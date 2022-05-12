 Skip to content
(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   UFO spotted over East Tennessee. No word on which trailer park it was over   (wvlt.tv) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to be the Roswell of the East?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's more than one loon in this story
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The dossier bulges thicker.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"That's starting to depress me about UFOs. The fact that they cross galaxies...and always end up in places like Fyfe, Alabama."
-bill hicks
 
Godscrack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I SAW THIS UFO IN ARIZONA.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline: East Tennessee 'UFO' identity a mystery
Video: It's an Alphabet loon balloon
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like a jellyfish.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Headline: East Tennessee 'UFO' identity a mystery
Video: It's an Alphabet loon balloon


99 loonballons!

/ Get Nena on the phone!
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trailer parks are cursed. I'll never forget a friend telling me about a small local tornado everyone was talking about, how it was on the highway behind him as he drove home from work. He was trying to outrun it, but of course that won't happen: "Fortunately, that's when I passed the trailer park, and it turned away towards the trailer park."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they don't know what it is how do they know it's a UFO
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
landing strips for gay Martians

The Dead Milkmen - Stuart
Youtube 71PNZH1OaW0
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks like an unused condom.

/ comment brought to you by Trojan
 
Godscrack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
