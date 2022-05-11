 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Sources report that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has broken the siege of Kharkiv and forced Russian troops and artillery to retreat to defensive positions, which is exposing the entire flank of the Russian southern offensive   (forbes.com) divider line
GlenndanZig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whooo! Another military article on Forbes.  Did Ethan write it?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vlad just got his teeth kicked in by Ukraine. Maybe he should double down on his threats? Or lie more! Yeah! That'll fix it!
🙄
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's time for you to drink your cup of tea, Mr. Putin.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have decided to spam the war threads with Ukranian artwork today.  Maybe tomorrow, too.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Poster available from: https://againstwar.gallery/products/door

/not flood, but probably a post / poster per thread
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL

This is amazing. I'm stunned they are able to take them on this far from their supply points and keep pressing them.

SLAVA UKRAINE!
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Animals backed into a corner become irrational.  Putin is dying and is already acting irrationally.

Over/under on time to first tactical nuke dropped on Ukraine's head?

/Or Finland's?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: Animals backed into a corner become irrational.  Putin is dying and is already acting irrationally.

Over/under on time to first tactical nuke dropped on Ukraine's head?

/Or Finland's?


I honestly don't think he'll find anyone to carry out the order.
 
comrade
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do they outflank the Russians without going into Russia? Russia can just keep resupplying the south through their long border.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
poster.keepcalmandposters.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
B..b.but the southern offensive was the most successful offensive!

Better wait until Putin has fed a Russian colonel to the dogs before telling him.

Or call up the Magic Sharpie:
These units, Mr. President are attacking backwards, but wait!  Here is a unit no one has heard crossing right through the Ukraine lines!  Look at it go, Mr. President!  What?  Ukraine president on line 1 pleading for mercy?  Ha ha.  We'll call him back.  Can you sign my exit visa, now?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: Animals backed into a corner become irrational.  Putin is dying and is already acting irrationally.

Over/under on time to first tactical nuke dropped on Ukraine's head?

/Or Finland's?


He might want to but I seriously doubt their inventory could even be used at this point.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder what Vlad is going to do when his war just collapses and everyone just comes home...?
🤔
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tucker's gonna be super-concerned about all our wasteful spending on Ukraine tonight.
 
virgo47
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

comrade: Russia can just keep resupplying


They would have to start first.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Tucker's gonna be super-concerned about all our wasteful spending on Ukraine tonight.


The GOP are worried that Biden is going to get the credit for beating the Russians.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: Animals backed into a corner become irrational.  Putin is dying and is already acting irrationally.

Over/under on time to first tactical nuke dropped on Ukraine's head?

/Or Finland's?


Finland would be a very bad idea right now, given the new mutual defense treaty with the UK.  That would be a direct conflict with NATO, which they really don't want.

The UA is kicking their ass in a farking proxy war right now.  If actual NATO troops, and the full spectrum of toys, intel, and coordination kicked in... well, let's just say it would get messy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I fully support the systematic extermination of all non-surrendering Russian forces in Ukraine.  And even those in Russia who look like they might be staging before moving into Ukraine.

The only good invader is a dead one.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The worst part is going to be the first person shooters that come out of this.  They will be freaking weird.

The Russian side will have badass tanks, that have no fuel, blow up on one hit and show up on the enemy radar.

The Ukranian side will have 100 unarmed civilians you have to constantly protect just walking around the map, like it's a regular Tuesday, and they yell at you for saving their life because it's loud.

The best part, though, is not shooting and stealing tanks with tractors.  Talk about innovation.  The ukranian farmer class is OP.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Glad to see those weapons are going to good use.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

comrade: How do they outflank the Russians without going into Russia? Russia can just keep resupplying the south through their long border.


You will get a rifle and you will get some ammo.  When the guy in front of you gets shot, take his rifle.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Exactly, because the Kharkiv front was supposed to divert soldiers from the Odesa front, but Russias Kharkiv salient was exposed because Russia stopped pressuring Kyiv.

You could see that Russias entire plan is unraveling because the plan in of itself is highly inflexible, much less Russias unbelievable problems with logistics and competent leadership.
 
