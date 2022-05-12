 Skip to content
(MSN)   Does time seem to fly faster as you get older? Here's the real reason for that   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's ask Link about that.
 
Pocket Ninja
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because as you grow older the proportion of time you spend on any given thing grows shorter and shorter compared to the total amount of time you've lived. If you're 10, and you spend a month traveling with your family, that's a non-insignificant chunk of your whole existence. If you're 50 and do the same, it's just a blink.

Also, God's kind of an asshole.
 
gopher321
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pineal gland.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because life, and everything, is more fun the older you get.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzz - What? A global flu pandemic? When dafuq did that happen?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Particularly when arthritis sets in, right?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lol penis gland
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Einstein briefed his team with the following quote: "When you sit with a nice girl for two hours you think it's only a minute, but when you sit on a hot stove for a minute you think it's two hours. That's relativity."

I hope he didn't really say that
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like clarkson's take from the 80s special....
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He was just saying that to light a fire under his team....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The days get longer, the years get shorter.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tempus Fugit (2008 Remaster)
Youtube YGsq3ya1-8Y
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep, and the selective editing your brain does for already-experienced things.  Ties in with inattentive blindness.  Once your brain gets bored with something, it stops recording it.

Human brains are built to become stupider over time for efficiency.
 
fatassbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Username etc.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because it is.
With every sun that rises, you are consuming a larger percentage of the time you've got left.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you are doing entirely new things time passes slower because you are learning. When you are doing the same thing every day the days are interchangeable and time passes quicker.

For example, when you start a new job the first year seems to last much longer than the second. When you first have children those first years are long because you are learning to do so much new. As a child you are constantly learning new things.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same folks who brought you Abe Lincoln's famous "Anything's a dildo..." adage.
 
Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life goes by in the blink of an eye.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An MSN link for science? Couldn't you find some pop-science dreck like Mythbusters or a TED talk?
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a person who's getting older, time doesn't go faster, your sense of how long ago seems shorter.  If you put time into the context of something you remember then it changes.  Digital media adds to the confusion.  We look at pictures and movies and listen to music that's as good as the day it was recorded and it lasts forever.

1950s photography
Fark user imageView Full Size


1980s photography
Fark user imageView Full Size


2010s photography
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me- I think I left a kettle going on the stove in 1993...


Better go check on that
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You start observing the world less and maundering about in your own skull more. "When did that happen?" is the generic question you ask more.

/Trust me
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm glad he did
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 56 and I think life is both flying by and taking way too long.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my issue is getting sucked in a YouTube hole. I don't think it's even basing anything on recommendations. Next think I know it's 2AM and I didn't even get supper.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

40 years ago.

/No.  No.  That can't be.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
meth.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That's the naive made up explanation that the article talks about at the beginning.
Scientists have told us for years that the reason is that we're encoding memories less often. This article extends that to mental processing in general.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

You probably don't loose track of when you should be yelling at clouds, thought.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ah, a cinder track. If you fall when you're running on a cinder track you'll yell at more than clouds.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yup. After 20 years, I'm going to stop encoding Fark.  Life is too short.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"How long were the days of our passage; how soon they were over."  Joseph Conrad
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Being 71, I can tell you that time is accelerating constantly. The last two years have been the most boring period of my farking life, because of the pandemic, and they have just flown by.
 
geggy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I notice the first car trip to a destination of the unknown feels like it is taking forever but then in the next few more trips, time feels shorter.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I also noticed time started going by 5x faster after I had a kid.

This thread reminded me I'm gonna be 36 in a couple weeks.  Ugh.
 
strutin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

There was a quote by big pig peaches upthread:

"The days get longer, the years get shorter."

i *FELT* those words.

/and farkied them with them
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Well. That explains a lot.
 
Algebrat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You say that, but in a few hours you'll come back to this thread, Ctrl-F your name without thinking, see this response, and involuntarily encode it in your memory. Hi!
 
Lapdance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ever think of it as due to Routines? Here you go every day pretty much doing the same damn thing every day over & over again. Think I'll take a Nap!
 
