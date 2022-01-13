 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   While the West argues about how much support to give, Ukraine is rewriting the doctrines of artillery warfare and laying waste to Russian forces. This is not a repeat   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1689 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I kinda wonder if once Ukraine gets into NATO they look around and think "You guys are dinosaurs, we're out."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I kinda wonder if once Ukraine gets into NATO they look around and think "You guys are dinosaurs, we're out."


Once you start relying on private business to manage your data, it's over, militarily.  They don't do f*ck all for you unless you pay them,. and every minute thing that isn't specifically enumerated (including newly discovered things) in their Statement of Work is going to cost you.  TONS, if they have to do it fast, only lots if you sit down and negotiate how much each extra keystroke is going to cost.  Either way, it cripples your ability to adapt, because you have a f*cking middle-man.

Add that to the general thumbs-up-our-asses nature of American Exceptionalism and it's a recipe for continually fighting the last war rather than changing fast enough to meet the times.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: I kinda wonder if once Ukraine gets into NATO they look around and think "You guys are dinosaurs, we're out."

Once you start relying on private business to manage your data, it's over, militarily.  They don't do f*ck all for you unless you pay them,. and every minute thing that isn't specifically enumerated (including newly discovered things) in their Statement of Work is going to cost you.  TONS, if they have to do it fast, only lots if you sit down and negotiate how much each extra keystroke is going to cost.  Either way, it cripples your ability to adapt, because you have a f*cking middle-man.

Add that to the general thumbs-up-our-asses nature of American Exceptionalism and it's a recipe for continually fighting the last war rather than changing fast enough to meet the times.


I have no doubt in my mind that in a force on force war, America can be victorious against anyone.

Which is why nobody is so god damn stupid as to fight that way against them.

/all of Americas wars since Korea (?) have been asymmetrical warfare
//they still aren't ready to fight that kind of war
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fascinating to see how Starlink has been used. This explains why Russia was so keen to stop OneWeb launching the rest of their birds. OneWeb is controlled by the UK government and being evaluated for this kind of use, military use by our forces, including the US.
I'd love to know how damaging the loss of the payload that Russia was about to launch was/is. Russia has those satellites and can examine them. Can they use what they find to spy on or jam OneWeb? Can OneWeb "change the codes" to keep Russia out? Thankfully India will launch the rest of the constellation.

As for having to wait for permission from the lawyers to fire, yeah Eye In The Sky was all about that.
Eye.In.The.Sky.2015.720p.BluRay.x264-[YTS.AG]
Youtube F7iV_Q1hOqE

/Alan Rickman's last film. With Helen Mirren as the Colonel in charge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be a long thread on Ukraine's unique 21st century fighting style based on Uber style C3I software, why Western intelligence is plug ignorant of it due to CROWDSTRIKE cybersecurity firm, & the implications of SpaceX's Starlink satcom for the future...

I know what some of those words mean individually but not what they mean all together.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr

/yolo
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This is going to be a long thread on Ukraine's unique 21st century fighting style based on Uber style C3I software, why Western intelligence is plug ignorant of it due to CROWDSTRIKE cybersecurity firm, & the implications of SpaceX's Starlink satcom for the future...

I know what some of those words mean individually but not what they mean all together.


It's explained in the thread. What I want to know if is Crowdstrike was willfully lying and why, was it paid by Russia and/or by the U.S. Military Industrial Complex which both have something to loose if Ukraine's software gains popularity?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Once you start relying on private business to manage your data, it's over, militarily.  They don't do f*ck all for you unless you pay them,. and every minute thing that isn't specifically enumerated (including newly discovered things) in their Statement of Work is going to cost you.  TONS, if they have to do it fast, only lots if you sit down and negotiate how much each extra keystroke is going to cost.  Either way, it cripples your ability to adapt, because you have a f*cking middle-man.


Once the balloon goes up pretty sure satellites will quit being a thing for a while.

PS/GLONASS/Starlink will all be taken out in a global superpower vs global superpower fight.

Ukraine is a unique situation where both sides are using the comm lines... stupidly.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[sponsored]
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non shiatty thread.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1523791050313433088.html
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2006, when US Army Special Forces task force hunting high value targets was given direct access to an MLRS battery with GMLRS rockets - without a JAG officer poisoned chain of command got it back down to Vietnam 15-minute levels in Iraq, thanks to the Blue Force Tracker.


Because FSM forbid we actually ensure that we're complying with international laws of war before we start blowing shiat up.
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know I fully agree with the way US artillery fire is being used in comparison to Ukraine vRU as opposed to US v Taliban/ISIS.

