(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: Everything you need to know about what the hell's happening to Bitcoin. TL;DR: It's a scam, stupid, and it's falling apart
52
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much. But hey, you've got to play to win, right?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.

I really hope they are still invested.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Say what you will...at least the Tulips actually existed
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fools gold
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bitcoin is failing? Oh... that's a shame. Anyhow... *fires off another COBOL compile*
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the sole way to make money off an investment is suckering someone else into paying more than you did, then you don't really have much of an investment.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.

I really hope they are still invested.


Sadly, like last time, the narrative has probably just changed to "HODL"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not buying bitcoin till Dave Ramsey says it's OK.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salador
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WGMI 💎 🙌 TO THE MOON🚀🚀🚀🛕
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.

I really hope they are still invested.


I mean...I can support getting one over on "The Man"...but crypto and NFT are just stupid.

/ I got one over on Bezos the other day. An audiobook was marked "on sale" when there was definitely no sale and it definitely was NOT the daily audiobook sale.

// that'll learn him, me and my 516 audiobooks.

/// I swear that I don't have an audiobook problem
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know if Bitcoin is a scam so much as a pyramid scheme.  Value increases only as long as you can find someone below you willing to purchase for that price.  Exchanges, however, can be a scam.  Some dude in Turkey who ran an exchange vanished with $2B of other people's coins right before they outlawed crypto.  It'd be like a bank being robbed by the branch manager.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NSCSB:  I received an email the other day saying that I had an invoice through PayPal that I had bought $500 of Bitcoin.  I tried to report it but PayPal denied it and I had to read my TOS to figure out why they did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.

I really hope they are still invested.


Of course they want you to join.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Pretty much. But hey, you've got to play to win, right?


Close, but I believe it's, "You've got to play so that they can win."

/also applies to any other form of organized gambling you care to name
 
Jurodan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I don't know if Bitcoin is a scam so much as a pyramid scheme.  Value increases only as long as you can find someone below you willing to purchase for that price.  Exchanges, however, can be a scam.  Some dude in Turkey who ran an exchange vanished with $2B of other people's coins right before they outlawed crypto.  It'd be like a bank being robbed by the branch manager.


Do you... not consider pyramid schemes a scam?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I don't know if Bitcoin is a scam so much as a pyramid scheme.  Value increases only as long as you can find someone below you willing to purchase for that price.  Exchanges, however, can be a scam.  Some dude in Turkey who ran an exchange vanished with $2B of other people's coins right before they outlawed crypto.  It'd be like a bank being robbed by the branch manager.


No. Pyramid and Ponzi schemes actually pretend to offer the investor something that has real value.
This is a "send your dollar now!" scheme, in which the con artists offers literally nothing, and the sucker is so stupid he still gives him money.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But, my ape. My precious, bored ape.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back when there was still a lot of frenzy about doge I put a thousand bucks on the table to play in the chop. Lots of short transactions later, I was up 200, and got my money off the table.

I won.

I won because I wasn't stupid enough to think this was a real investment strategy. I was always ready to get my money off the table, and I didn't leave it there while I slept.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Odd. I don't see Fark's Holy Trinity of Crypto in here defending this.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good.
The world doesn't need a currency based solely on uselessly using energy.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where are all the local Fark cryptonuts to tell me about how things have been going so well for El Salvador since they started taking crypto?

/CSB: I have about 0.0005 coin that I mined years and years ago basically as a proof of concept about using idle GPU cycles. I moved wallets around the start of this year and it's down %56 since then. I can't even imagine what that would be like if you had invested anything more than a few hundred.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nearly 40 percent of Bitcoin holders have lost all the money they'd invested in the currency

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Instead of bitcoin, and after careful abalysis, I've decided to put my life's savings into the next 80-1 shot that enters the Kentucky Derby.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Pretty much. But hey, you've got to play to win, right?


You miss all the shots you don't take!

/I keed, it's garbage
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If the sole way to make money off an investment is suckering someone else into paying more than you did, then you don't really have much of an investment.


Isn't that what most commodity trading is? Gold, silver, oranges, etc.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I told you people Beanie Babies was where it's at.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can almost always find SOMEBODY to buy in as long as people can get their money out. It really is a psychological key. Ponzi and Madoff knew that. You always pay the people off who want out.

