(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida doomsday preppers hoard beans, talk EMPs and plan for fall of society at annual convention   (tampabay.com) divider line
57
    More: Florida, Woman, Better World Campaign, day's first seminar, Everyday Prepper, humid breeze, 64-year-old Navy veteran, had spouses, young woman  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, those pics look pretty much spot on.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were these the survivors who would someday rebuild civilization?

No.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those plans stink.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get yo bucket o' soup on!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we still have the food riots in major cities to come, followed by all-out war, then the invention of the warp drive before First Contact.   Stick to the timelime, guys.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site gave my tablet herpes.

There may be some content behind all that crap, but I don't think I care anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kristoph57: Were these the survivors who would someday rebuild civilization?

No.


These are the f*ckers trying to tear down the existing civilisation so they can live out their MadMax fantasies.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign up early for next years DoomsDay Convention!

Save $10 when you pay in advance!
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What percentage of exhibitors/vendors have recorded an angry rant to post to Twitter or YouTube from the front seat of a full-size pickup truck?

Bonus points for branded baseball cap and wraparound shades.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a small nuclear bomb shelter for sale. Lightly used, will food supplies, although most of them are expired. Are saltine crackers from 1954 still good? Anyway, you buy it, you haul it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even want to know what "fall of society" means in Florida. Like, even farther??
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: we still have the food riots in major cities to come, followed by all-out war, then the invention of the warp drive before First Contact.   Stick to the timelime, guys.


Only 2 more years until the Bell Riots, prepping might be a good idea.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like doomsday preppers. At least I know which houses to loot first whenever civilization finally collapses.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like attending one of these would be hilarious.

Not only are there plenty of derpers to laugh at, but talk about reinforcing self-esteem and justifications that you made better choices in life than at least some people.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do they announce the date for next year's convention? Is it a sad day when they get that email?

"Dammit Bernice, looks like the Doomsday convention is on again."
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: I feel like attending one of these would be hilarious.

Not only are there plenty of derpers to laugh at, but talk about reinforcing self-esteem and justifications that you made better choices in life than at least some people.


I would love to attend one of these events. I think another Farker coined the term "Cletus safari" to describe them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bobby Linn, left, demonstrates a fire starter to an unidentified browser at the Homesteading and
Prepping Summit at the St. John's County Fairgrounds in Elkton, Fla. on Saturday, April 24, 2022.
[ CHRISTOPHER SPATA | Tampa Bay Times ]
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I like doomsday preppers. At least I know which houses to loot first whenever civilization finally collapses.


It's also good to know where all the Mormons live in your area.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I feel like attending one of these would be hilarious.

Not only are there plenty of derpers to laugh at, but talk about reinforcing self-esteem and justifications that you made better choices in life than at least some people.


Go to a gun show.
It's the same people, and you have the thrill of not knowing if someone is going to accidentally discharge a weapon.
 
schubie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No masks tho... For about 3 days while I was pregnant, I got interested in prepping. After seeing the quality of the other survivalists, my doomsday plan became charcoal grill in an unventilated room.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh no - THEY'VE DISCOVERED FIRE!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The bad guys won't be watching railroad tracks," he said.

LOL.  Yes, the imaginary bad guys will not possibly imagine that people might make use of these easy to travel relatively flat trails that crisscross the entire country where every single person in the entire country can probably think of multiple lines near them.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All you need to know is here...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Weaver95: I like doomsday preppers. At least I know which houses to loot first whenever civilization finally collapses.

It's also good to know where all the Mormons live in your area.


Already on the map. Always good to know where a supply drop might be located.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I still have a copy of a magazine, possibly called "Homesteader" that is chock full of articles about the devastation sure to come from the Y2K catastrophe.

It's fun to pull it out every few years and reflect back on the speculation and preparation taken by those who believed civilization would crumble once the new year was upon us.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why are the sort of people who wish to dispense with civilization always those who would survive about fifteen seconds without it?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: Yeah, those pics look pretty much spot on.


Just once, I'd love to see someone other than an old, overweight white guy showcasing "survival" products.