Having dead kids was a bad thing. Didnt matter whose kids they were or what media concerns were raised. Dead kids = bad. Mitigating that was a good thing. If that mitigation cost 15 minutes so be it.

Ukraine is defending an occupational war against a defined army force. There should be 0 civilian casualties in the wildly overwhelming number of Ukrainian artillery fire engagements.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone in the daily war thread pointed out, while this is incredible work by the Ukrainians, it is mostly necessitated by the fact that they don't have air superiority or support. This is the first thing that the US establishes in a conflict like this.

Also, it is dangerous to have your military rely on a single person like Elon Musk. Satellite internet networks are great but, man, I hope that monopoly gets broken.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Ukraine has eliminated any people in the fire command chain that might stop a collateral damage episode.

When you are against the wall and facing genocide you take those short cuts.    It makes sense for them, and it is still not what we want in for the US military.

We are not in a pitched battle against genocidal invaders in our homeland.   We get the luxury to bumble along slowly and deliberately for propaganda/information warfare benefits.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: This is going to be a long thread on Ukraine's unique 21st century fighting style based on Uber style C3I software, why Western intelligence is plug ignorant of it due to CROWDSTRIKE cybersecurity firm, & the implications of SpaceX's Starlink satcom for the future...

I know what some of those words mean individually but not what they mean all together.


Uber uses a software algorithm that breaks up a region into hexagons at different scales and uses that to get the closest drivers to respond to customer requests as well as make sure drivers are available within a reasonable amount.of time in most cities

/Unless you're me and somehow end up in a spot where no drivers are available and it takes hours to get a ride
 
August11
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kill every last orc not holding a white flag of surrender. A month into this war an orc could plead ignorance and command-level legerdemain. Now any orc not actively surrendering is complicit at the very least and should be completely destroyed. We need a leaflet drop outlining as much.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Yes, Ukraine has eliminated any people in the fire command chain that might stop a collateral damage episode.

When you are against the wall and facing genocide you take those short cuts.    It makes sense for them, and it is still not what we want in for the US military.

We are not in a pitched battle against genocidal invaders in our homeland.   We get the luxury to bumble along slowly and deliberately for propaganda/information warfare benefits.


Exactly. It's not that the US can't do it faster. That time lag has a purpose. I.e. to try and prevent collateral damage.

The fight in Ukraine, for all its use of modern technology, still leans towards industrial age warfare.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is damned neat.

Ukraine scatters it's guns all over the place, one at a time, so there's no big cluster that is an easy target.

But, with this computer system, a commander can go "Blow up this coordinate here" and the dozen guns closest to it all target it and fire at once.

If you are the Orc on the ground, it must be insane to have stuff come at you from literally every direction.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

August11: Kill every last orc not holding a white flag of surrender. A month into this war an orc could plead ignorance and command-level legerdemain. Now any orc not actively surrendering is complicit at the very least and should be completely destroyed. We need a leaflet drop outlining as much.


Pretty much.    Three months into this idiotic "rescue Ukraine from Nazis but really just butcher and convert Ukraine into Russia" adventure and there are no longer naive troops.   You are complicit and your soul is forfeit.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As far as the artillery, this sounds a lot like the American Revolutionary War (or at least what I was taught in history class).  The British kept formations.  The Americans went Guerilla.  A bit higher tech and all coordinated-y.  But still.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is damned neat.

Ukraine scatters it's guns all over the place, one at a time, so there's no big cluster that is an easy target.

But, with this computer system, a commander can go "Blow up this coordinate here" and the dozen guns closest to it all target it and fire at once.

If you are the Orc on the ground, it must be insane to have stuff come at you from literally every direction.


The physical manifestation of "Distributed Denial of Service"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: As someone in the daily war thread pointed out, while this is incredible work by the Ukrainians, it is mostly necessitated by the fact that they don't have air superiority or support. This is the first thing that the US establishes in a conflict like this.

Also, it is dangerous to have your military rely on a single person like Elon Musk. Satellite internet networks are great but, man, I hope that monopoly gets broken.


OneWeb is very close behind Starlink in readiness. OneWeb have far fewer satellites launched, but their birds orbit higher and so need far fewer in the first place. In terms of percentage OneWeb were very close to Starlink. I assume there is a small cost in latency, but they're still way better than gyro synchronous internet. Also OneWeb is aimed not direct to consumers but to businesses, military and resellers, so you won't be able to sign a contract with OneWeb but you might sign a contract with Verizon or Vodaphone who will use OneWeb's system.

