(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Sound, The Psychedelic Furs, Divinyls, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #342. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
38
•       •       •

38 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi all.
Friend of mine went to see Amyl & the Sniffers last night.
He went early to collect his ticket from the box office & Amy came out to chat to the people that were there in the line & have photos taken
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is f'ing AWESOME!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buenos tardes, wonderfolk!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good day everyone!

I am on my place. This is the right place, let me add.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ha! Look who is here!
That's nice of Amy. Great pic.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey everyone. I see we've got some Miles Davis going at the moment. Happy place.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Very nice!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Hey everyone. I see we've got some Miles Davis going at the moment. Happy place.


I, too, am enjoying the jazz.

*jazz hands*

Greetings, all!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was a much mellower vibe than you'd expect from a public affairs show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
B.A.D. theme music - T-Th
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: *jazz hands*


you don't want to know what I read first time.....

/for all I know it might be true :P
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

putting the wizz in wizzanker?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tryna eat lunch over here, guys...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


"We are bursting at the seams of awesomeness"

Awww yeahhhh!!!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wasn't that the title of a Polyphonic Spree album?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn. Late to arrive again, and this time it's my own fault.

Who am I kidding, I'm going to blame Concrete Blonde for my being late.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It can be my pillow?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hope you gave them a stern talking to
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OMG swimming penguins!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh hell, he's not still asleep, is he?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I'm here w/ the perfect timing! <3
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You can almost guarantee he'll be making Z's when Slowdive comes on
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Oh hell, he's not still asleep, is he?


He is not :p
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mr. DJ is rocking today.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't want anybody else, when I think about Subby, I touch myself.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

capybara?

Here's a pic i took a few weeks ago during spring break

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 i love that movie
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: i love that movie


I do hope you are kidding.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Church Shoes!

upscalemenswear.comView Full Size
 
