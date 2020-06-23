 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The Finns have entered the Nato chat "without delay"   (bbc.com)
63
    Nato membership, Finland's security, Norway, member of Nato, expansion process, Finland, extent, borders  
•       •       •

1254 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 May 2022 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)



63 Comments     (+0 »)
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lordy The Dark Lord of the Krokodiluvians won't be very happy about this.
but fark him
murderous twat
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are fire engines red?
Russians are red, too.
The Finns fought the Russians.
Fire engines are always rushin'
Which is why fire engines are red.

Finns kill Russians for sport.  They're just asking for a mashup with the other neighborhood kids.

/ Close as I get to a pun
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent. Welcome to the club, Fins!
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Why are fire engines red?
Russians are red, too.
The Finns fought the Russians.
Fire engines are always rushin'
Which is why fire engines are red.

Finns kill Russians for sport.  They're just asking for a mashup with the other neighborhood kids.

/ Close as I get to a pun


My anaconda don't want none unless you got puns, hun!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finns and their "sisu" will be a very useful participant in NATO.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden is standing next in line.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sweden is standing next in line.


Yep, Sweden will follow right behind. It's been a wake-up call.

Hell, NATO may get Austria too.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? This is what happens when the bully finally gets punched in the nose by someone. They know now they can join NATO thanks to Putin showing exactly how strong his army really is.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?


Eh, he'll just use it to validate his claim that the west is ganging up on him through NATO. Everything he warned the Russian people about is being proven true.

And remember, he completely controls the media in Russia - there's no opposing view.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia was so scared Ukraine might join NATO that it used it as a pretext for invasion. And in doing so rallied NATO like no event before, ultimately leading to a quadrupling the amount of Russia's border shared by a NATO countries.

Putin remains a master strategist.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's sounding more and more like he really was believing his own propaganda that the West and NATO would just clutch their pearls and gasp.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?


the only thing that would have entered his tiny mind regarding this would be Finland would never dare and the rest of NATO would be frozen in fear at his bravado and daring do regarding taking over Ukraine.
This is what happens when your echo chamber is also your arsehole.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: Russia was so scared Ukraine might join NATO that it used it as a pretext for invasion. And in doing so rallied NATO like no event before, ultimately leading to a quadrupling the amount of Russia's border shared by a NATO countries.

Putin remains a master strategist.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Lol
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how smart Putin's been recently, I predict he'll attack both countries ASAP in order to prevent then joining NATO.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?

Eh, he'll just use it to validate his claim that the west is ganging up on him through NATO. Everything he warned the Russian people about is being proven true.

And remember, he completely controls the media in Russia - there's no opposing view.


Who cares?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland , Finland , Finland
The country where I want to be
Pony trekking or camping or just watch T.V.
Finland , Finland , Finland
It's the country for me

You're so near to Russia
So far away from Japan
Quite a long way from Cairo
Lots of miles from Vietnam

Finland , Finland , Finland
The country where I want to be
Eating breakfast or dinner
Or snack lunch in the hall
Finland , Finland , Finland
Finland has it all

You're so sadly neglected
And often ignored
A poor second to Belgium
When going abroad

Finland , Finland , Finland
The country where I quite want to be
Your mountains so lofty
Your treetops so tall
Finland , Finland , Finland
Finland has it all

Finland , Finland , Finland
The country where I quite want to be
Your mountains so lofty
Your treetops so tall
Finland , Finland , Finland
Finland has it all
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Given how smart Putin's been recently, I predict he'll attack both countries ASAP in order to prevent then joining NATO.


He's waiting to get all his twitter accounts back so he can convince them it is a bad idea and to vote out their leaders
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: drxym: Russia was so scared Ukraine might join NATO that it used it as a pretext for invasion. And in doing so rallied NATO like no event before, ultimately leading to a quadrupling the amount of Russia's border shared by a NATO countries.

Putin remains a master strategist.

[Fark user image image 350x574]

Lol


Right next to the major submarine base of the northern fleet as well.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like Russia's got Finns to the left, Finns to the right...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they keep announcing they will be joining "soon".  With Putin doing what he does, it makes sense to join then make an announcement.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.


Oh fark off!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.


Truly pathetic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Given how smart Putin's been recently, I predict he'll attack both countries ASAP in order to prevent then joining NATO.


With what army?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, people.  Every Finland thread has to include a picture of Sanna Marin.  It's a new rule.
cdn.i-scmp.comView Full Size

Don't forget next time.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.


Yeah, Finland has a history of cowering before Russian threats.

Dumbass.
 
thornhill
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: thornhill: plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?

Eh, he'll just use it to validate his claim that the west is ganging up on him through NATO. Everything he warned the Russian people about is being proven true.

And remember, he completely controls the media in Russia - there's no opposing view.

Who cares?


That's my point, nobody cares.

We'll suck each other off in the West over this. Russia won't care. Meanwhile, people in Ukraine are still being slaughtered and the West cannot stop using Russian fossil fuels because we've under invested in renewables.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've clearly been scrolling on Tik Tok too much because I read the headline as Finna
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Yeah, Finland has a history of cowering before Russian threats.

Dumbass.


You mean like when they teamed up with Nazi Germany back in WWII? Pretty sure they lost that war given they had to cede big chunks of the country to the USSR.

They probably would have joined NATO after WWII if they weren't one of the few Axis powers to surrender rather than fight to the bitter end. They retained their pro-Nazi leadership afterwards so weren't welcome in either NATO or USSR.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?


I have landed on a theory that explains everything.

Putin thinks that the world is dominated by the US and Russia. He thinks that the world is pretty much the same now as it was at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. He thinks that he can send signals and get the US and NATO out of Ukraine just as easily as the US got the USSR out of Cuba.