Bezos is planning to launch his fleet soon, and the EU and China were also proposing their own satellite internet systems.
Boris Johnson got an absolute bargain getting control of OneWeb for a mere £400m. The EU and China are talking about spending tens of billions.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its actually really easy to understand.

We now have simple computer programs that can calculate the exact impact point of a shell combined with drones who can give exact gps locations for strikes to happen. Those are literally the only two things you need to execute pinpoint artillery strikes in the modern day
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: In 2006, when US Army Special Forces task force hunting high value targets was given direct access to an MLRS battery with GMLRS rockets - without a JAG officer poisoned chain of command got it back down to Vietnam 15-minute levels in Iraq, thanks to the Blue Force Tracker.


Because FSM forbid we actually ensure that we're complying with international laws of war before we start blowing shiat up.


I seem to remember a bunch of articles about how those guys were into serious DGAF mode with their targeting.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is damned neat.

Ukraine scatters it's guns all over the place, one at a time, so there's no big cluster that is an easy target.


Send in the Archers!

ARCHER Shoot and Scoot
Youtube d8x8ITwd4Vg


Sweden is apparently thinking of sending some to Ukraine.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah this guys thread on artillery in the 21 century is not good. The US using guided rockets out of the MLRS and HIMARs for targeted strikes are not the same as counter battery fire(which is what he seems to be trying to describe.) the US has had all of the communication implementations he's suggesting since we brought AFATDS on line in the 2000s. We don't group guns like the Russians do, we combine fires already so that the right asserts are used, oh and we practice shoot and scoot in these situations already since we know the Russians has radar and know we had to be firing in minutes not the hour he described. This guys only watched action in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq and is trying to apply that to Ukraine. Don't it's not the same.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
....based on Uber style C3I software.....

but will the dead, drunk Russians leave a tip?

enquiring minds and all that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Interesting. I know a bit about what the US uses for artillery fire command & control. The system can process fires very quickly. Alternatively, it can halt every mission at command & control for manual review before sending it on, but it doesn't have to. If everything checks out (there are guns in range, they have enough ammo to achieve desired effects, friendlies aren't too close, etc. etc.), the system can be set to automatically send the mission on to the guns that will fire. If it's taking 15 minutes, let alone an hour, all I can figure is they don't put it on auto.

He explains a difference with Ukraine's tactics is they've split up the batteries so one gun here, another here, and another over there are shooting at the same target at the same time rather than entire batteries firing on a target. That's helped throw off Russian counter-battery radar, but it doesn't sound relevant to the speed of fires. And the Starlink thing is a big farking deal, as he explains.

But the speed from call to trigger pull? I'm not sure that has much to do with the software they're using. At least I don't see that really explained in his thread. If they're doing it in 30 seconds, they're letting the software handle the deconfliction and not making a human look at it before it's sent to the guns, and they're sure as hell not having a JAG equivalent review it first. I think the US could do it that fast with our current systems. We choose not to.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mind = blown.   Create an Uber-style app which treats targets like riders, and artillery / rocket / mortar units like drivers.  Give them all shared access to the data, and let which ever ones are in range and not otherwise engaged fire off two or three rounds and move to a new position.  It's like a battery of Swedish Archer system on steroids, because you're distributing them in both location and responsibility.  Starlink is critical to their ability to communicate, but the real genius here is that they've effectively turned artillery into a gig economy.

All that's missing is a five star rating system for the units that are most responsive / best at killing Orcs, so you can send out more targeted requests for assistance from your best units in the field based on past "trip" experience data.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scanman61: Snapper Carr: In 2006, when US Army Special Forces task force hunting high value targets was given direct access to an MLRS battery with GMLRS rockets - without a JAG officer poisoned chain of command got it back down to Vietnam 15-minute levels in Iraq, thanks to the Blue Force Tracker.


Because FSM forbid we actually ensure that we're complying with international laws of war before we start blowing shiat up.

I seem to remember a bunch of articles about how those guys were into serious DGAF mode with their targeting.


You may be thinking of Talon Anvil in Syria

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/12/us/civilian-deaths-war-isis.html

https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072735380/journalist-says-u-s-air-war-against-isis-killed-countless-civilians-in-syria
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is damned neat.

Ukraine scatters it's guns all over the place, one at a time, so there's no big cluster that is an easy target.

But, with this computer system, a commander can go "Blow up this coordinate here" and the dozen guns closest to it all target it and fire at once.

