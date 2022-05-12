 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Vicky White was employee of the year again. Doing it again next year will take some braaaaaains   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I gotta have that Dick!
Youtube R1Bz8QcaVvc
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like that people are earnestly trying to figure out the mindset of the chubby, homely CO that thought she bagged herself some dick attached to a 6'9" "bad boy".

"What was she thinking?!"

She was thinking GWOK GWOK GWOK GWOK
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's probably why she did this, because she actually gave a shiat about her job and it just takes one time for an idea to get into your head. 

It's why Propaganda, no matter how stupid, works. It's a numbers game and it just takes one idea to take root to damn you.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Set for retirement, no husband, no kids, suicidal. She did the most logical thing given the situation.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
By "colleagues", do they mean "inmates"?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As an inmate, Casey White has almost no agency.  As Assistant Director of Corrections, Vickey White had nearly as much control over Mr. White as the Warden.  As such, Mr. White is the victim of Vickey White and nothing can change that.

Mr. White doesn't strike me as the brightest bulb in the box, but I'm betting he's smart enough to understand that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. His culpability in this is legally nominal.  Vickey White lived out a dangerous fantasy that reached its apex at her death.  Casey White is a murderous dirtbag, but he was also her victim.  What a mess.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.


You say that like it's exceptional.  I had a client in a women's prison who caught the herp from one of the senior staff. We had a lot of long conversations what life is like for those women.

Suffice it to say "brothel" is putting it mildly.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Set for retirement, no husband, no kids, suicidal. She did the most logical thing given the situation.


Probably starved for affection, watched too much TV.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.


You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Crap, not another award!  I really hate all the attention. If only there was another way..."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vicky White will be employee of the year until morale improves.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.


What makes you think that he seduced her?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Notice that Svengali copfarker is still alive.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vicky White was employee of the year again.


Real prison guards aren't this type of prison guards:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.

What makes you think that he seduced her?


(Waves hand Palinesquely) all of it, like anything we've seen so far.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure it sounds like a bad idea, and in light of the the whole suicide instead of being captured and arrested, it really doesn't sound all that well thought out, buuuuttttt......

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.

What makes you think that he seduced her?


Because she threw her life away to break him out of prison when she wouldn't be able to see him anymore.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So scrape it off the dashboard then, subs?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Notice that Svengali copfarker is still alive.


Mr. "They'll never take me alive" had second thoughts. Say want you want about Vickie but she was ride or die...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: By "colleagues", do they mean "inmates"?


You think she was only giving head to inmates?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Malenfant: HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.

What makes you think that he seduced her?

Because she threw her life away to break him out of prison when she wouldn't be able to see him anymore.


That doesn't disallow her seducing him. He had no power in the situation.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


sh*t personality and unrealistic expectations for the me/partner physical attractiveness ratio.  If you're an overweight 5 who wears ill-fitting pop culture T-shirts and cuts your hair with craft scissors, don't expect to get a second look from an athletic 7-8 who dresses like a magazine model and spends an hour every morning doing her hair and makeup.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I like that people are earnestly trying to figure out the mindset of the chubby, homely CO that thought she bagged herself some dick attached to a 6'9" "bad boy".

"What was she thinking?!"

She was thinking GWOK GWOK GWOK GWOK


Chubby definitely, but not so homely. I bet if she got fit and athletic she'd be pretty good looking.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Casey White was a white supremacist so if stands to reason that if she was banging him in the prison, she knew and was probably in agreement with his idealogies.  No big loss then.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RIP Vanna
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just shows you how well you know your co-workers

I know I wouldn't mind if some of them also committed suicide.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.

What makes you think that he seduced her?

Because she threw her life away to break him out of prison when she wouldn't be able to see him anymore.

That doesn't disallow her seducing him. He had no power in the situation.


I don't know why you think a man has no power over a lonely woman, but it's just not true.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

offacue: Casey White was a white supremacist so if stands to reason that if she was banging him in the prison, she knew and was probably in agreement with his idealogies.  No big loss then.


I'd wonder if his name attracted him to the movement if I didn't know that being stupid is what attracts people to that movement.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...what the hell kind of person wants to become a prison guard in the first place?

/the red flags
//they're everywhere
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Malenfant: HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: HotWingConspiracy: Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.

What makes you think that he seduced her?

Because she threw her life away to break him out of prison when she wouldn't be able to see him anymore.

That doesn't disallow her seducing him. He had no power in the situation.

I don't know why you think a man has no power over a lonely woman, but it's just not true.


Now flip that around. The guy was a prisoner, set to never get out. She had power over every aspect of his life. He could have just been playing along for extra food for all we know.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.


More common we think
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Imagine if Vicky White had lived to be interrogated by the authorities:

Vicky White: "I couldn't help myself.  Casey's got a cute butt."
Interrogator: "He's a convict."
Vicky White: "You don't know him like I do."
Interrogator: "He's doing 75 years for attempted murder AND bank robbery!!!!!"
Vicky White: *crosses arms over chest*  "I can change him."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


There's a difference between being repulsive to everyone around you and thinking you deserve Becky.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trippdogg: [Fark user image image 468x302]

...what the hell kind of person wants to become a prison guard in the first place?

/the red flags
//they're everywhere


It's people who wanted to be cops but can't pass the training and testing. Prison guards rank slightly above mall security
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Malenfant: backhand.slap.of.reason: The deputies at this prison have been using the inmate population as a brothel.

You forgot to link your evidence, so we don't think you pulled this out of your ass over one person being seduced by a prisoner.


I have video evidence that it's exaclty like that! Now where did i leave that porno with some prisoner pulling something out of his arse?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

allears: HotWingConspiracy: I like that people are earnestly trying to figure out the mindset of the chubby, homely CO that thought she bagged herself some dick attached to a 6'9" "bad boy".

"What was she thinking?!"

She was thinking GWOK GWOK GWOK GWOK

Chubby definitely, but not so homely. I bet if she got fit and athletic she'd be pretty good looking.


Well, not anymore ...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I ran a prison system I'd have a bonus rewards program for guards reporting other guards for this stuff.

Instant $50K for proof another guard is screwing an inmate.
 