Expecting it would take 75 years to rebuild the grid

...huh? This is one of the most persistent myths among preppers - that, somehow, a single EMP would take out the entire North American power grid, and that it would take an entire generation to rebuild it. Oddly enough, folks other than preppers & panickers have been working on that potential issue for some time - we're more likely to take a solar flare than a nuclear blast, IMHO - and we're in pretty good stead in that regard.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The bad guys won't be watching railroad tracks," he said.

LOL.  Yes, the imaginary bad guys will not possibly imagine that people might make use of these easy to travel relatively flat trails that crisscross the entire country where every single person in the entire country can probably think of multiple lines near them.


...I mean, are they not watching the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where Russia keeps blowing up railroads to prevent Ukraine from receiving aid while Ukraine keeps blowing up bridges to prevent Russia from advancing?

FFS.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Evil Mackerel: Weaver95: I like doomsday preppers. At least I know which houses to loot first whenever civilization finally collapses.

It's also good to know where all the Mormons live in your area.

Already on the map. Always good to know where a supply drop might be located.


My town is full of Seventh Day Adventists who I'm sure have fully stocked cabinets with three month supplies of crackers and beans. That's where I hit first.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mugato: Yeah, those pics look pretty much spot on.

Just once, I'd love to see someone other than an old, overweight white guy showcasing "survival" products.

Expecting it would take 75 years to rebuild the grid

...huh? This is one of the most persistent myths among preppers - that, somehow, a single EMP would take out the entire North American power grid, and that it would take an entire generation to rebuild it. Oddly enough, folks other than preppers & panickers have been working on that potential issue for some time - we're more likely to take a solar flare than a nuclear blast, IMHO - and we're in pretty good stead in that regard.


Well, they're probably remember instances like the blackout in 97-ish where there was an outage in New York state that knocked out power as far away as Phoenix. THAT was a weird farking day...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: New Rising Sun: "The bad guys won't be watching railroad tracks," he said.

LOL.  Yes, the imaginary bad guys will not possibly imagine that people might make use of these easy to travel relatively flat trails that crisscross the entire country where every single person in the entire country can probably think of multiple lines near them.

...I mean, are they not watching the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where Russia keeps blowing up railroads to prevent Ukraine from receiving aid while Ukraine keeps blowing up bridges to prevent Russia from advancing?

FFS.


Keep in mind, they are assuming that the "bad guys" are as stupid as they are.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wingo.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
kozlo:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok this gif will work better.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I feel like attending one of these would be hilarious.

Not only are there plenty of derpers to laugh at, but talk about reinforcing self-esteem and justifications that you made better choices in life than at least some people.


That's exactly why you shouldn't go. Everyone is like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly, a bit of prepping is a great idea.  The thing is, people normally prep for the wrong things.  It is entirely smart for most anyone to do the following basic "prepping":

1.) Store enough food and meds in your home that everyone can survive for a couple of weeks without leaving in the event of a lockdown/pandemic/etc.  This also makes a great short-term buffer against financial disruptions.  Two weeks won't last long if you lose your job, but you can get yourself into a better frame of mind and do some problem-solving in two weeks.  Also, this is not necessarily very expensive.

2.) Have some money set back, relative to your lifestyle/problems.  A savings account is a great insurance policy against all sorts of stuff.  Most people can afford to save, but not everybody, I get it.

3.)  Have a disaster preparedness kit in your home for whatever disasters are common in your area.  When we lived in a hurricane zone, we had increased water/food/non-perishables, etc.

4.)  Have an evacuation kit/plan.  Keep all of your important documents in one place that you can grab in a hurry.  A small fireproof safe is a great option.  Keep a backup of all your pictures/documents/etc electronically offsite.  An encrypted file on the cloud is a good, cheap option.

5.)  Have an evacuation site picked out. If you have to evacuate, know where you're going, how to get there and make sure the people that care about you know where that is ahead of time.  Phone networks can become overwhelmed or go down during emergencies.

