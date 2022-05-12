 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 12 is 'bloviate' as in: "Campbell Soup's early attempts at marketing a cocaine-based vegetable juice drink failed even in spite of the successful catch phrase 'I coulda had a bloviate'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I didn't know there's chicken in this coke!

*swallows a spoonful*

Mmm!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one wasn't bad, but bloviate is such a great word it shouldn't have been subjected to this torture.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, subs. *sniffsniff*
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap! 👏
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Everything is sex with you, isn't it Kevin?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you need an intervention. Or a lobotomy. I haven't decided which yet.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, I haven't heard that word since Bill O'Reilly died/was cancelled/whatever happens to old republicans put out to pasture
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
YES! A PUN! MUAHAHA
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Departed - "She Fell Funny"
Youtube 3s8GLQO4rVs
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oh goddammit, it cut out the 'francis, you really should see somebody' part.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I know, right?

It's right up there with galoshes and mukluk.

/ploy
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nicely done subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even the definition of the word confused me a bit. Never heard of it until now.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
See:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bloviate is such a great word. I have a Farker farkied as "bloviate at" from a thread where I tried to explain philosophy papers often have a lot of words that don't mean much. I keep forgetting to do that, that fault is on me.

/philosophy major
//Hi kittypie070
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somehow this has me thinking "Jolly Green Giant".

What?
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't some Former Fox new Guy use bloviate in his closing tagline?
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Found it. That would be Bill O...Really
https://www.billoreilly.com/b/bloviate/46515669028.html
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A cocaine-infused vegetable drink would bloviate out of the water.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That joke was funny enough for me to bloviate out my nose.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey i never knew there was chicken in this soup.
/your mom swallows a spoonful
 
dbrunker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't have a bloviate thread without this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
