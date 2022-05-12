 Skip to content
(KETV Omaha)   Man thinks not wearing shoes or a shirt means you don't have to pay for your beer, but at least he was wearing a mask   (ketv.com) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wore a shirt and shoes, but no pants, no one would have tried to stop him.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clerk fired for trying to stop a petty theft in 3... 2... 1...

The clerk tried to stop him, leading a scuffle where she got a bloody lip and some injuries to her face.

The company policy says not to engage a thief so we're denying any medical claims and sadly, we have to reconsider your position with our company.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jfc. My child's $40 tablet takes better pictures than this. Omg! Is that Bigfoot in the background?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd say fewer clothes makes him less identifiable. But they probably have the vehicle on security video.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh!  A new kind of Sovereign Citizen! If the sign lacks gold fringe or a stamp from a Noted Man of Letters (NML), you can disobey the sign and it means they can't charge you for the stuff!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Joe Pasquale joke
Youtube 0YE9Kthyaco
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*Enhance*
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size


*enhance again*
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He picked up a couple of cases of Modelo


Call me a cultural appropriator, but I've really developed a taste for that stuff.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No shirt, no shoes, no hay problema
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: He picked up a couple of cases of Modelo


Call me a cultural appropriator, but I've really developed a taste for that stuff.


Yup, I like the dark one in particular.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Clerk fired for trying to stop a petty theft in 3... 2... 1...

The clerk tried to stop him, leading a scuffle where she got a bloody lip and some injuries to her face.

The company policy says not to engage a thief so we're denying any medical claims and sadly, we have to reconsider your position with our company.


The loss of job if that's the policy?  Very possible.  Denying medical claims and such?  Not legal at all and will get that company their ass handed to them.  Not even, "Well you could try it but you'd just get ordered to pay anyway" territory - "No you farking idiots, you can't do that." hand an automatic judgement to the ex-employee stuff
 