If you are the Orc on the ground, it must be insane to have stuff come at you from literally every direction.


The best part is that the Russian counterbattery systems have no idea how to deal with decentralized gun "formations"

They're looking for traditional masses of guns firing together and that just ain't happening.  What they're seeing is TOT strikes coming from a dozen different guns in a dozen different places.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think this is artillery.  If not, I can go spend some time looking for better Ukranian art for this thread:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/greater-coat-of-arms
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: tl;dr

/yolo


it was long and required some effort to read for context

given the subject, war in the modern age, and language I read parts of it twice

I'm not a warrior nor do I know a lot about where warfare is headed but I feel like it's important to read/listen now and then to those that do. Same thing with crypto. Or sustainable energy.

we may only "l" once but learning is part of that "l" or it turns into "l"eft out
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: the dozen guns closest to it all target it and fire at once so the shells hit at once.


It's really nifty.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Its actually really easy to understand.

We now have simple computer programs that can calculate the exact impact point of a shell combined with drones who can give exact gps locations for strikes to happen. Those are literally the only two things you need to execute pinpoint artillery strikes in the modern day


Well, not quite. You also need very precise guns that can turn those coordinates into a firing solution. While modern artillery is computer controlled and precise, shell trajectories can be altered by small differences like barrel wear and wind and such, so it can sometimes still take a couple shots to get dialed in.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: scanman61: Snapper Carr: In 2006, when US Army Special Forces task force hunting high value targets was given direct access to an MLRS battery with GMLRS rockets - without a JAG officer poisoned chain of command got it back down to Vietnam 15-minute levels in Iraq, thanks to the Blue Force Tracker.


Because FSM forbid we actually ensure that we're complying with international laws of war before we start blowing shiat up.

I seem to remember a bunch of articles about how those guys were into serious DGAF mode with their targeting.

You may be thinking of Talon Anvil in Syria

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/12/us/civilian-deaths-war-isis.html

https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072735380/journalist-says-u-s-air-war-against-isis-killed-countless-civilians-in-syria


Yes.  That's the one.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Its actually really easy to understand.

We now have simple computer programs that can calculate the exact impact point of a shell combined with drones who can give exact gps locations for strikes to happen. Those are literally the only two things you need to execute pinpoint artillery strikes in the modern day


Okay, that I understood, t/y

It does rather remind me of how Wall Street trades are now run, as opposed to "the good old days"

Pinpoint strikes are good.

Running everything at top speed and dependent less on human judgement was the plot to a blockbuster movie or two.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: All that's missing is a five star rating system for the units that are most responsive / best at killing Orcs


Great explosion! Would fire again!
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

August11: Kill every last orc not holding a white flag of surrender. A month into this war an orc could plead ignorance and command-level legerdemain. Now any orc not actively surrendering is complicit at the very least and should be completely destroyed. We need a leaflet drop outlining as much.


I agree if Moscow wasn't using their minorites to do all of the fighting.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: Non shiatty thread.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1523791050313433088.html


That's only marginally better. I really wish people who put that much effort into creating a ten million tweet thread would just write a coherent article instead. Reading a seriesed twitter thread is like reading thought ejaculate over and over.

Thought
*sploosh*
Thought
*sploosh*
Thought
*sploosh*

It's like the literary equivalent of Jerry Stiller's character on Seinfeld.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cool thread. And then,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Yeah this guys thread on artillery in the 21 century is not good. The US using guided rockets out of the MLRS and HIMARs for targeted strikes are not the same as counter battery fire(which is what he seems to be trying to describe.) the US has had all of the communication implementations he's suggesting since we brought AFATDS on line in the 2000s. We don't group guns like the Russians do, we combine fires already so that the right asserts are used, oh and we practice shoot and scoot in these situations already since we know the Russians has radar and know we had to be firing in minutes not the hour he described. This guys only watched action in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq and is trying to apply that to Ukraine. Don't it's not the same.


Right. It's not new. He doesn't seem to get that US artillery fires in recent wars may have been slower with good reason. If we were fighting for our existence, our military can and would run a lot more missions a whole lot faster. Like Ukraine is apparently doing, they'd push fires from the observers to the guns without a human looking at them in between.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RaceBoatDriver: As far as the artillery, this sounds a lot like the American Revolutionary War (or at least what I was taught in history class).  The British kept formations.  The Americans went Guerilla.  A bit higher tech and all coordinated-y.  But still.


Not really.  The whole "we hid behind trees" thing is a complete myth.  Washington spent his entire career as the CinC trying to build the Continental Army into a force capable of fighting in the style of European formations.

