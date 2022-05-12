 Skip to content
(NPR)   Las Vegas is struggling with rising violence in schools. Have they considered more guns? Maybe arming teachers and custodians? Autocannons in the hallways?
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget "tax cuts" subby.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dress codes would probably help. Also, they should consider whether CRT may be causing divisions in the schools, which could lead to some expressions of violence. Additionally, there may be books -- either in classrooms, libraries, or student backpacks -- that deal with overly sensitive topics that cause uncomfortable questions in students' minds which some may respond to with violence. Also, they should consider posting the Ten Commandments as a reminder to students of what moral behavior rooted in traditional values looks like. And open each day with a moment of prayer/silence so that the children can focus their minds. Which of course should be followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Maybe the National Anthem, too, it would probably be good to throw that in. Also, if they're not using vouchers to let students who want to leave for schools that don't include undesirables in their populations, they definitely should. I mean, sure, that takes away money from the overall school system and puts it into the hands of private and often religious institutions, but if lots of students take advantage it's not like the public schools need that money anyway, right? If problems continue, they should consider replacing traditional teachers with retired soldiers. Then, when they arm the teachers, they could give them heavier grade weapons because they've been trained in how to use them. If there's going to be an arms race, you don't want to lose on caliber.

There's lots of solutions out there. You just have to be willing to try.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't be silly, subby.  They'll overturn Brown first, then arm the remaining children.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have they tried medicating the students?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why should the kids be more civil when the adults in our society aren't?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More security, obv

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Dress codes would probably help. Also, they should consider whether CRT may be causing divisions in the schools, which could lead to some expressions of violence.


Let's all just agree CRT computer monitors are a thing of the past and move on.  No need for violence.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Schools?
There's legal prostitution right outside Clark County, gambling, and weed all while being 24 hours.
These children are chomping to spread their wings.
Let these young energetic go-getters in the job market YESTERDAY!
#childlaborlawsareajoke
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised that there are no slot machines in the schools. They should try putting some in and see if that helps stop the violence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clark County schools are primarily funded by gaming revenue.  It's how LV keeps its taxes so low.  Now, they've also decided to use gaming revenue to pay for bonds that were used to finance the new football stadium they bought for Mark Davis.  When the economy goes downhill, gaming revenue is one of the first things to fail.  They'll still be on the hook for those stadium bonds and if they can't cover they will have to take funding from schools.  A terrible situation to be in, but that's what they chose.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Auto cannons could do wonders reducing running in halls and increasing funeral home profits is a nice fringe benefit.

/Do I have to mention that this is sarcasm?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: Pocket Ninja: Dress codes would probably help. Also, they should consider whether CRT may be causing divisions in the schools, which could lead to some expressions of violence.

Let's all just agree CRT computer monitors are a thing of the past and move on.  No need for violence.


Smash players frown on your shenanigans.

/no latency in CRTs
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we can put enough guns in enough hands, we will have peace at last.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The previous presidential administration did look into this same topic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mental health is going to be the downfall of this country. Genes be gettin thin.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Auto cannons could do wonders reducing running in halls and increasing funeral home profits is a nice fringe benefit.

/Do I have to mention that this is sarcasm?


You could probably just rehab an old ww2 machine gun and it would have the same effect but be cheaper.
 
jman144
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hows the lead situation down there? I know the background, but I have a feeling Flint is not the only place in the whole country with lead-in-the-water issues.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.moddb.comView Full Size

"WELCOME TO HYDE PARK MIDDLE SCHOOL.  PLEASE SURRENDER YOUR BACKPACKS FOR EXAMINATION."
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Creoena: Pocket Ninja: Dress codes would probably help. Also, they should consider whether CRT may be causing divisions in the schools, which could lead to some expressions of violence.

Let's all just agree CRT computer monitors are a thing of the past and move on.  No need for violence.


Green screen is ok, but amber text will drive me right to the edge!
 
mr0x
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kids and their classical music!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since we're throwing out suggestions... have they  tried reducing illegal immigration?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Dress codes would probably help. Also, they should consider whether CRT may be causing divisions in the schools, which could lead to some expressions of violence. Additionally, there may be books -- either in classrooms, libraries, or student backpacks -- that deal with overly sensitive topics that cause uncomfortable questions in students' minds which some may respond to with violence. Also, they should consider posting the Ten Commandments as a reminder to students of what moral behavior rooted in traditional values looks like. And open each day with a moment of prayer/silence so that the children can focus their minds. Which of course should be followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Maybe the National Anthem, too, it would probably be good to throw that in. Also, if they're not using vouchers to let students who want to leave for schools that don't include undesirables in their populations, they definitely should. I mean, sure, that takes away money from the overall school system and puts it into the hands of private and often religious institutions, but if lots of students take advantage it's not like the public schools need that money anyway, right? If problems continue, they should consider replacing traditional teachers with retired soldiers. Then, when they arm the teachers, they could give them heavier grade weapons because they've been trained in how to use them. If there's going to be an arms race, you don't want to lose on caliber.

There's lots of solutions out there. You just have to be willing to try.


Or. End public schools.
No one wants or has the money to pay teachers.
We could save billions.  And, the fix is make TV companies create, at their own expense, YouTube videos parents could use to make their kids less stupid farks?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Clark County schools are primarily funded by gaming revenue.  It's how LV keeps its taxes so low.  Now, they've also decided to use gaming revenue to pay for bonds that were used to finance the new football stadium they bought for Mark Davis.  When the economy goes downhill, gaming revenue is one of the first things to fail.  They'll still be on the hook for those stadium bonds and if they can't cover they will have to take funding from schools.  A terrible situation to be in, but that's what they chose.


But we have legal weed that people voted for so the taxes can benefit society, except a lot of folks still buy the illegal stuff from their old dealers for half the price.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well Vegas is a shiathole in the sand with a lot of shiatty people who went there chasing that vegas dream, it shouldn't exist and won't exist in the near future. So let them shoot it out?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why should the kids be more civil when the adults in our society aren't?


THIS.  It's a top-down problem.
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meet the Engineer
Youtube SNgNBsCI4EA
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The solution is assymetric warfare.  Issue the students being attacked javelin missles.  Javelins work.

Or have they tried appeasement of the students doing the attacking?

Have they tried sanctions?  Actually this might work.  Sanction the shiat out of the violent students and their parents.  Freeze their bank accounts.  Seize their vehicles.  Get the parents to pressure their violent children into ending the aggression.

Make the lives of the violent students a living hell.  Not the type of hell that bleeding hearts think the kids already live.  A real true hell.  Summon demons and monsters from the dark planes to infest their homes and posses their minds.  Damn their souls to the lower reaches with the arcane rituals.  Make them irredeemable.  They nearly are anyways.
 
I sound fat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The best way to stop a delinquent with a gun is to have an honor student with a gun.

or something.  I missed armed children day in brainwashing class.
 