He thinks that there is "an understanding" between the US and Russia and that NATO and China and the whole rest of the world does not even matter.

He thinks the US can snap its fingers and tell Sweden and Finland what to do because OF COURSE IT CAN! The US controls everything behind the scenes. It is a puppet master of the West.

It is bizarre, but it explains the HUGE miscalculation, his shock at failure, his nuclear bluster, his humiliation, and his inability to surrender or just walk away. What he is doing now is showing his WILL and his INTENTIONS. But nobody is listening. Nobody has told him no, he can not do this or that. He is not being negotiated with or consulted.

He is out of step with reality. And nobody cares. Russia will just get folded up.

It is not a bipolar world, or at least, Russia is a lot farther down on the pecking order than Putin thinks it is.

We are watching the last 20 years get confirmed. Maybe in Putin's mind, Russia clawed its way back from the wreckage of the 1990s to be transcendant in the 2010s, but that is not the truth. The truth is that all that time, the world was moving on, and Putin did not pay attention.

Just a theory.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are you going to FINNISH that?

/try the vea//tip your waiters
 
fireclown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Dammit, people.  Every Finland thread has to include a picture of Sanna Marin.  It's a new rule.
[cdn.i-scmp.com image 700x400]
Don't forget next time.


boardrap.comView Full Size

or, we could go with snowboard monsters, the Helgason brothers.
/Lobster flip!
//DOMINO SLIDE!
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thornhill: plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?

Eh, he'll just use it to validate his claim that the west is ganging up on him through NATO. Everything he warned the Russian people about is being proven true.

And remember, he completely controls the media in Russia - there's no opposing view.


My goodness, I didn't realize this!  If he lies, they might believe him and they might support him which means more people will join his military and die on the battlefield and...I'm sorry, why am I supposed to be concerned by this?  And decisions post invasion to join NATO are NOT everything he warned the Russian people you tool.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And we have the first case of calling Finns a bunch of nazis. Almost clockwork worthy.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RasIanI: drxym: Russia was so scared Ukraine might join NATO that it used it as a pretext for invasion. And in doing so rallied NATO like no event before, ultimately leading to a quadrupling the amount of Russia's border shared by a NATO countries.

Putin remains a master strategist.

[Fark user image image 350x574]

Lol


You know all of those hypersonic nuclear tipped missile threats over the last few months and Russian forces engaged in genocide?

This is what you get Russia. NATO literally at your door.

End Russia.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Given how smart Putin's been recently, I predict he'll attack both countries ASAP in order to prevent then joining NATO.


I think I saw already that the UK has already signed security pacts with Finland and Sweden, so that ship has sailed.  There is no way the rest of NATO wouldn't get involved if Britain was fighting Russia because Russia attacked Finland.
 
havocmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drxym: Russia was so scared Ukraine might join NATO that it used it as a pretext for invasion. And in doing so rallied NATO like no event before, ultimately leading to a quadrupling the amount of Russia's border shared by a NATO countries.

Putin remains a master strategist.


(AP) - Vladimir Putin announces plans for Russia to apply for NATO membership.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guise guise this will just upset putin and nooks and shouldn't ukraine just surrender?
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here it is, they are already protected:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61408700
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.


Funny that someone would actually post something as alarmingly stupid as this, but yeah, 28%.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Aquapope: Yeah, Finland has a history of cowering before Russian threats.

Dumbass.

You mean like when they teamed up with Nazi Germany back in WWII? Pretty sure they lost that war given they had to cede big chunks of the country to the USSR.

They probably would have joined NATO after WWII if they weren't one of the few Axis powers to surrender rather than fight to the bitter end. They retained their pro-Nazi leadership afterwards so weren't welcome in either NATO or USSR.


Russia invades Finland.
Germany invades Russia.
Finland and Germany have common cause.

To call them Pro Nazi is to have a profound lack of understanding of most things. Which seems about right for you.

There's a reason why Churchill thought it regrettable we were technically at war with Finland, but never actually sent any armies to fight them.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Dammit, people.  Every Finland thread has to include a picture of Sanna Marin.  It's a new rule.
[cdn.i-scmp.com image 700x400]
Don't forget next time.


Someone forgot the cat ears and tail.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.


The Finns really aren't looking to buddy up with Russia(USSR) and never have.

Some Light Reading

The Finns want to be Finns not Russians.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thornhill: plecos: I wonder if ol' Pooty-poot had this scenario in his planning, and what chances he gave it happening?

Eh, he'll just use it to validate his claim that the west is ganging up on him through NATO. Everything he warned the Russian people about is being proven true.

And remember, he completely controls the media in Russia - there's no opposing view.


But what does that gain him that he doesn't already have?
Don't avoid doing the right thing because of fears about how Russia will spin it
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Shaggy_C: Aquapope: Yeah, Finland has a history of cowering before Russian threats.

Dumbass.

You mean like when they teamed up with Nazi Germany back in WWII? Pretty sure they lost that war given they had to cede big chunks of the country to the USSR.

They probably would have joined NATO after WWII if they weren't one of the few Axis powers to surrender rather than fight to the bitter end. They retained their pro-Nazi leadership afterwards so weren't welcome in either NATO or USSR.

Russia invades Finland.
Germany invades Russia.
Finland and Germany have common cause.

To call them Pro Nazi is to have a profound lack of understanding of most things. Which seems about right for you.

There's a reason why Churchill thought it regrettable we were technically at war with Finland, but never actually sent any armies to fight them.


It's just about as breathtakingly stupid as most of his posts on fark, what you replied to.
 
neaorin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure we're going to get a dumb take any mo-

Shaggy_C: Funny that they waited to see who was winning the war before choosing a side. How heroic.


... aaand there it is.
 
Mouser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to watch the Finns and the Turks try to out-crazy each other in NATO joint exercises.
 
