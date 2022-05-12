 Skip to content
(NPR)   Victims of last year's Surfside condo collapse reach settlement for one BILLION dollars. Damn. Now I want my condo to collapse   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It will be years before they see checks if I had to guess.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
37 cents total after attorney fees
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, you'd better have insurance if you hope your condo collapses. They aren't selling it to anyone with over 4 stories I think, now in Florida.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Difficulty: You or your dead family member must have been inside the condo at the time of the collapse to partake in this settlement.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
God damn it, they shouldn't have gotten a penny. The damage was obvious, the engineer they hired told them to fix it, they dragged their feet and all those stupid jerks died. This was a wonderful warning to others.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cool, now whos going to prison for the deaths of these people?
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: God damn it, they shouldn't have gotten a penny. The damage was obvious, the engineer they hired told them to fix it, they dragged their feet and all those stupid jerks died. This was a wonderful warning to others.


Sometimes "small govt deregulation" means you die in a pile of rubble that used to be your home.
 
geggy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought it was odd that the Israel Defense Force showed up to assist with the search and rescue of the collapsed condo which was one block from Jared Kushner's home. One of the Giuliani's former staff, Jerome Hauer who served as a liaison between the US Army and IDF specialized in collapsing buildings pre-9/11. He was the one who contributed to the decision to purchase E-Team to erect emergency response system in NYC in August of 2001.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know if "spiffy" is the right word here. I bet they'd rather still have their condos.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because of this horrible tragedy, companies are exploring new architectural designs and materials.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, you'd better have insurance if you hope your condo collapses. They aren't selling it to anyone with over 4 stories I think, now in Florida.


It's any condo built before 1995.
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Cool, now whos going to prison for the deaths of these people?


The HOA knew about the problems.  During HOA meetings the residents refused to spend money to have the issues taken care of.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: I don't know if "spiffy" is the right word here. I bet they'd rather still have their condos.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fissile: Meatsim1: Cool, now whos going to prison for the deaths of these people?

The HOA knew about the problems.  During HOA meetings the residents refused to spend money to have the issues taken care of.


At least they got a big settlement for the problems they themselves caused.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geggy: I thought it was odd that the Israel Defense Force showed up to assist with the search and rescue of the collapsed condo which was one block from Jared Kushner's home. One of the Giuliani's former staff, Jerome Hauer who served as a liaison between the US Army and IDF specialized in collapsing buildings pre-9/11. He was the one who contributed to the decision to purchase E-Team to erect emergency response system in NYC in August of 2001.


So you're saying saltwater doesn't melt steel beams?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: 37 cents total after attorney fees


I joined a class action suit a while back for defective computer RAM. IIRC I got like $5 out of it.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the people who long ignored and only finally acted on their building's failing structural integrity are rewarded for doing nothing with a large settlement?

Sounds very America.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gleeman: Fabric_Man: 37 cents total after attorney fees

I joined a class action suit a while back for defective computer RAM. IIRC I got like $5 out of it.


Lucky. I had the click of death Zip drive, still had the original packaging that they required to do the settlement payout (the barcode) and I didn't see a dime. Also, Iomega has not since seen a dime of mine.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geggy: I thought it was odd that the Israel Defense Force showed up to assist with the search and rescue of the collapsed condo which was one block from Jared Kushner's home. One of the Giuliani's former staff, Jerome Hauer who served as a liaison between the US Army and IDF specialized in collapsing buildings pre-9/11. He was the one who contributed to the decision to purchase E-Team to erect emergency response system in NYC in August of 2001.


I'm not sure about any conspiracy related stuff, but as I recall there were a number of Israeli citizens occupying the building, including someone high ranking(?) within their government.
 
