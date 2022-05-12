 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Western sanctions on Russia are triggering a global economic crisis, Putin claims. And not, you know, the actual invasion itself   (aljazeera.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because so very many people relied on a soaring ruble to line their nests. Gosh, all the heavy metals in drinking containers, how will we live without them? So much tech, super modern.

Even the chicken f*cking industry is doing fine without your Troll Farms.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The blame for this lies entirely with the elites of Western countries who are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world to maintain their global dominance," Putin said at a televised government meeting on the economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every word he uses is the rationalizations abusers use to continue abusing
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ever notice that Russian propaganda aimed at the US has the same sort of words & tactics as GQP propaganda aimed at the US, and vice-versa?


Hmmmmmm................
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that their potato, turnip, Kalashnikov and honeypot exports had that big of an impact on the global economy....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can stop the war at any time Vlad
 
gimlet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why did you scatter your tank's debris all over your neighbor?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession. And sounds rather similar as well. Hmmmmmm....
 
JRoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey Putin, this is you!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I didn't realize that their potato, turnip, Kalashnikov and honeypot exports had that big of an impact on the global economy....


You overlooked Matryoshka dolls, those cute little nesting featuring rosie cheeked babushkas are huge on the global market, second only to vodak and krokodil, or is that 3rd? I was told there would be no maths
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Ever notice that Russian propaganda aimed at the US has the same sort of words & tactics as GQP propaganda aimed at the US, and vice-versa?


Hmmmmmm................


The motifs are identical.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the response from Ukraine:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/liar

/might have another poster for this topic
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

groppet: You can stop the war at any time Vlad


But that would involve swallowing his pride, and he can't do that! Not now!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: groppet: You can stop the war at any time Vlad

But that would involve swallowing his pride, and he can't do that! Not now!


If need be, he'll mobilize those spearmen and archers he never got around to upgrading!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmm.  I thought I had more Putin specific ones to work with, but I think I like this one best:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/sunflowers-will-grow

Also:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/we-will-rave-on-putins-grave
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Every accusation is a confession. And sounds rather similar as well. Hmmmmmm....


There's nothing there we haven't heard before ad nauseam. Replace 'the West' with 'the Democrat party'(sic) and it could have spewed out of the anus-like mouths of any number of right wing filthmongers. They've even made sure to let us know that it's the (((elites))) who are behind it all.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

But... But....I'm Vlad the Magnificent...... The World fears me.....
 
