doing this for the day, at most two and I might not have another opportunity:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/warship

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/russian-ship-go-fark-yourself

The filters might fark up that second URL
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: Okay, couldn't pass it up, as I suspect I'll just be doing this for the day, at most two and I might not have another opportunity:

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]
https://againstwar.gallery/products/warship

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]
https://againstwar.gallery/products/russian-ship-go-fark-yourself

The filters might fark up that second URL


Only the rendered text, the link itself is fine
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To be fair, most Russian ships look like this even on a good day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
