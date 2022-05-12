 Skip to content
(Slate)   You've probably never heard of the country Transnistria, but here's why it's likely to be Russia's next target for invasion. Better warm up their tractors   (slate.com) divider line
88 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2022 at 8:50 AM



3 Comments
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Transnistria is not a country. It's a region of Moldova that Russia has appropriated, garrisoned, and forced the Ruble on as part of its policy that anywhere Russian is spoken, those people and that country are part of Russia.

Unfortunately I don't know what the Russian equivalent for "Volksdeutsch" is, but it's not like Russia needs the Lebensraum*.


"Lebensraum" is literally "living room"; not to be confused with "Essraum", which is "dining room".
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
By this point, Subby, I think anyone who's casually browsed any of the Ukrainian threads has heard of Transnistria.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The landlocked area between two enemies of Russia, one of which is already at war with them?
 
