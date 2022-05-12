 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Oil and water don't mix, especially if you're streaming yourself cooking on Twitch
60
•       •       •

60 Comments     (+0 »)
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, the pan is already smoking like hell and she just leaves it on the burner until it bursts into flames?  Then after attempting to douse it, she returns it to the same hit burner?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call that a really great mix for a live stream if you are looking to entertain your viewers.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, put a lid on it, you stupid twit.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it would be safer for her to do streams of ordering food instead of her cooking anything.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know Twitch hosted cooking videos.

And why is someone who clearly knows absolutely nothing about being in a kitchen filming a cooking video?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose I'm just glad she's wearing something more than just an apron with a bikini underneath.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I didn't even know Twitch hosted cooking videos.

And why is someone who clearly knows absolutely nothing about being in a kitchen filming a cooking video?


Yup, I follow a few streamers that occasionally do cooking/music/art streams when they want a break from gaming.  But... They don't do anything beyond their skills so they don't burn down their kitchen.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I suppose I'm just glad she's wearing something more than just an apron with a bikini underneath.


Never fry bacon nekkid.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing she needs to do is get rid of those fkkg nails.

How the hell can you do anything with claws like that?

I mean, maybe shred a smoked pork shoulder or something?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I didn't even know Twitch hosted cooking videos.

And why is someone who clearly knows absolutely nothing about being in a kitchen filming a cooking video?


Everyone knows women make better gamers and should just stay the hell out of the kitchen.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I'd call that a really great mix for a live stream if you are looking to entertain your viewers.


New Fark definition of smoking hot?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice livesteam
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
Building alarm going off. That will make for some happy neighbours.

/I did that once while trying to remove duct tape off the ceiling with a blow dryer.
//I was staring at the fire alarm's heat sensor trying to figure out what it was
///Where I was looking is where I aimed the blowdryer
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't know not to put water on a grease fire, maaaaaaaaaaaaybe you shouldn't host a cooking stream.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I suppose I'm just glad she's wearing something more than just an apron with a bikini underneath.

Never fry bacon nekkid.


You're not my supervisor!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may never understand this "parasocial" streamer shiat.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I didn't even know Twitch hosted cooking videos.

And why is someone who clearly knows absolutely nothing about being in a kitchen filming a cooking video?


Doesn't Twitch just host whatever people put up?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to like and subscribe.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I didn't even know Twitch hosted cooking videos.

And why is someone who clearly knows absolutely nothing about being in a kitchen filming a cooking video?


Serious Eats did a few cooking streams during the pandemic. I can't remember the last time they did that though.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Help!  Help!  Oh f*ck I don't know what to do!  Help!!"

Open the plastic envelope.  Insert hot pocket into sleeve.  Microwave for 2 minutes.  Allow to cool slightly.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some women should only make sammiches !!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I suppose I'm just glad she's wearing something more than just an apron with a bikini underneath.


I was into watching cooking videos on YouTube for a while, happened across a 'Cooking Naked' one where the young lady was wearing only an apron.

But unlike this one she could actually cook decently. (But was still an AW)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: Ummm, put a lid on it, you stupid twit.


Also, if you cook a lot, especially frying in oil, get you one of these just on case:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: LOL
Building alarm going off. That will make for some happy neighbours.

/I did that once while trying to remove duct tape off the ceiling with a blow dryer.
//I was staring at the fire alarm's heat sensor trying to figure out what it was
///Where I was looking is where I aimed the blowdryer


Invasion this:
Late night of drinking and smoking.
Guy comes over and offers to sell box of cod stolen from work.
Yank.  (PHILLIP Fry take my money) bogarting someone wanting it fronted.
I rush to my place. Fill pot with oil. Crank the heat to MAX. Sit down and pass the fark out.
A bright explosion wakes me.


I toss a blanket on top.
Against my own knowledge.  Place in sink and turn on water.
Fire explosion back.
Place lid.
Survived.
I hope.
I'm not 100 percent sure I didn't die.
Was way to high.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Maud Dib: Ummm, put a lid on it, you stupid twit.

Also, if you cook a lot, especially frying in oil, get you one of these just on case:

[Fark user image 422x750]


Yeah, I was about to post the quote from Alton Brown:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I'd call that a really great mix for a live stream if you are looking to entertain your viewers.


I think the word y'all typoed was "screaming".
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: SumoJeb: LOL
Building alarm going off. That will make for some happy neighbours.

/I did that once while trying to remove duct tape off the ceiling with a blow dryer.
//I was staring at the fire alarm's heat sensor trying to figure out what it was
///Where I was looking is where I aimed the blowdryer

Invasion this:
Late night of drinking and smoking.
Guy comes over and offers to sell box of cod stolen from work.
Yank.  (PHILLIP Fry take my money) bogarting someone wanting it fronted.
I rush to my place. Fill pot with oil. Crank the heat to MAX. Sit down and pass the fark out.
A bright explosion wakes me.


