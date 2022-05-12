 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1903, Teddy Roosevelt's trip to San Francisco was captured on film, although the footage of his flamboyant escapades in the Castro district was left on the cutting room floor   (history.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, President of the United States, President Theodore Roosevelt's trip, Theodore Roosevelt, Known Legacies of Teddy Roosevelt, first presidents, picture film, William Howard Taft, Library of Congress  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 1:00 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do people think the term "Teddy Bear" really came from?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Speak softly and carry a big dildo.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Good sir, if I were to wax your moustache, might'n't you wax mine?"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just guys being guys. No homo. They were just good friends. Confirmed bachelors.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah the ol' "Bully Pulpit".  It's a bit like a Dutch Rudder but a big stick. Be careful with this one.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Teddy Roosevelt was first and foremost an upper class twit.  It's hilarious how the public has this notion that he was one of the "bros".  Read the accounts of actual rough riders (and not the frauds and walts and stolen valor crowd) and they would tell the reader that he was standoffish around almost everybody in the regiment outside of the officers and his old tennis and polo buddies in the ranks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rough Riders indeed
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was delicious.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
His cocaine-fueled Tenderloin District Camp-out was also left out?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.