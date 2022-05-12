 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   Not news: Holding a funeral. News: Holding a funeral for a classroom skeleton. Fark: A classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for students since 1952   (ksnt.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Slippitus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Leave it to the germans to try to bury the past.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was it not a human being at one point, subby?
Do they not deserve the basic dignity we afford others in death?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boney McBoney?  Alas, poor Boney.  I knew him well.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Was it not a human being at one point, subby?
Do they not deserve the basic dignity we afford others in death?


But he looked so cool with the fake joint in his jaw and a Bogart hat.  The teacher completely lost it when he saw that, let me tell you.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Was it not a human being at one point, subby?
Do they not deserve the basic dignity we afford others in death?


I'd rather be hanging in a classroom than 6 feet under.

//will be cremated and want my ashes scattered at Hull Bay, St. Thomas USVI
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Was it not a human being at one point, subby?
Do they not deserve the basic dignity we afford others in death?


At what point does it cease being grave robbing and become archaeology?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I'd rather be hanging in a classroom than 6 feet under.


I'm still hoping for "mistaken for a dummy until a customer notices the bones sticking out.."
 
Ktonos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.

1952...that means there is a significantly greater than zero chance that the skeleton is of a Nazi prisoner:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22483508/

I hope they are prepared to delve into a very dark corner of their history. I do applaud the students and school seeking a proper burial for this person and hopefully find out her identity.
 
buster_v
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think this is kind of nice. I could see college level biology students benefitting from a real human skeleton, but most high schools can get the information they need from a good quality plastic skeleton.  I think it is fitting to honor who she had been in life and show respect for her remains.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Somaticasual: Was it not a human being at one point, subby?
Do they not deserve the basic dignity we afford others in death?

At what point does it cease being grave robbing and become archaeology?


When it is done for edification and not profit.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've got a Spirit Halloween skeleton I dress up and keep in my bar.

A human skeleton is just....odd.

Reminds me of the human skull they "use" for Hamlet. Alas, poor Yorick.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Biology lessons are now conducted using a plastic model."

I'm pleased to hear that Janet Dickenson was able to find work after Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.
 
SAMAS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they ever catch the Medic who took it?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Afterwards, there will be a showing of the finale of "The Prisoner".
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His name was Robert Paulson...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brap: "Biology lessons are now conducted using a plastic model."

I'm pleased to hear that Janet Dickenson was able to find work after Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.


Ouch. Well-played.

Side Note: It's Janice Dickinson. I can't believe I actually know that.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What if her final wish was to be used to teach anatomy?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.

Clearly she was an outlaw that the funeral home used as a display model. Then some carnies conned it out of their hands and used it as a freakshow attraction until it was no longer profitable, so they sold it off as a dummy. It changed hands several times until it ended up as a classroom skeleton.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've got a Spirit Halloween skeleton I dress up and keep in my bar.

A human skeleton is just....odd.

Reminds me of the human skull they "use" for Hamlet. Alas, poor Yorick.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ktonos: FTA: The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.

1952...that means there is a significantly greater than zero chance that the skeleton is of a Nazi prisoner:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22483508/

I hope they are prepared to delve into a very dark corner of their history. I do applaud the students and school seeking a proper burial for this person and hopefully find out her identity.


Global market for a long time...I'd read about US markets in college, but here's a 2022 article out of Australia because I'm too lazy to search for specific matches to the US where medical research has been both highly funded and riddled with controversies from A to Z.
https://www.mja.com.au/journal/2022/216/8/skeletons-closet-time-give-human-bones-acquired-health-practitioners-educational

The study of anatomy is integral to the study of medicine. It lies at an interface between the need for body parts for research and education and the ethical responsibility to show respect for the dead.1 In the 20th century, human skeletons were acquired on a mass scale as medical students were encouraged to purchase sets of human bones. Attempts to institute a legal market were overtaken by traders using illicit international sources, particularly India, as demand outstripped supply.2 The ethical, legal and practical issues were largely ignored.3

I'd be challenged to name a topic for which gallows Fark humor isn't more applicable, but one and two posts imply an incredulity.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.