Because once you can't do that, EVERYONE knows they are the one who can't get out. And they are RIGHT! The jig is up. "Walk quickly to the exit. Do not run."

The exchange guy yesterday who levelled with everyone and just fessed up that too many orders at once, or too many sells can not be handled ... he said what NEVER could have been said.

And now there will never be enough buyers, and way way too many sellers.

You are watching a PANIC developing. Like a 1907 Panic. Maybe the Great Depression. This will not be like 2008, where a bunch of guys talked about buyouts and failsafes and stop gaps. There will be none of that. People are going to lose everything. A lot of people.

So many people talked about Tulip Mania. Well, it was all fun and games until the bust. People need to go back and read that part. The ugly ugly part is coming. Failures like this have OFTEN brought down governments and have led to killings.

Guys like Warren Buffett are salivating. "Buy when there is blood in the streets" they used to say. They were not exaggerating.

/ I confess that I am amazed that Liz Warren and others who knew better just let this go.
// And everyone knew better.
/// Matt Damon has a lot of splainin to do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.
No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.
I really hope they are still invested.


Yeah, bitcoin seemed to bring out a certain personality trait where if you disagreed the bitcoin buyers felt compelled to tell you repeatedly how you were "missing out".

Like Amway sales people.
Or cutco knife salesmen.
Or snake oil salesmen
Or. . .
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pokécoin. Gotta catch 'em all.
 
deanis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Back when there was still a lot of frenzy about doge I put a thousand bucks on the table to play in the chop. Lots of short transactions later, I was up 200, and got my money off the table.

I won.

I won because I wasn't stupid enough to think this was a real investment strategy. I was always ready to get my money off the table, and I didn't leave it there while I slept.


Could have done the same at a blackjack table
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jurodan: syrynxx: I don't know if Bitcoin is a scam so much as a pyramid scheme.  Value increases only as long as you can find someone below you willing to purchase for that price.  Exchanges, however, can be a scam.  Some dude in Turkey who ran an exchange vanished with $2B of other people's coins right before they outlawed crypto.  It'd be like a bank being robbed by the branch manager.

Do you... not consider pyramid schemes a scam?


At least Pyramid schemes usually sell something
 
Herbie555
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Say what you will...at least the Tulips actually existed


I first learned about the Tulip bubble from a talk Neil Gaiman have during the comic book collecting/hoarding craze.

His sentiment was essentially: "At least they could *eat* the Tulips when the market collapsed, you stupid SOBs."
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jurodan: syrynxx: I don't know if Bitcoin is a scam so much as a pyramid scheme.  Value increases only as long as you can find someone below you willing to purchase for that price.  Exchanges, however, can be a scam.  Some dude in Turkey who ran an exchange vanished with $2B of other people's coins right before they outlawed crypto.  It'd be like a bank being robbed by the branch manager.

Do you... not consider pyramid schemes a scam?


Not if I'm at the top of the pyramid I don't
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Back when there was still a lot of frenzy about doge I put a thousand bucks on the table to play in the chop. Lots of short transactions later, I was up 200, and got my money off the table.

I won.

I won because I wasn't stupid enough to think this was a real investment strategy. I was always ready to get my money off the table, and I didn't leave it there while I slept.


I'm curious...did you keep tracking it to see what would have happened had you stayed on? I suspect you would've lost it all, but am wondering if you kept track.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.


Sounds like Amway back in the day.  God help you if you had even a casual acquaintance who sold Amway back in the '80s.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Back when there was still a lot of frenzy about doge I put a thousand bucks on the table to play in the chop. Lots of short transactions later, I was up 200, and got my money off the table.

I won.

I won because I wasn't stupid enough to think this was a real investment strategy. I was always ready to get my money off the table, and I didn't leave it there while I slept.


I put a dollar in the lottery scratcher dispenser machine. Got a ticket that won $20. I took my $20 and left.

A crypto fool would have spent the $20 to buy more scratchers. And they would likely have ended up with a couple $1 or $2 winners. Then they'd have spent those to get more scratchers, and would have busted on both.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Say what you will...at least the Tulips actually existed


Hilariously, no they didn't.  What was being sold weren't tulips themselves, but - for lack of a better word - futures on offshoots of tulip bulbs.  And in some extreme cases, offshhots of offshoots that hadn't even offshot yet.  And the sheer number of contracted offshoots exceeded the possible offshoots by about an order of magnitude.  The people with the tulips were fine, and could even sell them for money.  The bubble was for eggs from a hen that hadn't even been laid yet.
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Beanie babys provide fibre but do not taste like legumes.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.

