(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man who had been arrested close to 40 times kept snitching on his cellmates to get sweet deals on his own charges, then while out of jail hit and killed a guy while speeding away from the cops   (tampabay.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought prison snitches wound up in ditches.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One more reason on the list as to why all jailhouse informant testimony should be banned.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paywall. FARK this place!!!1
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
heymonkees
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did someone snitch on the Florida tag?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He makes Junior Healy look like an angel.
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems almost as trustworthy as the average cop!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This would be a better story if he bumped into an old cellie and got stabbed to death
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chain Gang - SNL
Youtube WSaiCIqAs9g
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait till he tells the cops he knows all about this guy who hit and killed this other guy.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snitch splash.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bthom37: Seems almost as trustworthy as the average cop!


uh oh... the LEO Testiclegobbler Brigade is gonna pitch a hissy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Arrested 40 times? That's cute.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
