(CNN)   Day 78: Russia destroys more of what it thinks of as Russia, still sore that NATO won't engage, rages as Finland closer to joining NATO, stops selling gas to countries that stopped buying its gas. Confused? We'll discuss on today's Ukraine thread   (cnn.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*taps mic*

"Hello, is this thing on???"
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Everyone wants to avoid" direct clash between Russia and NATO, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that "everyone wants to avoid" a direct clash between Russia and NATO, but added that Russia will be ready to give "the most decisive response" to those who would try to get involved in the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Everyone wants to avoid a direct clash between Russia and NATO: Both Russia and NATO, and, most importantly, Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.

"At the same time, Russia will be ready to give the most decisive response to the side that tries to somehow get into Ukraine and get into the special operation being carried out by the Russian armed forces," he added.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't forget the orcs just lost most of a battalion trying to bridge a river (twice) under precision artillery fire.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kremlin says foreign energy companies that fall under Russia's sanctions won't participate in gas supplies

Foreign energy companies under Russian sanctions won't be able to participate in gas supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Blocking sanctions have been introduced. Therefore, there will be no relations with these companies, they are simply prohibited," Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call, commenting on the decree published the day before.

On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a list of 31 foreign companies -- all current or former subsidiaries of Russian state gas company Gazprom -- which are now subject to special economic measures, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Among the companies on the list are Gazprom Germania GmbH, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd., and the operator of the Polish part of the pipeline Yamal-Europe.

German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday that Germany had found alternative suppliers to Gazprom Germania.

''Last night Putin published a decree that European gas suppliers will now be sanctioned by Russia. In Germany, Gazprom and its subsidiaries are affected, which means that some of the subsidiaries now no longer receive gas from Russia,'' Habeck told the German parliament without providing further details on the alternative suppliers.
You won't buy from me?  I won't sell to you.  Take that!  You weren't trying to?  Why not???
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

"you can't fire me! I quit!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Map of Russian cellphone sim cards within Ukraine likely shows where the troops are located.  Ukraine recording the calls and expects to identify the callers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Calls expected to sound like "Mom? Dad?  I went to fight in Ukraine and my tank broke down.  Can you come get me?"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x946]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I wonder if the perfectly circular patterns around Melitopol and Kherson are artifacts of geolocation or OCD troop placement.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You vant gas?'
*PHARPPOOTSKI*
'And there's lotz more of zat as I'm full of cabbage-rolls, coffee & RAGE!!'
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this the only song on the Russian jukebox?

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
Russia's Dmitry Medvedev threatens NATO with nuclear war over helping Ukraine.
Medvedev, deputy chairman of the security council, said that NATO sending weapons, training Ukrainians "increases the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

notmyjab: Is this the only song on the Russian jukebox?


The Flirts - Jukebox (Don't Put Another Dime) Stereo
Youtube WJ3XOqm0miA
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It will be interesting to see if the reclaiming of territory yesterday will allow their new artillery to stop the resupply of the 22k troops to the immediate south. The M777 has a range of 25 miles.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Also

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