I really hope they are still invested.


If you have to go out into the street and beat up your friends about this amazing new form of money....

It's probably not money.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If the sole way to make money off an investment is suckering someone else into paying more than you did, then you don't really have much of an investment.


I mean you're not wrong. It's just that you're also describing an index fund.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm not buying bitcoin till Dave Ramsey says it's OK.


You mean until Dave Ramsey tells you that Jesus would buy Bitcoin.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: W_Scarlet: Back when there was still a lot of frenzy about doge I put a thousand bucks on the table to play in the chop. Lots of short transactions later, I was up 200, and got my money off the table.

I won.

I won because I wasn't stupid enough to think this was a real investment strategy. I was always ready to get my money off the table, and I didn't leave it there while I slept.

I'm curious...did you keep tracking it to see what would have happened had you stayed on? I suspect you would've lost it all, but am wondering if you kept track.


Absolutely. It remained, and remains a morbid curiosity to me. I was never really "on", most of my exchanges were bought, then subsequently sold within a few hours. I will say my highest purchase price was .40, leading up to Musk's SNL appearance, (sold that at .50). My lowest purchase price was .12, sold at .13 some weeks after.

If we presume that I *did* get onboard during the SNL hype and *stay*, at 40, my 1000 would be worth maybe 250 right now.
 
eagles95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only bitcoin i had I won from cashapp. And I sold it and put that money into normal stocks (amazon, apple, dell, tesla) All my old co-workers said I should be selling my stocks and putting it into Bitcoin.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

Sounds like Amway back in the day.  God help you if you had even a casual acquaintance who sold Amway back in the '80s.


Or 90s.

I had family who would gang up on me.

I went to an Amway meeting at the HQ in Grand Rapids once. It was the eeriest shiat I've ever seen, and I used to infiltrate cults for fun. The Amway crowd at that meeting had this glassy-eyed look. They talked about their "future fortune" as if it was a certainty, and they all equated getting filthy stinking rich with being Good Christians who would have Glory waiting for them in the Kingdom of Heaven, because God wants them to be wealthy.

It was the cultiest cult I've ever culted. They didn't worship the leader (Super Quadruple-Diamond Founder Crown whatever-the-fark DeVos)... They worshiped the fortune the leader promised. These were people who had made an actual cult-like religion out of money itself. Not even money in hand, but promised money that would never, ever come for the vast majority of them.

I felt like I'd walked into the Village of the Damned, or the village in Midsommar, or maybe like I was a black guy at a family "reunion" in the movie "Get Out."
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: There are some, acquaintances, that have been pitching crypto to anyone that will give them the time of the day.

No matter how often you tell them you aren't interested.

I really hope they are still invested.

I mean...I can support getting one over on "The Man"...but crypto and NFT are just stupid.

/ I got one over on Bezos the other day. An audiobook was marked "on sale" when there was definitely no sale and it definitely was NOT the daily audiobook sale.

// that'll learn him, me and my 516 audiobooks.

/// I swear that I don't have an audiobook problem


I didn't think I'd see something more worthless rising and cratering faster than Beanie Babies, but then some genius thought of NFTs.

Warhol would have loved it, I think.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: iheartscotch: Say what you will...at least the Tulips actually existed

Hilariously, no they didn't.  What was being sold weren't tulips themselves, but - for lack of a better word - futures on offshoots of tulip bulbs.  And in some extreme cases, offshhots of offshoots that hadn't even offshot yet.  And the sheer number of contracted offshoots exceeded the possible offshoots by about an order of magnitude.  The people with the tulips were fine, and could even sell them for money.  The bubble was for eggs from a hen that hadn't even been laid yet.


But...there were, in fact, actual tulips. Yes, they sold bulb futures and grand-bulb futures and WAY more than they could conceivably grow but the actual original bulb existed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If the sole way to make money off an investment is suckering someone else into paying more than you did, then you don't really have much of an investment.


But that's the whole concept and logic of buying homes.  And everyone supports that b.s.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope this whole crypto and NFT thing goes under.
 