I toss a blanket on top.
Against my own knowledge.  Place in sink and turn on water.
Fire explosion back.
Place lid.
Survived.
I hope.
I'm not 100 percent sure I didn't die.
Was way to high.


Are you high right now? Be honest, you're high right now aren't you?

If you say no I'm going to invasion your home and give you a piss test.
 
DaveX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: Ummm, put a lid on it, you stupid twit.


... yeah, and cover the fire, too!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: SumoJeb: LOL
Building alarm going off. That will make for some happy neighbours.

/I did that once while trying to remove duct tape off the ceiling with a blow dryer.
//I was staring at the fire alarm's heat sensor trying to figure out what it was
///Where I was looking is where I aimed the blowdryer

Invasion this:
Late night of drinking and smoking.
Guy comes over and offers to sell box of cod stolen from work.
Yank.  (PHILLIP Fry take my money) bogarting someone wanting it fronted.
I rush to my place. Fill pot with oil. Crank the heat to MAX. Sit down and pass the fark out.
A bright explosion wakes me.


I toss a blanket on top.
Against my own knowledge.  Place in sink and turn on water.
Fire explosion back.
Place lid.
Survived.
I hope.
I'm not 100 percent sure I didn't die.
Was way to high.

Are you high right now? Be honest, you're high right now aren't you?

If you say no I'm going to invasion your home and give you a piss test.


Not high. Well. Caffeine in correct amounts can give you a buzz. If you are hung over


/
Why don't more people mention that testing dirty is not proof of being under the influence
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I didn't even know Twitch hosted cooking videos.

And why is someone who clearly knows absolutely nothing about being in a kitchen filming a cooking video?


Well, the Fark livestream has Dill tasting bizarre ice cream flavors for our amusement, so it's probably only a short step to getting Drew into a kitchen to set something on fire.
 
booger42
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thi coulda turned our really effin bad if she had put water on it.

/not into snuff videos myself
//baking soda FTW
////ior a lid for three slashies
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not justifying her response but it's really easy to be a keyboard warrior and say what you'd calmly do if a pot of grease caught fire on your stove, but it's another to do the right thing in that moment. We had one in our house a couple years ago and in a panic, the Mrs. dumped an ENTIRE bag of flour on it. Which worked, but also burnt all the flower onto the top of our stove. the clean up was the stuff of nightmares.

It reminds me of a guy I used to know who accidentally set himself on fire. When he told the E.R. Doc. he stopped, dropped and rolled, the doctor was like "this isn't the first time you've been on fire then. No one drops and rolls the first time. They always run." My buddy had been in the military and had some fire training.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OMG SHE ACTED LIKE A REAL SIM ON FIRE

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wow! So many thoughts!

1. Boy oh boy, she can't cook! Mom and dad failed. I hope she appreciates her beauty while it lasts. (And puts out)
2. She walks 2 steps away to go outside to call for HELP. "I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO" Take the flaming pan outside with you, idiot. Problem solved.
3. Buy several fire extinguishers for your house right NOW. Fire eats homes. Protect your home from the fire monster.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: OMG SHE ACTED LIKE A REAL SIM ON FIRE

[Fark user image 400x293] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh wow! So many thoughts!

1. Boy oh boy, she can't cook! Mom and dad failed. I hope she appreciates her beauty while it lasts. (And puts out)
2. She walks 2 steps away to go outside to call for HELP. "I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO" Take the flaming pan outside with you, idiot. Problem solved.
3. Buy several fire extinguishers for your house right NOW. Fire eats homes. Protect your home from the fire monster.


Death's victory dance is a nice touch.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She probably should stick to pool streams
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'm not justifying her response but it's really easy to be a keyboard warrior and say what you'd calmly do if a pot of grease caught fire on your stove, but it's another to do the right thing in that moment. We had one in our house a couple years ago and in a panic, the Mrs. dumped an ENTIRE bag of flour on it. Which worked, but also burnt all the flower onto the top of our stove. the clean up was the stuff of nightmares.

It reminds me of a guy I used to know who accidentally set himself on fire. When he told the E.R. Doc. he stopped, dropped and rolled, the doctor was like "this isn't the first time you've been on fire then. No one drops and rolls the first time. They always run." My buddy had been in the military and had some fire training.


You picked the right Mrs. A burnt stove top is a very small price to pay for a house fire.