/YMMV - This is my list
//More of all this is okay too, up to a point
///Most "doomsday preppers" are harmless
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm a pepper pepper. I just want to make sure I have enough peppercorns and tabasco to last through a disaster.  As long as you got pepper, even your neighbor's  corpses taste good.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd rather be dead from the catastrophe than have to live in a world where only preppers survived it
 
debug
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Most of these morons are going to run out of blood pressure, cholesterol, and other prescription meds before the first few weeks are over, then drop dead of a heart attack or some shiat anyway.  So just make a note of your neighbors on meds, and prepare to collect all their shiat after they drop dead.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Kristoph57: Were these the survivors who would someday rebuild civilization?

No.

These are the f*ckers trying to tear down the existing civilisation so they can live out their MadMax fantasies.


EXACTLY.
And they vote consistently for one party. Go on, guess which one......
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"mostly gray-haired men whose patriotic T-shirts clung to their bellies."

hahahahaha
/I know it's mean but it's funny
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: Were these the survivors who would someday rebuild civilization?

No.


What do you mean, they play for the other team, the republicans are planning to collapse civilization.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Honestly, a bit of prepping is a great idea.  The thing is, people normally prep for the wrong things.  It is entirely smart for most anyone to do the following basic "prepping":

1.) Store enough food and meds in your home that everyone can survive for a couple of weeks without leaving in the event of a lockdown/pandemic/etc.  This also makes a great short-term buffer against financial disruptions.  Two weeks won't last long if you lose your job, but you can get yourself into a better frame of mind and do some problem-solving in two weeks.  Also, this is not necessarily very expensive.

2.) Have some money set back, relative to your lifestyle/problems.  A savings account is a great insurance policy against all sorts of stuff.  Most people can afford to save, but not everybody, I get it.

3.)  Have a disaster preparedness kit in your home for whatever disasters are common in your area.  When we lived in a hurricane zone, we had increased water/food/non-perishables, etc.

4.)  Have an evacuation kit/plan.  Keep all of your important documents in one place that you can grab in a hurry.  A small fireproof safe is a great option.  Keep a backup of all your pictures/documents/etc electronically offsite.  An encrypted file on the cloud is a good, cheap option.

5.)  Have an evacuation site picked out. If you have to evacuate, know where you're going, how to get there and make sure the people that care about you know where that is ahead of time.  Phone networks can become overwhelmed or go down during emergencies.

/YMMV - This is my list
//More of all this is okay too, up to a point
///Most "doomsday preppers" are harmless


That's pretty much what the Mormons teach, and people make fun of them for it. There is absolutely nothing wrong with some level of prep, especially when the slightest inclement weather forecast results in people stripping the grocery stores bare. We also had the added benefit of the fact that my adoptive mom canned food, so not only did we have a supply, but we had enough that we were able to eat the food we had preserved, AND it was good! :-)

Of course, there's a difference between this and a prepper convention. :-)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm a pepper pepper. I just want to make sure I have enough peppercorns and tabasco to last through a disaster.  As long as you got pepper, even your neighbor's  corpses taste good.


I know of one corpse that came pre-peppered...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After the Apocalypse, there will still be gun shows and mail order.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How to tell when the reporter hates the subject and possibly the editor:

At the final booth along the path, Austin Avery, 20, demonstrated a device called an atlatl, a heavy stick with a peg for throwing spears. He launched one 40 yards through the air into some grass. "A guy on YouTube used one of these to take down a buffalo," he said. He also had non-returning boomerangs, all handmade.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: After the Apocalypse, there will still be gun shows and mail order.

[Fark user image 850x480]


Man, I loved that movie.

/ "This is how I quit smoking."
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holy cow. I get preppie myself quite often. We got well stocked before the shortages really hit. Basically hubby's prepper instinct coincided with mine and he agreed to a spendy purchase of stuff we would need in February 2020.

I worry about the stuff those folks are worried about, but I try to keep perspective. There's a site shiat hits the fan or something, where folks who live in countries that have had "events" live and they say it's nothing like the apocalypse these folks are imagining.

I have urges to get "emergency" stuff all the time. I've learned to do a sanity check with hubby because it can get out of hand and all you have to show for it is a silly appliance or crappy tasting "food".
 
debug
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
non-returning boomerangs


So a stick?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.