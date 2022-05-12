 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Some good news on the baby formula shortage   (abc7.com)
    Abortion, Abortifacient, blister foil pack, Medical abortion, Mifepristone, major producer of the abortion pill, Roe v. Wade, brand-name drug Mifeprex  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, red states are already trying (or already have) outlawed abortion pills in their states.
If Republicans take over Congress and the White House look for the ban to go nationwide.
Dark times ahead.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can round up lactating pro-lifers and milk them like cows to supply the rest of the nation?

/it's not your body when it comes to saving babies, Karen
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical experts say a doctor would not necessarily be able to tell if the woman took the drug or if she miscarried unless she told them.


Coming soon to a GOP state near you: search warrants for miscarriages.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows the baby formula is sperm plus egg, mix well, bake for 9 months. Best served warm.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of my kiddos had formula and I cannot image the stress and fear associated with this formula shortage. People are sharing DIY formula recipes. JFC.

Also:

Both Danco and GenBioPro withhold general information about their companies from the public, including the names of officials, where its facilities are located or production estimates. A spokesperson for GenBioPro could not be reached, while Danco said they do so for security reasons and to protect the privacy of their team members, as well as to safeguard proprietary information.

The FDA said it does not divulge this information either, citing laws aimed at protecting trade secrets and a concern for potential attacks on employees.

"The FDA concluded that there is a risk that individuals associated with the development, marketing and distribution of mifepristone for medical termination of early pregnancy may become the targets of threats of harm or violence," the agency told ABC News in a statement. "Therefore, the agency does not disclose the names or locations of such individuals."

Farking forced-birth terrorists.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/a recipe is a type of formula
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work, subby.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully I had the foresight to put it all into Wetnurse Futures.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you trolled me i lol'd
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're taking in a slew of Polish women refugees?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue people hoarding it and a secondary market that makes it 500% more expensive
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subby....well done
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stock up now.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Babies don't need to eat. They only need to be born.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Because obtaining illegal drugs was already so difficult before.

/free cocaine sample pack with every order of Mifeprex over $100 from Sly Jimmy's Discount Drug Emporium
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every year our local post office has a food drive. We always put in baby formula and pet food. My husband has been all over town and there is no baby formula. Our son couldn't have milk in his first six months so we had to feed him a soy based formula, That is literally all he could eat. I can't imagine how horrific this is for new parents.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

But protesting at a judge's house is a bridge too far!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

"You have vandalized my property with...POLITE CHALK WORDS!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gonegirl: We can round up lactating pro-lifers and milk them like cows to supply the rest of the nation?

/it's not your body when it comes to saving babies, Karen


And come to think of it,
There ARE drugs designed to produce lactation in Males. I'm sure a few sitting senators wouldn't mind contributing to solving a problem they're creating....
 
Daer21
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am finding the formula shortage weird. I don't have any problem finding the stuff. Maybe it's regional? I feel for people suffering, but it confuses me that I can pop online and order 5 cases of the stuff for 3 day delivery no problem.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was my understanding the baby formula shortage was due to a huge safety recall due to a pathogen found in them. Probably doesn't help that some people, allegedly, are stockpiling. Not sure what Senators, Biden, or Bill Gates has to do with any of this but, Republican logic amirite?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Bill Gates decided to open up his strategic formula reserves after pressure from Candice.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, I love having a seven month old during these times. First Covid, now the formula shortage and the fact that half the country is trying to turn my daughter into property

/Will dance poorly for Costco Kirkland Formula
//Will dance well for under five Covid vaccine
///Will dance for joy if we save the right to choice
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blondambition: Every year our local post office has a food drive. We always put in baby formula and pet food. My husband has been all over town and there is no baby formula. Our son couldn't have milk in his first six months so we had to feed him a soy based formula, That is literally all he could eat. I can't imagine how horrific this is for new parents.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quit being so picky about caged babies -- they're only out of free-range baby.
 
fyancey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More obsessive baby killing by you guys. Your goal: Raping a child is ok. Killing it is ok. Forcing a sex change is ok. But it better not get a tattoo... till 18    ?
 