Imagine if she had dumped coffee creamer on the fire. BOOM
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seeing even engineering students to stupid crap like this has me convinced that high school curriculum should include the basics of household science:

- Basic chemistry of cleaning
(detergents/surfactants, acids/bases, bleaches, antiseptics, abrasives and which jobs to use them for);

- Food science (preservation, maillard reaction, emulsification, etc., and recipes that use them);

- How common fixtures and appliances work, and why you don't stick forks in toasters,

- Why not to mix certain chemicals (never mix the blue stuff with the slightly yellow stuff)
(never mix the blue stuff with anything, really);

- Basics of automobile operation and maintenance; and, of course...

- How fires happen and how to extinguish them
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am sure she managed to titillate her viewers enough to feed her narcissism.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 800x800]

She probably should stick to pool streams


Um, I have to agree with you there!
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: The first thing she needs to do is get rid of those fkkg nails.

How the hell can you do anything with claws like that?

I mean, maybe shred a smoked pork shoulder or something?


g0d-d@mint'! -  now I'm hungry!!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 800x800]

She probably should stick to pool streams


The jury is still out. We need more pictures to make a final decision.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I lost the hair on my forearms when the other cook splashed ½-gallon of water on a grease fire at the back of the char broil grill because the overhead trap spilled a cup while I was removing it.   He was utterly shocked at the result and just plopped down on a milkcrate to make himself small.   He said that he thought he was saving my life.  At least the flame didn't get sucked up the exhaust.  Yes, I knew where the exhaust fire trigger was.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus christ people.

1. Have an appropriate fire extinguisher in your kitchen and its accessible, not buried in the back of the cabinet under the sink. Make sure it is still current. If you don't, or aren't sure, bring it to the fire department or just ask. We will literally give you one. Same with smoke detectors, etc. Its also code\the law in most places, and where\how it should be placed. Your insurance company may give you a hard time if you don't have one.

2. Panicking only makes things worse. If you are cooking with oil\something flamable, always have a lid at the ready, even if you don't plan on using it. Problem solved.

3. You have time. Also your kitchen\stove\etc, hell, even your entire house, is not worth serious burns. Stop for a second and think.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: - How common fixtures and appliances work, and why you don't stick forks in toasters,


The fork in toaster thing is more myth than anything.

I mean, don't go sticking a fork in a toaster for kicks, but if your toaster isn't 40 years old, and your kitchen is even remotely up to code, you can go fishing for that english muffin safely. Not to mention even if neither of the above are true, the toaster needs to be actually toasting, or you need to really be jamming that fork down into its guts.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'm not justifying her response but it's really easy to be a keyboard warrior and say what you'd calmly do if a pot of grease caught fire on your stove, but it's another to do the right thing in that moment. We had one in our house a couple years ago and in a panic, the Mrs. dumped an ENTIRE bag of flour on it. Which worked, but also burnt all the flower onto the top of our stove. the clean up was the stuff of nightmares.

It reminds me of a guy I used to know who accidentally set himself on fire. When he told the E.R. Doc. he stopped, dropped and rolled, the doctor was like "this isn't the first time you've been on fire then. No one drops and rolls the first time. They always run." My buddy had been in the military and had some fire training.


When we run where are we running? Odd.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't get burned/fried/disfigured, otherwise nobody would watch her anymore.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 800x800]

She probably should stick to pool streams


Well, I've got a steam for THAT
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: Seeing even engineering students to stupid crap like this has me convinced that high school curriculum should include the basics of household science:

- Basic chemistry of cleaning
(detergents/surfactants, acids/bases, bleaches, antiseptics, abrasives and which jobs to use them for);

- Food science (preservation, maillard reaction, emulsification, etc., and recipes that use them);

- How common fixtures and appliances work, and why you don't stick forks in toasters,

- Why not to mix certain chemicals (never mix the blue stuff with the slightly yellow stuff)
(never mix the blue stuff with anything, really);

- Basics of automobile operation and maintenance; and, of course...

- How fires happen and how to extinguish them


💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

/
And proportions.
Rent should never be split evenly.
//
Fight me
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LineNoise: bughunter: - How common fixtures and appliances work, and why you don't stick forks in toasters,

The fork in toaster thing is more myth than anything.


OK, then.  How about "why you don't use a blow dryer in the bathtub."

(Which these days means, "why you don't go get an extension cord to make the blow dryer cord reach from the GFCI outlet to the bathtub," assuming your house is up to code and your blow dryer is UL certified.)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

saddestmanonearth: I lost the hair on my forearms when the other cook splashed ½-gallon of water on a grease fire at the back of the char broil grill because the overhead trap spilled a cup while I was removing it.   He was utterly shocked at the result and just plopped down on a milkcrate to make himself small.   He said that he thought he was saving my life.  At least the flame didn't get sucked up the exhaust.  Yes, I knew where the exhaust fire trigger was.


😲
 
