Bald Judge rules that commenting on a bald man's lack of hair is just like remarking upon the size of a woman's breasts
76 Comments
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God has a big problem with teasing bald guys. He killed more than a dozen children over it.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: God has a big problem with teasing bald guys. He killed more than a dozen children over it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I've seen some woman who look like they have two bald heads pushing out of their low-cut top... so I can see that
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.


You're pretty when you're angry.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.


You sound bald!

/lose some weight
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Insert Wil Smith/Jada joke here)
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [Insert Wil Smith/Jada joke here)


KEEP WILL SMITH AND HIS WIFE'S NAME OUT YOUR F*CKING MOUTH!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tit for tat?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.


But is it sexual harassment?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That judge is a tit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't deserve shaming!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the King of France?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover that up then, chrome-dome.  No one wants to see that.  And don't tell me it's 'natural.'  A lot of things are natural and you still don't do them in public.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald guy you say?
The Very Very Best Of Colin Mochrie
Youtube kg10BwG0B-s
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, snap! I've been calling myself bald for years! I shall report myself to the proper authorities posthaste
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The supervisor called him a bald c*nt, but the judges think that bald is the term that is derived from one's gender?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Well, I've seen some woman who look like they have two bald heads pushing out of their low-cut top... so I can see that


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

proteus_b: educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

But is it sexual harassment?


Depends on the kind of sex the guy has, I suppose.

And we don't kink-shame here.

So let's agree that it's petty harassment and then go get a beer.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Beavis and Baldhead?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The tribunal therefore determines that by referring to the claimant as a 'bald c**t', Mr King's conduct was a violation of the claimant's dignity, it created an intimidating environment for him, it was done for that purpose, and it related to the claimant's sex."


OK, then, I apologize.  You're just a c**t.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a guy who shaves his head because he is balding... no.  It is completely not the same thing.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.


So....how long have you been bald?
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is still OK though, right?

Benny Hill - Head slapping
Youtube IU28GHMcYxM
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
.
.
"concluded using the world 'bald' to describe someone is a form of discrimination."

Soo ... saying "he's the bald guy" is just as offensive as saying "she's the busty one," Right?

I think these judges are way ahead of society. Or they're just used to everyone they work with being afraid of them.
.
.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

educated: Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.


If we stopped judging people based on their looks then racism would go away.  We can't have that.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Combustion: educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.

You're pretty when you're angry.


Thanks, wanna see my weeners?
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you've got a bald head why not flaunt it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, there's probably a key difference - but it's a slap vs. a punch...
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
According to The Telegraph, the judges also moaned about their own baldness during the hearing, which, the paper points out, basically suggests commenting on a man's baldness at work is the same as remarking on the size of a woman's breasts.

Not really.  More often than not, comments on the size of a woman's breasts, while unwelcome, are at least appreciative, while comments on baldness are virtually always intended to be insults.  Never have I heard someone say, for example, "Whoa, look at the smokin' hot chrome dome on that guy!"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
that by referring to the claimant as a 'bald c**t', Mr King's conduct was a violation of the claimant's dignity

And all this time I thought bald c**ts were in vogue.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: The supervisor called him a bald c*nt, but the judges think that bald is the term that is derived from one's gender?

[Fark user image image 240x240]


Bald coonts are my favorite kind. Seems like that would be more of a compliment. Now giant shrubbery hairy coont on the other hand...
 
scanson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm a receding hair guy myself.  Pretty bald tbh.

I only work jobs where I can wear a hat.

In a hat, I look kinda like Ashton Kutcher.

Without a hat, I look like a serial killer - Manson or buffalo bill from silence of the lambs, depending on my hair length.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

proteus_b: educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

But is it sexual harassment?


The argument the judge appears to be making (that I don't agree with) is that his baldness is based on his sex so it is therefore sexual harassment. If calling a man a bald c*nt is sexual harassment does that mean calling an older woman a menopausal c*nt is also sexual harassment. As this is in England the c*nt part wouldn't be sexual harassment, everybody gets called a c*nt.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Judge sounds like a real boob.
 
discoballer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: educated: Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

If we stopped judging people based on their looks then racism would go away.  We can't have that.


Oh no it wouldn't, they'd just turn to eugenics again.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chariset: Cover that up then, chrome-dome.  No one wants to see that.  And don't tell me it's 'natural.'  A lot of things are natural and you still don't do them in public.


This is fark and you think there is something at least one of us would not do in public?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: So tit for tat?


No, but tats for tits is a thing. Some artists offer free tats of realistic nipples and areolae for woman with surgical scarring.
 
FezMonkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My general policy is that unless they can change it within 10 seconds, you shouldn't comment on anyone's appearance for any reason.
 
xalres
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.


Calm down. No need to get all testerical. You should smile more. You look handsomer when you smile.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You got bald teats. Now what?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xalres: educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

Everyone should shut the f*ck up about what we look like and focus of what kind of people we are.

F*ck.

Calm down. No need to get all testerical. You should smile more. You look handsomer when you smile.


Wanna see my weeners?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: FarkMeThatsGood: The supervisor called him a bald c*nt, but the judges think that bald is the term that is derived from one's gender?

[Fark user image image 240x240]

Bald coonts are my favorite kind. Seems like that would be more of a compliment. Now giant shrubbery hairy coont on the other hand...


No one wants to go down on a gorilla salad.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scanson: Without a hat, I look like a serial killer - Manson or buffalo bill from silence of the lambs, depending on my hair length.


This you?

Fark user imageView Full Size


\no, wait...
\\you said without a hat
\\\oblig
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: proteus_b: educated: It is harassment! And it's f*cking petty.

But is it sexual harassment?

Depends on the kind of sex the guy has, I suppose.

And we don't kink-shame here.

So let's agree that it's petty harassment and then go get a beer.


One with a nice smooth head?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And followed up with "commenting on the thinness of my skin is no different than commenting on the smallness of my penis and the extreme magnification using an electron microscope needed to see it"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: that by referring to the claimant as a 'bald c**t', Mr King's conduct was a violation of the claimant's dignity

And all this time I thought bald c**ts were in vogue.


Man, that magazine has changed a lot in recent years.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: The supervisor called him a bald c*nt, but the judges think that bald is the term that is derived from one's gender?

[Fark user image image 240x240]


It's the UK. You can call a tree a c*nt and people will nod in agreement.

/it's as versatile as f*ck is here in the US
 
