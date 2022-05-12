 Skip to content
(9 News)   ❄ 🐉 💎 😎   (9news.com) divider line
44
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to put in a string of 8 emojis to get some cocaine?  I thought this was supposed to make it easier.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's worse than that:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You hear that, Canada? Your country is the center of the universe for all drugs!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this some sort of PSA for dealers?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in my day....
This is serious we could make you delirious
Youtube LECSVlc6O1g
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A maple leaf is considered the "universal" icon for drugs. "

F*CKING CANADAAAA!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
👼🥦🔥?

🍆 ⏫⏫?

🇯🇲🦁💦💣🧱?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone please tell me the emoji codes for:

Metoprolol
Valsartan
Lipitor
Valtrex
Viagra

Asking for a friend.

Thanks.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It depends on whether your insurance is reimbursing your dealer.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⛷🏂
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should all just be 💩
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok none of those are the emojis I've used for marijuana. I suspect this whole article is totally made up.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
❄ 4 👉👌?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plz tell me that is not real and that it's a meme someone made up?  I remember how bad some of the news articles and maybe government issued advice about online chat was back when that was first becoming widespread.  Internet lingo and culture is something that news and public officials seem to consistently always whiff on.  It's like none of them have kids or even just a college intern they can ask about this stuff.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A barber in my hood just got busted for selling drugs. Probably why he was always on the phone.
I've been seeing him for 10 years and I never knew he could also cut hair.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, according to this chart, 💊 is a secret code-symbol for petty much any illegal drug?

...and, it took the DEA to figure that one out?

There aren't enough face palms.

I guess the FBI is still working 'round-the-clock to figure out what 🍆 is.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor is, anyone can sign up for Grindr and look for folks with 🔌 emojis, and get professional & fast drug delivery.

Rumor is.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (9/10) Movie CLIP - Dr. Bumquist's Drug Lecture (1998) HD
Youtube ObbLapUaZd4
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't believe it.  I can't even get 🐓 on Grindr.  Granted, geography may be a factor...
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about the rest of you, but I always felt dealing drugs and committing crime should be done in the cutest way possible.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just going to go ahead and update that farkie...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was wondering why the airport was doing this, then I read it again and saw it was the DEA and not actually DIA.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah, Trump told them that one. Though 🍄 would have been more accurate
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Say No to Emojis.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👄👅👉💦🍆💦?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍆💦🍫🕷😬💩
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube aowSGxim_O8
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

= I tried your eggplant parm. It was soggy.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol kids these days
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Defund the DEA. We'd get more value from using its budget on underwater basket weaving research, let alone anything practical.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This guy will give you the 🍗
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, so 💎 is for both cocaine and meth? I know the two are similar, but I doubt that they are completely the same.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Every time I fry up some eggs I get the weirdest craving for drugs.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Yeah, that's why you put the snowflake next to the diamond, indicating you want premo cocaine. Not that I would know.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Red hot mama... Copyright 1926? Renfield, you bungling moron, this book is out of date."
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Forget 'reverting to childhood'..  we are way past that.  Pampers better up their production quick..  and those taking all those drugs :  take more and die already.. gene pool is seriously farked up as is..
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That metropol is good stuff. Keeps ya calm af
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not sure why, but nothing I've seen in the last 10 years has made me want to do drugs more than TFA.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.