His big advantage was being able to pull his army into the interior beyond the range the British could support a prolonged offensive.
 
Lish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Yes, Ukraine has eliminated any people in the fire command chain that might stop a collateral damage episode.

When you are against the wall and facing genocide you take those short cuts.    It makes sense for them, and it is still not what we want in for the US military.

We are not in a pitched battle against genocidal invaders in our homeland.   We get the luxury to bumble along slowly and deliberately for propaganda/information warfare benefits.


This this this. If the US was in an existential war on its own soil the way Ukraine is, of course they'd shortcut that check and it would be faster. We're not, so it's fine to be slower in order to be more careful about who and what is hit.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

patrick767: DrunkenIrishOD: Yeah this guys thread on artillery in the 21 century is not good. The US using guided rockets out of the MLRS and HIMARs for targeted strikes are not the same as counter battery fire(which is what he seems to be trying to describe.) the US has had all of the communication implementations he's suggesting since we brought AFATDS on line in the 2000s. We don't group guns like the Russians do, we combine fires already so that the right asserts are used, oh and we practice shoot and scoot in these situations already since we know the Russians has radar and know we had to be firing in minutes not the hour he described. This guys only watched action in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq and is trying to apply that to Ukraine. Don't it's not the same.

Right. It's not new. He doesn't seem to get that US artillery fires in recent wars may have been slower with good reason. If we were fighting for our existence, our military can and would run a lot more missions a whole lot faster. Like Ukraine is apparently doing, they'd push fires from the observers to the guns without a human looking at them in between.


It's also a little harder to mistake a wedding party for a group of armored vehicles or artillery tubes.  You don't need to vet your targets quite as hard.

"Hmmmm.....tanks.  Wait, before we shoot, are those civilian tanks?"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A couple weeks ago, people laughed at me when I said they needed to shoot and scoot to avoid Russian counterbattery fire.  Looks like I was right, and that's exactly what Ukraine is doing.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: dbaggins: Yes, Ukraine has eliminated any people in the fire command chain that might stop a collateral damage episode.

When you are against the wall and facing genocide you take those short cuts.    It makes sense for them, and it is still not what we want in for the US military.

We are not in a pitched battle against genocidal invaders in our homeland.   We get the luxury to bumble along slowly and deliberately for propaganda/information warfare benefits.

Exactly. It's not that the US can't do it faster. That time lag has a purpose. I.e. to try and prevent collateral damage.

The fight in Ukraine, for all its use of modern technology, still leans towards industrial age warfare.


The US could streamline a little bit, but when they you have extreme technical superiority and a modern media environment that can flip the narrative back home you should really not use this distributed gig-economy model to wage war.

It is bad enough that the US hands over so many military operations to unaccountable contractors.

I'm happy that the Ukraine support has not been privatized and handed over to Haliburton and their associated mercenary goons.
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072735380/journalist-says-u-s-air-war-against-isis-killed-countless-civilians-in-syria


Oh. Great. They used the "it's comin' right for us!" excuse to shoot whatever the fark they wanted.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Once the balloon goes up pretty sure satellites will quit being a thing for a while.

PS/GLONASS/Starlink will all be taken out in a global superpower vs global superpower fight.


By whom, using what, fired when?

Starlink has hundreds, if not thousands, of satellites in low Earth orbit.

Between them, the world's nuclear nations have thus far (in the last seventy years) had... maybe ten or twelve successful tests of anti-satellite weapons.  Most of the weapons used are no longer in service, and the very few weapons currently in service that can be used against satellites are pretty limited in range.

The US could, if it wanted to, knock out a tiny fraction of StarLink.  This would anger Elon Musk and baffle everyone else.

GPS/GLONASS constellations each have dozens of satellites, 20,000km out.  That means you're talking about significant "fly-out" time for an anti-satellite weapon.

Anyone launching enough long-range ASATs to degrade a GNSS constellation would basically be asking everyone else "do you want to take the time and do the math to figure out whether these launches are on nukes sub-orbital ICBM trajectories or ASATs on escape trajectories, and if the latter, whose constellation they're aimed at, or do you just want to do the entirely rational thing, view an attack on your space assets as an attack on you, and nuke our asses already?"

Firing off a volley at a GNSS constellation mightmake sense if you do it at the same time as launching your nukes, because you've decided it's the end of the world, satellites or not.

Plinking StarLinks?  Maybe if you blow up enough of them to create a debris concern, but they're low enough that a lot of debris would de-orbit pretty quickly.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.