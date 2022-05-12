 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   200-year-old Michigan-Indiana border dispute might finally be settled. Both sides currently stuck on "No, you take it"   (mlive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Which state would they rather live in?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russia annexed it?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Both sides currently stuck on 'No you take it!"

But enough about Ohio
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you live in disputed territory, can you avoid paying property taxes entirely?

/I didn't think so ...
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll take it
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe if they ask Pennsylvania really nicely, they'll take Ohio off their hands?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aar1012: "Both sides currently stuck on 'No you take it!"

But enough about Ohio


For the longest time, I thought the Michigan-Ohio War was about who would get stuck with Toledo.
 
